Cricket

SRH Vs RR, IPL 2024: Sunrisers Hyderabad Vs Rajasthan Royals Tomorrow's Match Prediction, Fantasy 11, Pitch Report - All You Need To Know

SRH vs RR, IPL 2024 Tomorrow's Match Prediction: Table-topper Rajasthan Royals (RR) visit Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in match 50 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) on Thursday, May 2. Here are the predicted playing XIs, pitch report and match prediction for the SRH vs RR match in the IPL 2024

X/@IPL
SRH openers Travis Head and Abhishek Sharma Photo: X/@IPL
info_icon

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) are known to start fast with their quality batters but will be tested against the table-toppers Rajasthan Royals in match 50 of the IPL 2024 on Thursday, May 2. (Preview | Full Coverage)

RR are leading the IPL Points Table 2024 with eight victories from nine games played with a single defeat. As for SRH, they are fifth in the table with five wins and four defeats.

SRH vs RR: Head-to-Head

Sunrisers Hyderabad have faced Rajasthan Royals 18 times in IPL so far with either sides winning 9 each!

SRH vs RR: Pitch Report

Expect another run-feast at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad. The last match played here was between SRH and RCB with the latter winning the game by 35 runs. RCB had posted a mammoth 206/7 in their 20 overs and despite a fightback from the home team, SRH ended up short.

Sanju Samson is one of the two wicketkeeper's in India's 15-men T20 World Cup squad - X/@rajasthanroyals
SRH vs RR: Fantasy XI

Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson (Captain), Heinrich Klaasen, Travis Head, Abhishek Sharma (Vice Captain), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Aiden Markram, Riyan Parag, Trent Boult, Sandeep Sharma, T Natarajan.

SRH vs RR: Weather Update

As per AccuWeather, Hyderabad will be hotter on Thursday. However, evenings will be cooler with 26 degrees Celsius. Wind Gusts will be at 29 km/h.

SRH vs RR: Match Prediction

As per Google, SRH have 47% chance of winning to RR's 53%.

The Teams :

Rajasthan Royals: Sanju Samson , Jos Buttler, Shimron Hetmyer, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Dhruv Jurel, Riyan Parag, Donovan Ferreira, Kunal Rathore, Ravichandran Ashwin, Kuldeep Sen, Navdeep Saini, Sandeep Sharma, Trent Boult, Yuzvendra Chahal, Avesh Khan, Rovman Powell, Shubham Dubey, Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Abid Mushtaq, Nandre Burger, Tanush Kotian, Keshav Maharaj.

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Pat Cummins , Abdul Samad, Abhishek Sharma, Aiden Markram, Marco Jansen, Rahul Tripathi, Washington Sundar, Glenn Phillips, Sanvir Singh, Heinrich Klaasen , Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mayank Agarwal, T. Natarajan, Anmolpreet Singh, Mayank Markande, Upendra Singh Yadav , Umran Malik, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Shahbaz Ahmed, Travis Head, Jaydev Unadkat, Akash Singh, Jhathavedh Subramanyan.

