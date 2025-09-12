South Zone Vs Central Zone Live Streaming, Duleep Trophy Final Day 2: When And Where To Watch Rajat Patidar's Batting

The second day of the Duleep Trophy final will see South Zone bowling while Central Zone will be batting
On the opening day, South were bowled out for a lowly 149 and Central reached 50 without loss at stumps
Check below where you can watch Rajat Patidar's batting for Central on Day 2 of Duleep Trophy final
Rajat Patidar's Central Zone will be out to take a big lead on the second day of their Duleep Trophy 2025 final clash against South Zone at the BCCI Centre of Excellence in Bengaluru. On the opening day of the final, Central spinners played a starring role as South were bowled out for a mere 149.
Jain (5/49) and Kartikeya (4/53) bowled 45 overs between them, helping Central bowl out South in just 63 overs.
Central reached 50 for no loss at stumps, trailing by 99 runs. Danish Malewar (28) and Akshay Wadkar (20) were at crease at the end of the day.
Captain Patidar is slated in to bat at number four for Central and will surely be the player to watch out for on the second day of the summit clash.
South Zone Vs Central Zone Playing XI
South Zone Playing XI: Tanmay Agarwal, Mohit Kale, Smaran Ravichandran, Ricky Bhui, Mohammed Azharuddeen(w/c), Andre Siddarth C, Salman Nizar, Ankit Sharma, Gurjapneet Singh, MD Nidheesh, Vasuki Koushik
Central Zone Playing XI: Yash Rathod, Danish Malewar, Akshay Wadkar, Rajat Patidar(c), Shubham Sharma, Upendra Yadav(w), Saransh Jain, Deepak Chahar, Aditya Thakare, Kumar Kartikeya, Kuldeep Sen
South Zone Vs Central Zone Live Streaming, Day 2
The South Zone vs Central Zone, Duleep Trophy 2025 final match is being played at the BCCI Centre of Excellence in Bengaluru.
Where to watch the South Zone vs Central Zone, Duleep Trophy 2025 final match live online?
The South Zone vs Central Zone, Duleep Trophy 2025 final match will be live-streamed on the JioHotstar app and website. Day's play begins 9:30am IST.
Where to watch the South Zone vs Central Zone, Duleep Trophy 2025 final match live broadcast?
The South Zone vs Central Zone, Duleep Trophy 2025 final match will be televised on the Star Sports Khel channel in India. Day's play begins 9:30am IST.