South Zone Vs Central Zone Live Streaming, Duleep Trophy 2025 Final: When, Where To Watch Day 5

Central Zone need just 65 runs to win the match on Day 5 of the Duleep Trophy 2025 final at Bengaluru. Find out when and where to watch the Central Zone vs South Zone match live on TV and online

O
Outlook Sports Desk
South Zone Vs Central Zone Live Streaming, Duleep Trophy 2025 Final Day 5
Central Zone players celebrating after taking a wicket against South Zone on Day 4 of the Duleep Trophy Final | Photo: X/BCCIdomestic
  • Central Zone need 65 runs to win on Day 5 against South Zone in Duleep Trophy 2025 final

  • Ankit Sharma scored 99 runs for South Zone while batting at the 8th position

  • Ankit and Andre Siddarth stitched 192-run stand for the 7th wicket

  • South Zone vs Central Zone will be available on JioHotstar and Star Sports Khel

South Zone showed a brilliant batting display in the second innings of the Duleep Trophy 2025 final. After being wrapped up on just 149 runs in the first innings, they were given a mammoth lead of 362 runs by the Central Zone, thanks to Rajat Patidar and Yash Rathod for magnificnet centuries.

But this time, South Zone batters came up with more confidence and put up 426 runs on the scoreboard by the end of the 4th day. Ankit Sharma was the star with the bat for South Zone who scored 99 runs while batting at the 8th position.

And some more collective batting efforts from players like Andre Siddarth (84) and Smaran Ravichandran (67), South Zone tried to gave a fighting target to the opponent.

However, Central Zone need just 65 runs to win the Duleep Tropy 2025 final on Day 5. They have the entire day and a very small target with 10 wickets in hand. So, it's safe to say that they are going to be the champions. South Zone will surely need a miracle if they want to win this contest.

South Zone Vs Central Zone, Duleep Trophy 2025 Final Day 5 – Live Streaming Details

When and where is the South Zone vs Central Zone, Duleep Trophy 2025 Final Day 5 being played?

The South Zone vs Central Zone, Duleep Trophy 2025 Final Day 5 will be played on Sunday, 15 September 2025, at 9:30 AM IST. The match is being played at the BCCI Centre of Excellence in Bengaluru.

Where to watch the South Zone vs Central Zone, Duleep Trophy 2025 final match live?

The South Zone vs Central Zone, Duleep Trophy 2025 final match will be live-streamed on the JioHotstar app and website. The television broadcast will take place on the Star Sports Khel channel.

South Zone Vs Central Zone Playing XIs

South Zone: Tanmay Agarwal, Mohit Kale, Ricky Bhui, Mohammed Azharuddeen (c & wk), Andre Siddarth C, Salman Nizar, Ankit Sharma, Gurjapneet Singh, MD Nidheesh, Vasuki Koushik.

Bench: Nedumankuzhy Basil, Tripurana Vijay, Shaik Rasheed, Tanay Thyagarajan.

Central Zone: Yash Rathod, Danish Malewar, Akshay Wadkar, Rajat Patidar (c), Shubham Sharma, Upendra Yadav (wk), Saransh Jain, Deepak Chahar, Aditya Thakare, Kumar Kartikeya, Kuldeep Sen.

Bench: Aayush Pandey, Nachiket Bhute, Sanjeet Desai, Kukna Ajay Singh.

Published At:
