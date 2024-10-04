South Korea Vs Philippines Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch T20 World Cup Sub Regional East Asia-Pacific Qualifier B Match 11

South Korea will take on the Philippines in match 11 of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup Sub Regional East Asia-Pacific Qualifier B on Saturday, October 5 at the Yeonhui Cricket Ground. (More Cricket News)
The Philippines sit in second place on the points table with 2 wins and 2 losses, while hosts South Korea are at the bottom, still seeking their first victory.
South Korea Vs Philippines: Head To Head
The Philippines and South Korea have faced each other only once before, with the Philippines claiming victory in that match.
South Korea Vs Philippines: Full Squads
South Korea:
Jun Hyunwoo (c), Alam Nakash, An Hyobeom, Balage Dilruksha, Altaf Gill, Kuldeep Gurjar, Iqbal Mudassir, Kim Daeyeon, Aamir Lal, Lee Kangmin (wk), Sameera Maduranga, Fazil Muhammad, Sameera Pitabeddara, Raja Shoaib (wk)
Philippines:
South Korea Vs Philippines: Live Streaming
When to watch South Korea Vs Philippines T20 World Cup Sub Regional East Asia-Pacific Qualifier B Match 11?
The South Korea Vs Philippines T20 World Cup Sub Regional East Asia-Pacific Qualifier B Match 11 will be played on Saturday, October 5 at the Yeonhui Cricket Ground at 6:30am IST.
Where to watch South Korea Vs Philippines T20 World Cup Sub Regional East Asia-Pacific Qualifier B Match 11?
The live streaming of the ICC Men's T20 WC Sub Regional East Asia-Pacific Qualifier B matches will be available on the FanCode app and website in India. Also, ICC TV will feature the matches in select regions.