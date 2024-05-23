The West Indies is all set to host South Africa for a 3-match T20I series starting from Friday, May 24 at the Sabina Park in Jamaica. This three match series will serve as the practice sessions for the two teams. (More Cricket News)
The first match of the series will be played at Sabina Park in Kingston, Jamaica on May 24 and the remaining two games will also be set at the same venue.
Many key players from both the teams will miss this series as they are currently playing for their respective teams in ongoing Indian Premier League 2024.
In the absence of skipper Rovman Powell, who is currently playing for Rajasthan Royals (RR), Brandon King will lead the West Indies side. Alzarri Joseph and Sherfane Rutherford will also miss the series as they are in the IPL 2024. Shai Hope and Nicholas Pooran have also been missed from the squad.
On the other hand, the South African team will be without David Miller, Aiden Markram, Marco Jansen, Kagiso Rabada, Tristan Stubbs, Heinrich Klaasen, and Keshav Maharaj. Leading the side in the absence of these players is Rassie der Dussen, who was not selected for South Africa's T20 World Cup 2024 squad.
WI vs SA T20I Series Schedule
1st T20I Match: On Friday, May 24 at Sabina Park, Jamaica - 12:30am IST
2nd T20I Match: On Sunday, May 26 at Sabina Park, Jamaica - 12:30am IST
3rd T20I Match: On Monday, May 27 at Sabina Park, Jamaica - 12:30am IST
Squads
West Indies: Brandon King (c), Roston Chase, Fabian Allen, Alick Athanaze, Johnson Charles, Andre Fletcher, Matthew Forde, Jason Holder, Akeal Hosein, Shamar Joseph, Kyle Mayers, Obed McCoy, Gudakesh Motie, Romario Shepherd, Hayden Walsh Jr.
South Africa: Rassie van der Dussen (c), Ottniel Baartman, Matthew Breetzke, Bjorn Fortuin, Reeza Hendricks, Patrick Kruger, Wiaan Mulder, Lungi Ngidi, Nqaba Peter, Ryan Rickelton, Andile Phehlukwayo, Tabraiz Shamsi, Gerald Coetzee, Quinton de Kock and Anrich Nortje.
Live Streaming details for WI vs SA T20I Series
Where to watch WI Vs RSA T20I Series in India?
The three-match T20I series between West Indies and South Africa will not be telecasted on TV. But fans can watch the live streaming on FanCode app and website.