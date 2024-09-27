South Africa At Women's T20 World Cup Preview: Squad, Schedule, Past Results - All You Need To Know

The ninth edition of the Women's T20 World Cup will get underway in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) from October 3-20, 2024. Laura Wolvaardt is leading South Africa in this edition and with some top T20I players in their ranks, the Proteas will surely be one of the key contenders for the trophy. (More Cricket News)
South Africa are pooled alongside the likes of Bangladesh, England, Scotland and the West Indies.
In the previous edition, they reached the finals only to lose to Australia but nonetheless, a commendable feat for the Proteas. Despite this recent success, South Africa have had an underwhelming records at the WT20.
In 33 matches across all editions, they have only managed to win 14 games whereas losing 19 in the process.
Apart from Wolvaardt, South Africa will bank on the likes of Marizanne Kapp, Tazmin Brits, Nadine De Klerk, Chloe Tryon among others in their squad.
South Africa At Women's T20 World Cup: Previous Finishes
2009: Round 1
2010: Round 1
2012: Round 1
2014: Semi-final
2016: Round 1
2018: Round 1
2020: Semi-final
2023: Runners-up
South Africa Squad For Women's T20 World Cup 2024
Laura Wolvaardt (c), Anneke Bosch, Tazmin Brits, Nadine de Klerk, Annerie Dercksen, Mieke de Ridder, Ayanda Hlubi, Sinalo Jafta, Marizanne Kapp, Ayabonga Khaka, Suné Luus, Nonkululeko Mlaba, Seshnie Naidu, Tumi Sekhukhune, Chloé Tryon
Travelling reserve: Miané Smit
Full South Africa Schedule At Women's T20 World Cup 2024
South Africa are placed in Group B for the 2024 Women's T20 World Cup.
October 4: South Africa vs West Indies – Dubai International Cricket Stadium from 3:30 PM IST
October 7: South Africa vs England in Sharjah from 7:30 PM IST
October 9: South Africa vs Scotland in Dubai from 3:30 PM IST
October 12: South Africa vs Bangladesh in Dubai International Cricket Stadium from 7:30 PM IST
Live Streaming Of South Africa Matches At Women's T20 World Cup 2024
All of South Africa's matches at the Women's T20 World Cup 2024 will be live streamed on the Disney+Hotstar app and website in India. On TV, the Star Sports Network will air Australia's Women's T20 World Cup matches in India.