Cricket

Lisa Sthalekar: India Are Well-Equipped To Win The Elusive ICC Women's T20 World Cup Title

The ICC Women's T20 World Cup is set to be held in the UAE from October 3, and India's best result in the tournament came in 2020 when they reached the final but lost to Australia

Lisa-Sthalekar
Lisa Sthalekar was the first woman to score 1000 runs and take 100 wickets in ODI cricket. File Photo
info_icon

Former Australian captain Lisa Sthalekar said India have the all-round depth to grab an elusive ICC title during the upcoming women’s T20 World Cup. (More Sports News)

The global showpiece will be held in the UAE from October 3 and India’s best effort in the event remains a final berth in 2020, where they lost to Australia.

“I can see Australia in the semifinals as they are aiming to win their fourth (title) in a row. England too had a strong pre-tournament build-up. India’s chances are also very high and I expect them to be in the semifinals, if not in the finals,” Sthalekar told a select group of journalists at the ABC – International Development’s five-day cricket commentary and mojo programme at the Australian High Commission.

The former Australian skipper validated her argument citing good options through India’s line-up. 

“India has got power, depth, decent bowlers and if their 4-7 number batters can score at a good strike rate, they will be in a good position. They need a good start from the openers.

Ghana national cricket team. - Photo: X | Tanzania Cricket Association
Mali Vs Ghana, T20 WC Africa Sub Regional A Toss Update: MLI Elect To Bat First Against GHA

BY Outlook Sports Desk

“Jemimah Rodriguez did well in the West Indies (in the CPL) recently. It will be fascinating to see how she performs in the WC,” she said. 

Delving further deep into the chances of the Harmanpreer Kaur-led side, Sthalekar said India have the wherewithal to beat Australia, their nemesis in global events over the years.

“For example, in the 2020 T20 WC, Poonam Yadav took four wickets in the first game and dislodged Australian middle-order. India won that match by 17 runs. 

“If any top order Indian batter scores a century or bowlers have a good day, they can take the game away,” said the veteran who was the first woman to score 1,000 runs and take 100 wickets in ODIs.

Expressing delight over ICC’s decision of having equal prize money in men’s and women’s WCs, the 45-year- old said it will have a bigger impact on the game.

“From a prize money perspective, I think it’s really good. But what I am more pleased about than just the winner getting the same prize money as their male counterpart is how much money teams are getting for just participating in the World Cup.

"So, it ensures that it's not just the strong nations getting stronger and wealthier, but there is an effort at growing the global game,” she said.

She used Scotland to leverage her point. 

“Scotland coming in for the first time will earn money, probably more money than their national contract. The headline is equal prize money and that was primarily the intention.

“But when you look a little bit deeper, they would like to have a bigger impact on the game.” 

After her playing days, Sthalekar has established herself as a respected voice of the game over the last decade.

The Indian-origin Aussie described the effort she put in to reach the higher rungs of her job as a commentator. 

“Not everyone has to be a Richie Benaud or a Danny Morrison. But we all have different skills and strengths that we bring to the commentary box. That’s why you have diverse personalities (doing commentary),” she said.

Sthalekar picked commentating during the IPL as her biggest career moment.

“You have to have goals in your career and IPL (commentary) was my 10-year goal as a commentator. But I got a call to be in the IPL commentary team within six months.

“I remember my first IPL game as a commentator at the Eden Gardens in 2015. Some 70000 screaming fans were there and I had to do an interview with Gautam Gambhir,” she said.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. NAM Vs UAE, ICC CWC League 2, Toss Update: Namibia Choose To Bowl First; Check Playing XIs
  2. NAM Vs UAE, ICC Cricket World Cup League Two 2023-27 Live Score: Namibia Opt To Bowl First; Check Playing XIs
  3. Lesotho Vs Cameroon, T20 WC Africa Sub Regional A, Toss Update: CMR Elect To Bowl First; Check Playing XIs
  4. Mali Vs Ghana, T20 WC Africa Sub Regional A Toss Update: MLI Elect To Bat First Against GHA
  5. Sri Lanka Vs New Zealand 2nd Test, Day 1, Live Score: NZ Look To Bounce Back And Level The Series
Football News
  1. La Liga 2024-25: Robert Lewandowski Helps Barcelona Beat Getafe 1-0 - In Pics
  2. CONCACAF Gold Cup 2025 To Avoid US East Coast Venues Due To FIFA Club World Cup
  3. Bhaichung Bhutia Kicks Off Football Trials To Scout Young Talent Across 50 Cities
  4. Girona 0-0 Rayo Vallecano: Wasteful Hosts' Winless Run Continues
  5. Arsenal 5-1 Bolton: Ethan Nwaneri Shines In EFL Cup Rout
Tennis News
  1. Alcaraz Hoping Davis Cup Finals Will Not Be Nadal's 'Last Dance'
  2. China Open: Osaka Makes Winning Start Under Williams' Former Coach In Beijing
  3. Hangzhou Open Title: Former US Open Champion Marin Cilic Makes ATP History
  4. Jeevan, Vijay Win Hangzhou Open; Yuki Runner-Up at Chengdu; Sumit Nagal Loses In Beijing Open Qualifying Round
  5. Aryna Sabalenka Eyeing Number One Spot To Cap Impressive Year
Hockey News
  1. Harmanpreet And Team Ready To Face World Champions Germany, Eye Revival Of Hockey Spirit In Delhi
  2. India To Host Germany For Two-Match Hockey Series In October - Check Details
  3. FIH Awards: India's Harmanpreet Singh Nominated For Player Of The Year After Olympic Bronze Heroics
  4. India's Rise, Pakistan's Fall: A Study In Contrast Of Two Yesteryear Hockey Giants
  5. Harmanpreet Singh Credits Team Spirit For India’s Historic Fifth Asian Champions Trophy Win

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Sena-UBT Leader Sanjay Raut Gets 15-Day Jail In Defamation Case Filed By Kirit Somaiya's Wife
  2. Why Has Indian-Origin Author Jhumpa Lahiri Turned Down Prestigious Award
  3. India Emerges As Third Largest Power in Asia; 'Full Potential' Yet To Be Reached, Show Latest Rankings
  4. Bengaluru Fridge Murder: Woman's Maggot-Infested Chopped Body To Suspect's Death | Case So Far
  5. In Photos: Heavy Rain Cripples Mumbai, Weather Alerts Issued
Entertainment News
  1. #MeToo: Malayalam Actor Edavela Babu Arrested In Sexual Assault Case, Later Released
  2. Totoro For The Young And The Old: On Hayao Miyazaki’s Transcendental Cinema
  3. Actor-Legislator M Mukesh Arrested In Rape Case By SIT And Released On Bail
  4. Kerala High Court Rejects Anticipatory Bail Plea Of Siddique In Rape Case
  5. Kiran Rao's Laapataa Ladies Is India's Official Entry For Oscars 2025
US News
  1. Failures Of Secret Service Before Trump's July Assassination Bid Were 'Preventable': Senate Report
  2. US Elections 2024: Kamala Harris, Donald Trump Locked In A Tight Race, Reveal Polls
  3. US Elections 2024: Minnesota, Virginia And Other States Head To The Polls | What We Know About Early Voting
  4. Ryan Wesley Routh Left A Note Indicating Intention To Kill Trump: US Justice Department
  5. US Elections 2024: Kamala Harris Leads In Latest Polls; Trump Declares November Polls His 'Last' | Top Points
World News
  1. Why Has Indian-Origin Author Jhumpa Lahiri Turned Down Prestigious Award
  2. Hong Kong Court To Sentence 2 Former News Editors In Landmark Sedition Case
  3. North Korea Has Enough Uranium To Build 'Double-Digit' Number Of Bombs: Seoul Spy Agency
  4. In Photos: Flood Situation Batters England
  5. Putin Revises Russia's Nuclear Use Rules In Big Warning To Ukraine, NATO
Latest Stories
  1. Drona Desai Enters Record Books With Marathon 498-Run Knock In Under-19 Tournament
  2. AI Wearable ‘Iris’ Promises Infinite Memory, Sparks Privacy And Security Concerns | Explained
  3. MotoGP Postpones Indian Grand Prix Return Until 2026
  4. Daily Horoscope For Today, September 26, 2024: Astrological Forecasts For Each Zodiac Sign
  5. Maharashtra Rains: Woman Drowns In Andheri, Schools And Colleges Closed; PM Modi's Pune Visit Cancelled
  6. Israeli Troops Prepping For Ground Ops; US, Allies Call For 'Immediate' 21-Day Ceasefire | Key Developments
  7. J&K Polls: Phase 2 Records 57% Turnout; Highest Voting In Raesi, Srinagar Lowest With 29%
  8. Gujarat Giants Squad Analysis For PKL Season 11: Strengths, Weaknesses, Opportunities And Threats