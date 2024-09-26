Cricket

Mali Vs Ghana, T20 WC Africa Sub Regional A Toss Update: MLI Elect To Bat First Against GHA

Mali and Ghana are up against in match 13 of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup Africa Sub Regional A at Dar-es-Salaam on Thursday. Hare are the toss update and playing XIs of the MLI Vs GHA match

ghana cricket team X tanzania cricket association 2
Ghana national cricket team. Photo: X | Tanzania Cricket Association
Mali are playing against Ghana in match 13 of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup Africa Sub Regional A at Dar Gymkhana Club Ground in Dar-es-Salaam, Tanzania on Thursday. (Streaming | More Cricket News)

Toss Update

Mali won the toss and elected to bat first against Ghana

Playing XIs:

Mali: Yacouba Konate(c), Cheick Keita, Lamissa Sanogo, Lassina Berthe, Moustapha Diakite, Sanze Kamate, Theodore Macalou, Mahamadou Malle, Dramane Berthe, Amara Nimaga, Amadou Fofana

Ghana: Obed Harvey(c), Frank Baaleri(w), Richmond Baaleri, Kofi Bagabena, Alex Osei, Aziz Sualley, Godfred Bakiweyem, Syed Aqeel Israr, Vincent Ateak, Lee Nyarko, Samson Awiah

Mali have lost all four matches in the tournament so far and are at the bottom of the points table. Ghana, on the other hand, have won two out of four matches and are third on the table after Tanzania and Malawi.

Full Squads:

Mali: Yacouba Konate(c), Daouda Fofana(w), Cheick Keita, Lamissa Sanogo, Lassina Berthe, Mohamed Coulibaly, Moustapha Diakite, Sanze Kamate, Theodore Macalou, Zakaria Makadji, Mahamadou Malle, Dramane Berthe, Amara Nimaga, Mohamed Fadiga, Amadou Fofana

Ghana: Obed Harvey(c), Frank Baaleri(w), Richmond Baaleri, Kofi Bagabena, Alex Osei, Aziz Sualley, Godfred Bakiweyem, Syed Aqeel Israr, Vincent Ateak, Philip Yevugah, Lee Nyarko, Elisha Frimpong, P Ananya, Samson Awiah

