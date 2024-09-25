Cricket

Mali Vs Ghana Live Streaming, ICC T20 World Cup Africa Sub Regional Qualifier A: When, Where To Watch Match 13

The ICC Men's T20 World Cup, Africa Sub Regional Qualifier A match between Mali and Ghana will take place on September 26, Thursday at the Dar Gymkhana Club Ground, Dar-es-Salaam. Here's the live streaming details of the match

ghana-national-cricket-team-x
Ghana National Cricket Team. Photo: X | Tanzania Cricket Association
info_icon

Match number 13 of the ICC T20 World Cup Africa Sub Regional Qualifier A will see a clash between Mali and Ghana on September 25, Wednesday, Dar Gymkhana Club Ground, Dar-es-Salaam. (More Cricket News)

Ghana are coming off a seven-wicket loss against Tanzania, and have won two of the four matches played so far.

Mali, on the other hand, have lost all four of their games and are totterting at the bottom of the table.

Among the six teams participating in the T20 WC Africa Sub Regional Qualifier A, Mali sit at the bottom with no wins from four matches, while Ghana are placed third.

Mali Vs Ghana Squads:

Mali: Cheick Keita (c), Dramane Berthe, Lassina Berthe, Mohamed Coulibaly, Moustapha Diakite, Mohamed Fadiga, Amadou Fofana, Sanze Kamate, Yacouba Konate, Theodore Macalou, Zakaria Makadji (wk), Mahamadou Malle, Amara Nimaga, Lamissa Sanogo

Ghana: Richmond Baaleri, Samson Awiah, Toggle button, Obed Harvey (c), Alex Osei, Peter Ananya, Frank Baaleri (wk), Philip Yevugah, Lee Nyarko, Godfred Bakiweyem, Kofi Bagabena, Elisha Frimpong

ICC Men's T20 World Cup, Africa Sub Regional Qualifier A Live Streaming Details:

When is Mali Vs Ghana, ICC Men's T20 World Cup, Africa Sub Regional Qualifier A?

The Mali Vs Ghana, ICC Men's T20 World Cup, Africa Sub Regional Qualifier A match will take place on September 26, Thursday at 12:00 PM IST at the Dar Gymkhana Club Ground, Dar-es-Salaam.

Where to watch Mali Vs Ghana, ICC Men's T20 World Cup, Africa Sub Regional Qualifier A?

The live streaming of the Mali Vs Ghana ICC Men's T20 World Cup, Africa Sub Regional Qualifier A matche will be available on the FanCode app and website in India. There will be no live telecast of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Africa Sub-regional Qualifier A 2024 on any TV channel in India.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. Mali Vs Ghana Live Streaming, ICC T20 World Cup Africa Sub Regional Qualifier A: When, Where To Watch Match 13
  2. Cameroon Vs Lesotho Live Streaming, ICC T20 World Cup Africa Sub Regional Qualifier A: When, Where To Watch Match 14
  3. Women's T20 World Cup: ICC Releases Tournament Tickets For Spectators, Entry Free For U-18s
  4. Tanzania Vs Malawi Live Streaming, ICC T20 World Cup Africa Sub Regional Qualifier A: When, Where To Watch Match 15
  5. UAE Vs Namibia Live Streaming, ICC Cricket World Cup League Two: When, Where To Watch Match 35
Football News
  1. PFC 0-0 HFC, ISL 2024-25 Live Score: Leander D'Cunha Of Hyderabad FC Receives Yellow Card In 14th Minute
  2. Real Madrid Vs Atletico Madrid, La Liga: Mbappe Expected To Miss Derby With Thigh Injury
  3. Real Madrid Vs Alaves, La Liga: Ancelotti Not Worried As Los Blancos Survive Scare In Italian's 300th Game
  4. Premier League: Man City Confirm Rodri Has Ligament Injury With Tests Ongoing
  5. Walsall Vs Leicester City: Steve Cooper Desperate To Build Foxes Goodwill Amid Fan Unrest
Tennis News
  1. China Open: Osaka Makes Winning Start Under Williams' Former Coach In Beijing
  2. Hangzhou Open Title: Former US Open Champion Marin Cilic Makes ATP History
  3. Jeevan, Vijay Win Hangzhou Open; Yuki Runner-Up at Chengdu; Sumit Nagal Loses In Beijing Open Qualifying Round
  4. Aryna Sabalenka Eyeing Number One Spot To Cap Impressive Year
  5. Japan Open 2024 Live Streaming, Schedule: When, Where To Watch ATP 500 Tennis Tournament
Hockey News
  1. Harmanpreet And Team Ready To Face World Champions Germany, Eye Revival Of Hockey Spirit In Delhi
  2. India To Host Germany For Two-Match Hockey Series In October - Check Details
  3. FIH Awards: India's Harmanpreet Singh Nominated For Player Of The Year After Olympic Bronze Heroics
  4. India's Rise, Pakistan's Fall: A Study In Contrast Of Two Yesteryear Hockey Giants
  5. Harmanpreet Singh Credits Team Spirit For India’s Historic Fifth Asian Champions Trophy Win

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Odisha Assualt Case: Court Allows Polygraph Test Of Suspended Police Officer
  2. RG Kar: Agitating Junior Doctors Shout Slogans During Hospital Inquiry Panel Hearing
  3. Beneath The Anger: Kashmir Now And Then
  4. Artificial Rain, Drone Monitoring, Special Task Force: What Is Delhi Govt’s Winter Action Plan?
  5. At 44%, India Outperforms Global Reduction Rate In HIV Infections | Country's HIV Stats
Entertainment News
  1. #MeToo: Malayalam Actor Edavela Babu Arrested In Sexual Assault Case, Later Released
  2. Totoro For The Young And The Old: On Hayao Miyazaki’s Transcendental Cinema
  3. Actor-Legislator M Mukesh Arrested In Rape Case By SIT And Released On Bail
  4. Kerala High Court Rejects Anticipatory Bail Plea Of Siddique In Rape Case
  5. Kiran Rao's Laapataa Ladies Is India's Official Entry For Oscars 2025
US News
  1. Failures Of Secret Service Before Trump's July Assassination Bid Were 'Preventable': Senate Report
  2. US Elections 2024: Kamala Harris, Donald Trump Locked In A Tight Race, Reveal Polls
  3. US Elections 2024: Minnesota, Virginia And Other States Head To The Polls | What We Know About Early Voting
  4. Ryan Wesley Routh Left A Note Indicating Intention To Kill Trump: US Justice Department
  5. US Elections 2024: Kamala Harris Leads In Latest Polls; Trump Declares November Polls His 'Last' | Top Points
World News
  1. Failures Of Secret Service Before Trump's July Assassination Bid Were 'Preventable': Senate Report
  2. Elon Musk Issues Sarcastic Apology To Vinod Khosla Amid AI-Generated Sign Controversy | Beach Dispute Explained
  3. China's 1st ICBM Test In Decades: The US Link, Asia-Pacific Region Tensions & No First Use Policy
  4. US Missile System To Remain In Philippines Despite China's Alarm
  5. Israel-Hezbollah Conflict: Mossad HQ In Tel Aviv Targeted, Israel Hits Back With 'Extensive Strikes'
Latest Stories
  1. Horoscope For September 25, 2024: Discover Astrological Insights For Every Zodiac Sign
  2. Probe On Employee Death Reveals EY Was Operating Without Mandatory Registrations: Reports
  3. India Vs Bangladesh, 2nd Test: Three Key Player Battles To Look Out For
  4. US Elections 2024: Kamala Harris, Donald Trump Locked In A Tight Race, Reveal Polls
  5. Badlapur Accused Death: Bombay HC Says 'Hard To Belive That He Snatched Pistol', Next Hearing On Oct 3
  6. Gujarat Accident: 7 Killed, 1 Injured As Car Rams Into Trailer Truck In Sabarkantha
  7. IND Vs AUS: Record-Breaking Ticket Sales For Boxing Day Test Match In Melbourne
  8. Sri Lanka's Newly Elected President Dissolves Parliament, Calls For Snap Polls