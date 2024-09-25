Mali Vs Ghana Live Streaming, ICC T20 World Cup Africa Sub Regional Qualifier A: When, Where To Watch Match 13

Match number 13 of the ICC T20 World Cup Africa Sub Regional Qualifier A will see a clash between Mali and Ghana on September 25, Wednesday, Dar Gymkhana Club Ground, Dar-es-Salaam. (More Cricket News)
Ghana are coming off a seven-wicket loss against Tanzania, and have won two of the four matches played so far.
Mali, on the other hand, have lost all four of their games and are totterting at the bottom of the table.
Among the six teams participating in the T20 WC Africa Sub Regional Qualifier A, Mali sit at the bottom with no wins from four matches, while Ghana are placed third.
Mali Vs Ghana Squads:
Mali: Cheick Keita (c), Dramane Berthe, Lassina Berthe, Mohamed Coulibaly, Moustapha Diakite, Mohamed Fadiga, Amadou Fofana, Sanze Kamate, Yacouba Konate, Theodore Macalou, Zakaria Makadji (wk), Mahamadou Malle, Amara Nimaga, Lamissa Sanogo
Ghana: Richmond Baaleri, Samson Awiah, Toggle button, Obed Harvey (c), Alex Osei, Peter Ananya, Frank Baaleri (wk), Philip Yevugah, Lee Nyarko, Godfred Bakiweyem, Kofi Bagabena, Elisha Frimpong
ICC Men's T20 World Cup, Africa Sub Regional Qualifier A Live Streaming Details:
The Mali Vs Ghana, ICC Men's T20 World Cup, Africa Sub Regional Qualifier A match will take place on September 26, Thursday at 12:00 PM IST at the Dar Gymkhana Club Ground, Dar-es-Salaam.
Where to watch Mali Vs Ghana, ICC Men's T20 World Cup, Africa Sub Regional Qualifier A?
The live streaming of the Mali Vs Ghana ICC Men's T20 World Cup, Africa Sub Regional Qualifier A matche will be available on the FanCode app and website in India. There will be no live telecast of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Africa Sub-regional Qualifier A 2024 on any TV channel in India.