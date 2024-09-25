Malawi vs Cameroon Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch Africa Sub Regional T20 World Cup Qualifier A 12th Match

Malawi will look to continue their good run in the ongoing ICC Men's T20 World Cup Africa Sub Regional Qualifier A when they face Cameroon in the fourth match of both the sides. The top two out of the six teams competing in this tournament will be able to go to the next and final round of qualification for the 2026 T20 World Cup that takes place in India and Sri Lanka. (More Cricket News)
Malawi have so far beaten Ghana, Lesotho and Mali in the tournament and are at the second place in the table. Cameroon on the other hand have lost to Ghana and Tanzania but they managed to defeat Mali in what remains their sole victory in the tournament. They will be desperate to post another win to remain in contention for the top two spot. On the other hand, Malawi too would be aware that any slip up can cost them big time.
Cameroon Squad: Faustin Mpegna Junior (c), Julien Bienvenue Abega, Idriss Tchakou, Bruno Nseke Toube, Abdoulaye Nono Aminou, Brian Loic Dipita, Innocent Alain Nseke Toube, Roger Duplex Atangana Awono, Alexis Raoul Balla, Veron Fortune Bomnyuy, Epok Ndongo Marvin Dimitri, Sun Yat Sen Assegon, Honestly Kinga, Junior Dieudonne Alembe
Malawi Squad: Moazzam Baig (c), Bright Balala, Chisomo Chete (wk), Mike Choamba, Daniel Jakiel, Donnex Kansonkho, Gift Kansonkho, Aaftab Limdawala, Gershom Ntambalika, Blessings Pondani, Sami Sohail, Kelvin Thuchila, Suhail Vayani, Phillip Zuze (wk)
Malawi vs Cameroon Live Streaming Details
The Malawi vs Cameroon, ICC Men's T20 World Cup, Africa Sub Regional Qualifier A match will take place on September 25, Wednesday at the University of Dar-es-Salaam, Dar-es-Salaam at 4:20 PM IST.
Where to watch Malawi vs Cameroon, ICC Men's T20 World Cup, Africa Sub Regional Qualifier A?
The live streaming of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup, Africa Sub Regional Qualifier A matches will be available on the FanCode app and website in India. There will be no live telecast of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Africa Sub-regional Qualifier A 2024 on any TV channel in India.