Cricket

Malawi vs Cameroon Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch Africa Sub Regional T20 World Cup Qualifier A 12th Match

Here is how you can watch the Malawi vs Cameroon match of the Africa Sub Regional T20 World Cup Qualifier A

Malawi-cameroon-cricket-live-streaming
Malawi National Cricket Team. Photo: X/malawisports_
info_icon

Malawi will look to continue their good run in the ongoing ICC Men's T20 World Cup Africa Sub Regional Qualifier A when they face Cameroon in the fourth match of both the sides. The top two out of the six teams competing in this tournament will be able to go to the next and final round of qualification for the 2026 T20 World Cup that takes place in India and Sri Lanka. (More Cricket News)

Malawi have so far beaten Ghana, Lesotho and Mali in the tournament and are at the second place in the table. Cameroon on the other hand have lost to Ghana and Tanzania but they managed to defeat Mali in what remains their sole victory in the tournament. They will be desperate to post another win to remain in contention for the top two spot. On the other hand, Malawi too would be aware that any slip up can cost them big time.

Cameroon Squad: Faustin Mpegna Junior (c), Julien Bienvenue Abega, Idriss Tchakou, Bruno Nseke Toube, Abdoulaye Nono Aminou, Brian Loic Dipita, Innocent Alain Nseke Toube, Roger Duplex Atangana Awono, Alexis Raoul Balla, Veron Fortune Bomnyuy, Epok Ndongo Marvin Dimitri, Sun Yat Sen Assegon, Honestly Kinga, Junior Dieudonne Alembe


Malawi Squad: Moazzam Baig (c), Bright Balala, Chisomo Chete (wk), Mike Choamba, Daniel Jakiel, Donnex Kansonkho, Gift Kansonkho, Aaftab Limdawala, Gershom Ntambalika, Blessings Pondani, Sami Sohail, Kelvin Thuchila, Suhail Vayani, Phillip Zuze (wk)

Malawi vs Cameroon Live Streaming Details

When is Malawi vs Cameroon, ICC Men's T20 World Cup, Africa Sub Regional Qualifier A?

The Malawi vs Cameroon, ICC Men's T20 World Cup, Africa Sub Regional Qualifier A match will take place on September 25, Wednesday at the University of Dar-es-Salaam, Dar-es-Salaam at 4:20 PM IST.

Where to watch Malawi vs Cameroon, ICC Men's T20 World Cup, Africa Sub Regional Qualifier A?

The live streaming of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup, Africa Sub Regional Qualifier A matches will be available on the FanCode app and website in India. There will be no live telecast of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Africa Sub-regional Qualifier A 2024 on any TV channel in India.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. Malawi vs Cameroon Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch Africa Sub Regional T20 World Cup Qualifier A 12th Match
  2. India U19 Vs Australia U19, 3rd Youth ODI Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch
  3. Mark Wood Waiting On Specialist Verdict For Latest Elbow Injury
  4. Guyana Amazon Warriors vs Barbados Royals Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch CPL Match 27
  5. Shan Masood Retains Captaincy As Pakistan Announce Squad For 1st Test Against England
Football News
  1. Wolves' Defender Yerson Mosquera Set To Miss Rest Of Season With ACL Injury
  2. Struggling Girona Need To Rediscover Their Identity, Says Head Coach Michel
  3. Erik Ten Hag Calls For 'Trust' Over Marcus Rashford Involvement
  4. Salah's Game Improving Under Slot, Claims Former Liverpool Goalkeeper James
  5. Arne Slot Backs Trent Alexander-Arnold To Improve Defensively With '100% Focus'
Tennis News
  1. Aryna Sabalenka Eyeing Number One Spot To Cap Impressive Year
  2. Japan Open 2024 Live Streaming, Schedule: When, Where To Watch ATP 500 Tennis Tournament
  3. Somdev Devvarman, Purav Raja Take AITA To Court Over Alleged Sports Code Violations
  4. Rafael Nadal, Carlos Alcaraz Included In Spain Squad For Davis Cup Final Eight
  5. Emma Raducanu Confirms China Open Withdrawal After Another Injury Setback
Hockey News
  1. India To Host Germany For Two-Match Hockey Series In October - Check Details
  2. FIH Awards: India's Harmanpreet Singh Nominated For Player Of The Year After Olympic Bronze Heroics
  3. India's Rise, Pakistan's Fall: A Study In Contrast Of Two Yesteryear Hockey Giants
  4. Harmanpreet Singh Credits Team Spirit For India’s Historic Fifth Asian Champions Trophy Win
  5. IND Vs CHN, Asian Champions Trophy Hockey 2024 Final: History, Previous Title Winners

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Jammu And Kashmir Polls: 3 Districts Hit By Deadly Terror Attacks To Vote On Sept 25
  2. Odisha To Test Jagannath Temple 'Prasad' Amid Tirupati Laddu
  3. J&K Elections | Outlook's Exclusive Interview with Engineer Rashid
  4. West Bengal Govt To Continue Only 1 Tram Route In Kolkata From Now On
  5. 'Money Spinning Machine': SC Dismisses Punjab Govt's Plea To Widen 'NRI' Quota | What Is It All About?
Entertainment News
  1. Actor-Legislator M Mukesh Arrested In Rape Case By SIT And Released On Bail
  2. Kerala High Court Rejects Anticipatory Bail Plea Of Siddique In Rape Case
  3. Kiran Rao's Laapataa Ladies Is India's Official Entry For Oscars 2025
  4. Yudhra Review: Siddhant Chaturvedi-Led Actioner Is A Mind-Numbing Slog
  5. The Night Manager Nominated For Best Drama Series At International Emmys; Check Out Full List Of Nominees Here
US News
  1. US Elections 2024: Minnesota, Virginia And Other States Head To The Polls | What We Know About Early Voting
  2. Ryan Wesley Routh Left A Note Indicating Intention To Kill Trump: US Justice Department
  3. US Elections 2024: Kamala Harris Leads In Latest Polls; Trump Declares November Polls His 'Last' | Top Points
  4. Bibles, Sneakers And NFTs: How Trump Is Turning Merch Into Millions
  5. US: Mass Shooting In Alabama Kills 4, Several Injured In Birmingham
World News
  1. Elon Musk's X Faces Backlash Over Block Feature Changes | What It Means For The Users
  2. Late Snowstorms Hit Coastal South Africa: 2 Dead, Major Highways Closed, Flooding Risks Loom
  3. Who Is Harini Amarasuriya? Sri Lanka's 1st Woman Prime Minister In Over 2 Decades
  4. Deadly Fungal Infection: The Overlooked 'Silent Pandemic' Amidst Global Antimicrobial Resistance Crisis
  5. Iran Sent Thousands Of SMS Seeking Revenge Over 2023 Quran Burnings, Says Sweden
Latest Stories
  1. Deadly Fungal Infection: The Overlooked 'Silent Pandemic' Amidst Global Antimicrobial Resistance Crisis
  2. Is Mpox Clade 1b Strain More Dangerous Than Clade 2? | Explained
  3. Gujarat: School Principal Kills 6-Year-Old Girl For Resisting Rape, Arrested; Body Dumped In School Compound
  4. Mali Vs Malawi, ICC T20 WC Africa Sub-Regional Qualifier-A Toss Update: MLI Elect To Bat First - Check Playing XIs
  5. Today's Horoscope For September 24, 2024: Explore Astrological Insights For All Zodiac Signs
  6. The Rise Of The Machines: Influencer Edition
  7. 'War Is Not With You': Netanyahu's Message For Lebanon After 558 Killed In Deadliest Israeli Strikes | Top Points
  8. US Elections 2024: Minnesota, Virginia And Other States Head To The Polls | What We Know About Early Voting