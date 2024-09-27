SL Vs NZ, 2nd Test, Day 2: Kamindu Mendis Ton Helps Sri Lanka To 600 Against Struggling New Zealand

Kamindu Mendis' century helped Sri Lanka cruise past 600 in their first innings, strengthening their already iron grip on their second Test against New Zealand on day two. (Day 2 Highlights | Cricket News)
The hosts picked up where they left off on Thursday, with New Zealand offering little resistance as the run count continued to tick over.
Dinesh Chandimal's ton propelled them to 306-3 on day one, and Kamindu carried on their momentum, claiming his fifth Test century in the second session.
His 117-run partnership with Kusal Mendis in that session piled the misery on the tourists, as Kamindu plundered an unbeaten 182, and his partner 106, to help the hosts put 602-5 on the board.
New Zealand's bowling left a lot to be desired, and they struggled to get going with the bat too when they eventually stepped up to the crease.
In just 14 overs, Tom Latham (2) and Devon Conway (9) were dismissed, with Kane Williamson set to continue on Saturday having got six from 42 balls.
With just 22-2 under their belt, they trail by 580 runs and will need a huge performance on day three to chase it down.
Data Debrief: Kamindu steals the show
There was some exceptional batting from Sri Lanka's new star Kamindu, with his unbeaten 182 on Friday his highest-ever score.
He also became the fastest batter to 1,000 Test runs in 75 years (1,004), getting there in 13 innings to equal Don Bradman's pace.
He averages 91.27 a match, maintaining a strike rate of 65.02, and has crossed 50 in nine of those innings, reaching a century in five.