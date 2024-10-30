Cricket

Shimron Hetmyer Returns To West Indies ODI Setup For Upcoming England Series

The three-match ODI series against England begins on October 31 at the iconic Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in Antigua, with the second game also scheduled at the same venue

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...
shimron hetmyer X turbo leaks
West Indies batter Shimron Hetmyer. Photo: X | Turbo Leaks
info_icon

West Indies have announced their ODI squad for the much-anticipated home series against England, with explosive batter Shimron Hetmyer making a return to the 50-over format. (More Cricket News)

Hetmyer, whose last appearance in ODIs was against England in December 2023, rejoins a squad that has seen only one change from the recent tour of Sri Lanka. Alick Athanaze has been dropped to make way for Hetmyer after scoring only 10 and 1 in his last two outings.

The 27-year-old Hetmyer will be looking to make an impact after a long drought in the format, having last crossed fifty in ODIs with a memorable century against India back in December 2019. His addition injects an extra layer of firepower to the batting lineup as the West Indies aim to match the high standards of their English counterparts.

Head Coach Daren Sammy emphasized the significance of the rivalry, saying, "Playing against England always provides a new challenge and reignites a rivalry that the players and the people of the Caribbean are eager for."

England cricket team. - AP/Ramon Espinosa
England Tour Of West Indies 2024 Guide: Live Streaming, Schedule, Squads, H2H - All You Need To Know

BY Outlook Sports Desk

The squad otherwise remains consistent with the unit that toured Sri Lanka, where the West Indies showed signs of promise but ultimately faced a tough campaign. Despite winning the opening T20I, they conceded the T20I series, and in the ODIs, they dropped the first two matches.

However, the team concluded the tour on a high note as veteran opener Evin Lewis made his ODI comeback with a powerful century, helping them secure a victory in the final game.

The 17-year-old Jewel Andrew, who debuted in the final ODI against Sri Lanka but didn’t get a chance to bat, has retained his spot. Sammy and the coaching staff have shown faith in the young talent.

The three-match ODI series against England begins on October 31 at the iconic Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in Antigua, with the second game also scheduled at the same venue. The series finale will be held in Barbados before the two teams engage in a five-match T20I series.

Sammy believes the West Indies will rise to the occasion once again, especially on home turf where support is strong. “This rivalry goes back for decades, and after defeating [England] last year at home in an ODI series, we're ready to face the challenge of a strong England squad again. It's always special to play at home, where the local support brings energy and passion to every match,” he added.

West Indies ODI Squad: Shai Hope (C), Alzarri Joseph, Jewel Andrew, Shimron Hetmyer, Keacy Carty, Roston Chase, Matthew Forde, Shamar Joseph, Brandon King, Evin Lewis, Gudakesh Motie, Jayden Seales, Romario Shepherd, Hayden Walsh Jr.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. United States Vs Scotland, ICC CWC League Two, Live Streaming: When Where To Watch
  2. IPL 2025 Retention List: Chennai Super Kings Drop Major Hint With Cryptic Post
  3. NEP Vs SCO, ICC CWC League Two 2023-27: Nepal Beat Scotland By Five Wickets In Dallas
  4. Bangladesh Vs South Africa 2nd Test Day 2 Live Score: Taijul Islam Completes Five-Wicket Haul, Tony De Zorzi Misses Double Ton
  5. BAN Vs RSA, 2nd Test Day 2 Live Streaming: Check Hourly Chattogram Weather Forecast
Football News
  1. Cristiano Ronaldo Misses 96th Minute Penalty As Al-Nassr Crash Out Of Saudi's Kings Cup - Watch
  2. Ballon d'Or 2024: Vinicius Jr Breaks Silence After Missing Out On Prestigious Award To Man City's Rodri
  3. Serie A 2024-25: Lukaku, Kvaratskhelia Score As Napoli Beat AC Milan To Go Seven Points Clear
  4. Serie A: Conte Opens Up On Napoli's Priorities, Goals For 2024-25 Season
  5. Serie A 2024-25: AC Milan Not Out Of Title Race According To Head Coach Paulo Fonseca
Tennis News
  1. Paris Masters 2024: Rublev's ATP Finals Hopes Dented After Cerundolo Defeat
  2. Paris Masters 2024: Carlos Alcaraz Cruises Past Nicolas Jarry In Opener
  3. Paris Masters 2024: Casper Ruud Crashes Out After Defeat By Jordan Thompson
  4. Paris Masters: Jannik Sinner Second Big Name To Withdraw - Check Reason
  5. ATP Finals 2024: Rohan Bopanna-Matthew Ebden Pair Qualifies For Season Finale
Hockey News
  1. Sultan Of Johor Cup 2024: India Captain Amir Ali Happy With Bronze Medal After Semi-Final Exit
  2. 'Unmatched Skill, Unstoppable Goals': PM Narendra Modi Heaps Praise On Rani Rampal
  3. Hockey India League: Delhi SG Pipers Replace Forward Ruhr With Midfielder Toscani
  4. Women's Asian Champions Trophy 2024: India Announces 18-Member Squad; Salima Tete Named As Captain
  5. Sultan Of Johor Cup: India Colts Pip New Zealand In Penalty Shootout, Bag Bronze

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Deliberate Leaking Of Info To US Paper & Amit Shah's Alleged Key Role | Latest On India-Canada Row
  2. India-China Border Row: 'Did Not Play Any Role', Says US Amid Disengagement In Ladakh
  3. K S Puttaswamy (1926-2024): A Key Figure In The Fight For Privacy In The Digital Age
  4. 'Frivolous, Unfounded': EC Denies Congress' Allegations Of Irregularities In Haryana Assembly Poll Results
  5. Over 100 Flights Across Indian Airlines Receive Bomb Threats On Tuesday
Entertainment News
  1. The Netherworld Of News In Nightcrawler
  2. 55th IFFI: List Of Films To Be Screened In Indian Panorama
  3. The Fable Review: Raam Reddy’s Sublime Second Feature Glides Between The Real And Dreamlike
  4. Tarzan Series Actor Ron Ely Dies At 86, Daughter Confirms With An Emotional Note
  5. Archiving the Death of Democracy: How ‘Jamoora’ Does What No Indian Film Has
US News
  1. US Elections 2024: Biden Sparks Row After Calling Trump Supporters 'Garbage'
  2. The Irony That Is American Democracy
  3. Trump Or Harris: Who Owns The Whiteness Of America?
  4. Washington Post, LA Times Decide Against Presidential Endorsements Despite Backlash | Here's Why
  5. Racist, Anti-Puerto Rican Remarks At Trump Rally Spark Outrage |Will It Impact Swing State Votes?
World News
  1. US Elections 2024: Biden Sparks Row After Calling Trump Supporters 'Garbage'
  2. Middle East Tensions: Iran-Israel Issue New Threats; Bombardment Continues In Lebanon, Gaza | Latest
  3. The Irony That Is American Democracy
  4. After Israeli Strikes, Will Iran Take The Plunge Into War?
  5. Middle East: Austrian Soldiers Injured By Rockets In Lebanon; Israel Bans UNRWA, Halting Aid For Gaza| Latest
Latest Stories
  1. BAN Vs RSA, 2nd Test Day 2 Live Streaming: Check Hourly Chattogram Weather Forecast
  2. After Israeli Strikes, Will Iran Take The Plunge Into War?
  3. Kali Puja 2024: Date, Time, Significance And Traditions Of The Shyama Puja
  4. Diwali 2024: Rituals and Traditions You Must Know
  5. Naraka Chaturdashi 2024: Everything You Need To Know About The Festival
  6. Today's Horoscope For October 30, 2024: Explore Astrological Insights For All Zodiac Signs
  7. India-China Border Row: 'Did Not Play Any Role', Says US Amid Disengagement In Ladakh
  8. Govardhan Puja 2024: Date, Shubh Muhurat And All You Need To Know