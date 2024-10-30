Shimron Hetmyer Returns To West Indies ODI Setup For Upcoming England Series

West Indies have announced their ODI squad for the much-anticipated home series against England, with explosive batter Shimron Hetmyer making a return to the 50-over format. (More Cricket News)
Hetmyer, whose last appearance in ODIs was against England in December 2023, rejoins a squad that has seen only one change from the recent tour of Sri Lanka. Alick Athanaze has been dropped to make way for Hetmyer after scoring only 10 and 1 in his last two outings.
The 27-year-old Hetmyer will be looking to make an impact after a long drought in the format, having last crossed fifty in ODIs with a memorable century against India back in December 2019. His addition injects an extra layer of firepower to the batting lineup as the West Indies aim to match the high standards of their English counterparts.
Head Coach Daren Sammy emphasized the significance of the rivalry, saying, "Playing against England always provides a new challenge and reignites a rivalry that the players and the people of the Caribbean are eager for."
The squad otherwise remains consistent with the unit that toured Sri Lanka, where the West Indies showed signs of promise but ultimately faced a tough campaign. Despite winning the opening T20I, they conceded the T20I series, and in the ODIs, they dropped the first two matches.
However, the team concluded the tour on a high note as veteran opener Evin Lewis made his ODI comeback with a powerful century, helping them secure a victory in the final game.
The 17-year-old Jewel Andrew, who debuted in the final ODI against Sri Lanka but didn’t get a chance to bat, has retained his spot. Sammy and the coaching staff have shown faith in the young talent.
The three-match ODI series against England begins on October 31 at the iconic Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in Antigua, with the second game also scheduled at the same venue. The series finale will be held in Barbados before the two teams engage in a five-match T20I series.
Sammy believes the West Indies will rise to the occasion once again, especially on home turf where support is strong. “This rivalry goes back for decades, and after defeating [England] last year at home in an ODI series, we're ready to face the challenge of a strong England squad again. It's always special to play at home, where the local support brings energy and passion to every match,” he added.
West Indies ODI Squad: Shai Hope (C), Alzarri Joseph, Jewel Andrew, Shimron Hetmyer, Keacy Carty, Roston Chase, Matthew Forde, Shamar Joseph, Brandon King, Evin Lewis, Gudakesh Motie, Jayden Seales, Romario Shepherd, Hayden Walsh Jr.