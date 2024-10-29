Cricket

England Tour Of West Indies 2024 Guide: Live Streaming, Schedule, Squads, H2H - All You Need To Know

Get all the information for England's tour of the West Indies 2024 right here: schedule, squads, live streaming, and head-to-head (H2H) statistics

England cricket team. Photo: AP/Ramon Espinosa
The England cricket team is gearing up for its 2024 tour of the West Indies, featuring eight matches in total. The tour will kick off with the first ODI on Thursday, October 31 at Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in Saint George, Antigua and Barbuda. (More Cricket News)

After suffering a shocking series defeat at the hands of the Pakistani cricket team, England will meet their old rivals West Indies on their home turf. The series will include three ODIs and five T20Is.

England white-ball captain Jos Buttler will miss the upcoming ODI series after a setback in his recovery from injury, with Lancashire all-rounder Liam Livingstone captaining England for the first time.

Buttler, however, remains in the England squad and will join up with the tour party in Barbados in the hope of returning in the following five-match T20 series, which begins on November 10.

The 34-year-old wicketkeeper-batter missed England’s T20 and ODI series against Australia due to the same injury. 

The West Indies squad for the home series is yet to be announced.

West Indies Vs England: Head-To-Head

T20Is

Total Matches: 30

West Indies Won: 17

England Won: 13

ODIs

Total Matches: 105

West Indies Won: 46

England Won: 53

No result: 6

West Indies Vs England: Full Squads

West Indies: Yet To Be Announced

England ODI: Jordan Cox, Michael Pepper, Phil Salt, Liam Livingstone (c), Jacob Bethell, Sam Curran, Will Jacks, Dan Mousley, Jamie Overton, Rehan Ahmed, Jofra Archer, Jafer Chohan, Saqib Mahmood, Adil Rashid, Reece Topley, John Turner

England T20I: Jos Buttler (C), Jordan Cox, Phil Salt, Jacob Bethell, Sam Curran, Will Jacks, Liam Livingstone, Dan Mousley, Jamie Overton, Rehan Ahmed, Jofra Archer, Jafer Chohan, Saqib Mahmood, Adil Rashid, Reece Topley, John Turner.

England Tour Of West Indies 2024: Full Fixtures

All the times are in IST

1st ODI: Thu, 31 Oct 2024, North Sound, Antigua, Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, 11:30 PM IST

2nd ODI: Sat, 02 Nov 2024, North Sound, Antigua, Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, 7:00 PM IST

3rd ODI: Wed, 06 Nov 2024, Bridgetown, Barbados, Kensington Oval, 11:30 PM IST

1st T20I: Sun, 10 Nov 2024, Bridgetown, Barbados, Kensington Oval, 1:30 AM IST

2nd T20I: Mon, 11 Nov 2024, Bridgetown, Barbados, Kensington Oval, 1:30 AM IST

3rd T20I: Fri, 15 Nov 2024, Gros Islet, St Lucia, Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium, 1:30 AM IST

4th T20I: Sun, 17 Nov 2024, Gros Islet, St Lucia, Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium, 1:30 AM IST

5th T20I: Mon, 18 Nov 2024, Gros Islet, St Lucia, Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium, 1:30 AM IST

England Tour Of West Indies 2024: Live Streaming

The telecast information for the England Tour of West Indies 2024 is not available yet, but Indian fans can watch the matches live on the Fancode app and website. Details for TV coverage will be updated soon.

