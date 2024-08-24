Cricket

Shikhar Dhawan Retires: 'Thank You Gabbar' Tributes Fill Up Social Media

Dhawan, a premier top-order ODI batter in the post Sachin Tendulkar, Virender Sehwag and Sourav Ganguly era, announced his retirement two years after his final appearance in the national team

Shikhar Dhawan. Photo: AP/Vijay Verma
The cricket fraternity hailed Shikhar Dhawan's infectious positivity and unshakable team spirit while emotional fans remembered his iconic thigh-five celebrations and thanked 'Gabbar' for his inspirational cricketing journey that ended on Saturday. (More Cricket News)

He featured in 34 Tests, 167 ODIs and 68 T20Is.

It was Sehwag who Shikhar Dhawan had replaced and the explosive opener of his times from Najafgarh took to X to pay his tribute.

"Badhaai ho Shikkhi. Ever since the time you replaced me in Mohali, you didn’t look back and some top performances over the years. May you continue to have fun and live life to the fullest. Very best wishes always," posted Sehwag.

Indian cricketer Shikhar Dhawan. - File
Shikhar Dhawan Retires: Listing Down Gabbar's 5 Best Knocks Across All Formats

BY Tejas Rane

His former India teammate and current head coach Gautam Gambhir also wished him happy retirement.

"Congratulations Shiki on a fantastic career! I know you will spread the same joy through everything you take up in the future," wrote Gambhir.

Indian cricketers Hardik Pandya and Shreyas Iyer also wished him well.

"Only the best for you Shikhi paa. congratulations on a wonderful career:" Hardik Pandya wrote in his Instagram story.

“Congratulations @shikhardofficial paa. All the best for what the future holds for you": wrote Shreyas.

Indian spin wizard and former coach Anil Kumble posted: "Congratulations on a fantastic career, @SDhawan25! Wish you the best for the next chapter. Happy retirement!"

The Indian Cricket Board (BCCI) also congratulated the left-handed batter: "As Shikhar Dhawan retires from International and Domestic cricket, we wish him all the very best for the road ahead."

Former India batter and National Cricket Academy head VVS Laxman said Dhawan was not just a great cricketer but also a good person off field.

"Many congratulations Shikhar on a fantastic career. The thing I loved about Shikhar apart from the fact that he was a fabulous cricketer, was the person that he was, always amicable and looking at the positives in every situation. Wish you all the best @SDhawan25 in the journey ahead," he wrote.

Indian cricketer Shikhar Dhawan. - X | ICC
Shikhar Dhawan Retirement: Biggest Achievement In Career -- 'Playing For India,' Says The Cricket 'Gabbar'

BY PTI

A player of the tournament in the ICC U19 World Cup triumph in 2004, Dhawan made steady progression and made a low key ODI debut in 2010.

He went on to become the player of the tournament in India's Champions Trophy victory in 2013 by scoring most runs (363) in the 2013 edition.

Across formats, he made 10867 runs in International cricket -- the 12th most for India -- with 24 centuries and 79 fifty-plus scores.

Congratulating him on a stellar career, former Test opener Wasim Jaffer recognised Dhawan’s team spirit and impactful performances in big tournaments.

"A man for the big tournaments. Never got the plaudits he deserved but knowing him he didn't care who got the applause as long as team was winning. A team man through and through. Congratulations on a stellar career and all the best for your second innings," wrote Jaffer.

Former India cricketer Suresh Raina expressed pleasure in having shared the dressing room with Dhawan.

"Congratulations @SDhawan25, on a remarkable career filled with countless milestones! It was an absolute pleasure sharing the dressing room with you, brother. Wishing you all the best for your future endeavors. Onwards and upwards!," posted Raina.

Tributes also poured in from across the border with former Pakistan opener Saeed Anwar hailing Dhawan's hard work and other qualities.

"Your hard work, determination, quality cricketing skills, and great human being will always be remembered; thank you, boy, for wishing you all the best for the next career ahead," wrote Anwar.

Sharing an old video of Dhawan's, English umpire Richard Kettleborough wrote it's "a must watch video. One of the most elegant left-hand opening batters from India. Happy retirement Dhawan."

