Shikhar Dhawan Retires: From Mohali Magic To Galle's Sandstorm - Listing Gabbar's 5 Best Knocks Across All Formats

Veteran India opener Shikhar Dhawan announced his retirement from all forms of cricket two years after he last donned the national jersey, saying that he leaves the scene a content man after representing the country in all three formats. (More Cricket News)
The 38-year-old made his international debut in 2010 in an ODI against Australia in Visakhapatnam and his last India game was also a 50-over match, against Bangladesh in 2022.
"As I close this chapter of my cricketing journey, I carry with me countless memories and gratitude. Thank you for the love and support! Jai Hind!," Dhawan said in a post on 'X'.
"It's important to turn the page to move forward in life and that's why I am announcing my retirement from international and domestic cricket. As I bid goodbye to my cricket journey, I have peace in my heart that I played for so long," he said.
A product of Sonnet Club and a fighter from West Delhi, Dhawan appeared in 34 Tests, 167 ODIs and 68 T20Is for India.
His best came in the 50-over format in which he amassed 6793 runs at an average of 44.11, including 17 hundreds and 39 fifties. He averaged 40.61 for his 2315 Test runs, which featured seven centuries.
"I am standing at a point in my life where when I look back, I see only memories, and when I look ahead, I see a new world. I had just one goal in life, to play for India, and I made it happen," he said.
"I am very thankful to DDCA (Delhi and Districts Cricket Association), the BCCI and my fans. And that's why I tell myself, don't be sad that you won't play for India again but be happy that you played for your country. And that's the biggest thing for me, that I played," he said in his concluding remarks in the social media post.
With the veteran batter hanging up his boots, it is time to look back at the best knocks of 'Gabbar' across all formats -
187 Vs Australia, Mohali 2013 (Test)
17 batters have scored a century for India on their Test debut but Shikhar Dhawan's innings stands out as a 'special one'. The southpaw, who was making his debut in Test, slammed the fastest century on Test debut (off 85 balls). The Aussies' 408 got a befitting reply with Dhawan playing some breathtaking shots. His knock of 187 (174 balls) included 33 fours and 2 sixes as India posted 499. In reply, Australia amassed 223 as India were set a target of 133. The hosts won in a canter, by six wickets with Dhawan being adjudged as the Player Of The Match.
114 Vs South Africa, Cardiff 2013 (ODI)
The 2013 ICC Champions Trophy saw India come into the tournament as slight favourites, thanks to their World Cup title in 2011. Against South Africa, India batted first with Dhawan romping in to another century (114 off 94 balls) as the Men In Blue posted 331/7 in 50 overs. Dhawan's knock included 12 fours and one six as Proteas had no answer to Gabbar's counterattack at Cardiff. The match also saw Dhawan and Rohit add 127 runs for the opening wicket - the first of their 18 hundred-plus partnerships. In reply, South Africa mustered some fight thanks to AB de Villiers but lost the game by 26 runs.
90 Vs Sri Lanka, Colombo 2018 (T20I)
Another Dhawan special after his partner Rohit was dismissed in the first over, Dhawan carried on despite wickets falling at the other end. The southpaw scored a blistering knock of 90 off 49 balls in the T20I against the Lankan bowlers that saw him achieve a strike rate of 183.67. The Men In Blue did lose the match by 5 wickets but they were thankful to Dhawan as it wasn't for him, they would not have posted a mammoth total of 174.
190 Vs Sri Lanka, Galle 2017 (Test)
'Gabbar' has played some decisive and crucial knocks in Test cricket but after the Mohali storm, his knock of 190 against Sri Lanka at Galle in 2017 is another gem of an innings. 'Gabbar' toyed around with the Lankan bowlers scoring a brilliant 190 off 168 balls on day 1. The southpaw was making his comeback to the Test side for the first time since 2016. His 253-run partnership with Cheteshwar Pujara was important as it derailed the Sri Lankan momentum. Thanks to his knock, India posted a mammoth 600. India were all over the hosts in the Test as they managed to win by 304 runs.
117 Vs Australia, Oval 2019 (ODI)
The Men In Blue were a team to beat in the white-ball format and one of the reason was their formidable batting line-up. At the 2019 ODI World Cup, Dhawan played a sensational knock of 117, out of which his 92 runs came with a fractured thumb. Dhawan registered his sixth century for India in ICC matches, only with Sachin Tendulkar and Sourav Ganguly ahead of him in the list.