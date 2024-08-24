Shikhar Dhawan Retires: From Mohali Magic To Galle's Sandstorm - Listing Gabbar's 5 Best Knocks Across All Formats

'Gabbar' has played some decisive and crucial knocks in Test cricket but after the Mohali storm, his knock of 190 against Sri Lanka at Galle in 2017 is another gem of an innings. 'Gabbar' toyed around with the Lankan bowlers scoring a brilliant 190 off 168 balls on day 1. The southpaw was making his comeback to the Test side for the first time since 2016. His 253-run partnership with Cheteshwar Pujara was important as it derailed the Sri Lankan momentum. Thanks to his knock, India posted a mammoth 600. India were all over the hosts in the Test as they managed to win by 304 runs.