Shane Warne's Son Jackson Claims COVID Vaccines Caused Spin Great's Death

Summary of this article
Shane Warne's son Jackson says legend was forced to take COVID vaccines for work
Jackson adds that he had to restrain himself from vocalising his true thoughts at the memorial service
Warne junior says Shane's lifestyle was relatively healthy despite the smoking and drinking
Four years after Shane Warne's sudden demise, his son Jackson has claimed that the Australian spin legend's death was probably caused by the "three or four" COVID vaccines that he was "forced to take for work."
Speaking on the '2 Worlds Collide podcast', Jackson, however, acknowledged that his father had underlying health issues as well. Warne was 52 when he passed away in Thailand in 2022 after suffering a heart attack.
"I definitely think that it (COVID vaccine) was involved. I don't even think saying that is controversial anymore. Even if dad had underlying health issues, I think this brought it out right to the surface and that's one thing that I've always struggled with," Jackson said.
"My first impression, as soon as I hung up the phone (after receiving the news of Warne's death), I instantly blamed the government. I instantly blamed COVID and the vaccine."
Jackson said he had to restrain himself from vocalising his exact thoughts at the memorial service. "It was probably smart I didn't, I would be in a very different position if I did. But that was how I felt," Jackson said.
"Yes, a lot of people were dying of heart attacks before. But dad was okay, I think he might have got three or four (vaccine doses), he didn't want to get them, he was forced to get them for work. He was forced to get them like everybody else," he added.
"...I try not to think about it too much because all that does is fester into anger. That anger is not good for anybody," Warne junior said.
Giving an insight into his father's lifestyle, Jackson said it was relatively healthy despite the smoking and drinking. "Dad, at the time, was healthy, he was happy. He looked the best he had in a while. Yes, he smoked and drank, but so many more people in their 80s and 90s still smoke and drink a lot more than dad," he said.
Warne had contracted COVID some months before his death during his 2021 coaching stint in The Hundred. But he was not known to have any major ailment at the time of his death, that shook the cricket world.
(With PTI inputs)
When and where did Shane Warne pass away?
Shane Warne passed away in 2022 in Koh Samui, Thailand.
How old was Shane Warne at the time of his death?
Shane Warne was 52 years old when he passed away.
What was the official cause given for Shane Warne's death?
Thailand police had stated that the autopsy revealed Shane Warne had died of natural causes.