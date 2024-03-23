Cricket

Shaharyar Khan, Former PCB Chairman And MAK Pataudi's Cousin, Dies Aged 89 In Lahore

Hailing from the royal family of Bhopal, Shaharyar Khan headed the Pakistan Cricket Board from 2003 to 2006 and from 2014 to 2017. The diplomat also worked as Pakistan team manager during the 1999 tour of India and the 2003 ODI World Cup

Advertisement

P
PTI
23 March 2024
23 March 2024
       
X%2FPakistan%20Cricket
Shaharyar Khan served as Pakistan foreign secretary between 1990-94 and also as a high commissioner in New Delhi and the United Kingdom. Photo: X/Pakistan Cricket
info_icon

Shaharyar Khan, a career diplomat and former Pakistan Cricket Board chairman who played a big role in restoring cricket ties with India in the early 2000s, died on Saturday. He was 89. (More Cricket News)

The Bhopal-born Pakistan diplomat, who was a cousin of former India captain Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi, breathed his last in Lahore after battling prolonged illness.

He served as Pakistan foreign secretary between 1990-94 and also as a High Commissioner in New Delhi and the United Kingdom.

Shaharyar headed the PCB from 2003 to 2006, a period when India toured Pakistan twice, and from 2014 to 2017.

Advertisement

He also worked as Pakistan team manager during the 1999 tour of India and the 2003 Cricket World Cup. He belonged to the royal family of Bhopal.

A learned personality who also wrote several books on his experiences in foreign relations and cricket, Shaharyar, in an interview last year, expressed regrets that in his last tenure as PCB chief he couldn’t revive regular bilateral Test cricket ties with India which have been suspended since 2007 due to the tense relations between the two neighbours.

Then Pakistan captain Babar Azam (left) with India skipper Rohit Sharma during the Asia Cup in September 2023. - File
India Vs Pakistan T20 World Cup 2024 Ticket Prices Shoot Up To INR 1.84 Crore

BY Outlook Sports Desk

Advertisement

Perhaps the biggest controversy in his tenure as PCB chairman was Pakistan forfeiting the Oval Test to England in 2006 for which he blamed the then captain, Inzamam-ul-Haq.

Shaharyar later expressed concerns over Inzamam’s push for introducing religion in the team.

Current PCB chairman Mohsin Naqvi also expressed his condolences over the passing away of Shaharyar.

“On behalf of the PCB, I express my deep condolences and grief over the passing of former Chairman Shaharyar Khan. He was a fine administrator and served Pakistan Cricket with utmost dedication.

“Pakistan Cricket will stay indebted to the late Shaharyar Khan for his commendable role as head of the board and for his services in the growth and development of the game in the country,” said Naqvi.

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Advertisement

Latest Stories
  1. Women Are Voting In Record Numbers But Still Fall Behind In Electoral Politics
  2. Taylor Swift's 'Static Noise' Video Is No.1 On iTunes Top Videos Chart, Teases 'The Tortured Poets Department' Album
  3. Bangladesh Vs Sri Lanka 1st Test Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch On TV And Online
  4. Grant Page Dies At 85: Iconic ‘Mad Max’ Stuntman Passes Away After Suffering A Fatal Car Crash
  5. IPL 2024: Virat Kohli Meets Alan Walker- RCB Unbox Event Unites Cricket And Music
  6. CAA Doesn’t Take Anyone’s Citizenship, Centre Tells SC, Seeks Time To Reply On Pleas Challenging Law
  7. Zomato 'Pure Veg Fleet' Row: CEO Deepinder Goyal Rolls Back Green Dress Code Amid Backlash
  8. Lok Sabha Election 2024: ECI Takes Note Of Non-compliance On Unauthorised Political Ads