How far are you willing to go to watch an India vs Pakistan World Cup match? Are you ready to cough up INR 1.84 crore? Because that's how high the ticket prices have become for the marquee clash at the ICC T20 World Cup 2024 on June 9. (Cricket News)

Tickets for India's matches against Pakistan in New York and versus Canada in Florida (on June 15) have been sold out. They are now available at well over double their original prices, with some of them going as high as INR 1.84 crore ($222,500) on resale platforms like SeatGeek and StubHub.