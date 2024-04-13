Saudi Arabia Vs Malaysia Live Streaming, ACC Men’s T20I Premier Cup 2024: When, Where To Watch KSA Vs MAS

Saudi Arabia will open their ACC Men's T20I Premier Cup 2024 with a clash against Malaysia in Al Amerat, Oman on Saturday (April 13). The Saudis are the lowest-ranked team in the tournament, but Hisham Sheikh & Co. can be a handful on their day. Watch the KSA vs MAS cricket match live. (More Cricket News)
Cricket has been on Saudi radar for some time. As part of the country's bid to dominate the global sports industry, it tried to buy a stake in the Indian Premier League (IPL), cricket's biggest and one of the most lucrative sports leagues in the world. It failed.
Meanwhile, the country's national teams continue to make steady progress. The men's team won the recent Quadrangular Twenty20 Series in Thailand. This is the second time that they have qualified for the ACC Premier Cup via the Challenger Cup. And today, Saudi Arabia will open their ACC Men's T20I Premier Cup 2024 campaign.
Malaysia, meanwhile, will look to recover from the opening-day defeat against Nepal. Defending a below-par 143/3, Virandeep Singh & Co. fought hard against the defending champions but ended up losing the match by five wickets in a final-over finish.
Malaysia vs Saudi Arabia head-to-head record
This will be the first T20I meeting between Malaysia and Saudi Arabia. Malaysia, ranked 25th in the world, are the favourites against the Saudis (31).
Malaysia vs Saudi Arabia match details
The Saudi Arabia and Malaysia cricket match will be played at Al Amerat Cricket Ground (Ministry Turf 2), Al Amerat on April 13. This is the 8th match of the ongoing ACC Men's T20I Premier Cup 2024 tournament. The scheduled start time is 4:00pm IST (2:30pm local).
Where to watch the live telecast of the ACC Men’s T20I Premier Cup 2024, Malaysia vs Saudi Arabia cricket match in India?
Unfortunately, there will be no terrestrial telecast of the ACC Men's T20I Premier Cup 2024 in India.
But the ACC Men’s T20I Premier Cup 2024, MAS vs KSA cricket match can be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.
Elsewhere, ACC Men’s T20I Premier Cup 2024 cricket matches can be streamed live on ACC's YouTube Channel (except Nepal and India).
Squads
: Muhammad Amir Azim, Virandeep Singh (c), Sharvin Muniandy, Syed Aziz Mubarak, Nazmus Sakib (wk), Ahmad Faiz, Ahmed Aqeel, Vijay Unni, Rizwan Haider, Pavandeep Singh, Muhammad Wafiq, Syazrul Idrus, Fitri Sham, Ainool Hafizs, Khizar Hayat, Wan Muhammad Azam, Zubaidi Zulkifle.
Abdul Waheed Ghaffar, Faisal Khan, Usman Ali, Hisham Sheikh (c), Abdul Manan Ali (wk), Ishtiaq Ahmad, Zain Ul Abidin, Usman Khalid, Saad Khan, Atif Ur Rehman, Usman Najeeb, Ahmad Raza, Kashif Abbas, Waji Ul Hassan, Varun Mudaliar.