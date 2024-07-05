Siechem Madurai Panthers (SMP) will face off against Salem Spartans (SS) in Match 3 of the third season of the Tamil Nadu Premier League at SCF Cricket Ground in Salem on Saturday, July 6. (More Cricket News)
The Panthers have a psychological edge over the Spartans, having claimed victory in four out of five games against them. The Spartans had a forgettable last season as they finished in the seventh spot in the points table, failing to qualify for the playoffs.
On the other hand, the Panthers made it to the playoffs last season by winning four out of eight league games. They faced Nellai Royal Kings in the Eliminator and lost by four runs.
While the Spartans do not possess any star player in their lineup, the Panthers have the experience of Murugan Ashwin. Washington Sundar is currently on the Zimbabwe tour with the Indian team, so his absence will be felt.
Here are the live streaming details of the Salem Spartans vs Siechem Madurai Panthers, Tamil Nadu Premier League 2024 match 3:
When is Salem Spartans vs Siechem Madurai Panthers, TNPL 2024?
The Salem Spartans vs Siechem Madurai Panthers, Tamil Nadu Premier League 2024, 3rd match will be played on July 6, Saturday at the Salem Cricket Foundation Stadium, in Tamil Nadu.
Where to watch Salem Spartans vs Siechem Madurai Panthers, TNPL 2024?
The broadcast of the TNPL 2024 matches will be available on the Star Sports Network in India. The matches will be broadcast on Star Sports 1 Tamil and Star Sports 1 HD.
The live streaming of the TNPL 2024 will be available on the FanCode app and website in India.
Salem Spartans vs Siechem Madurai Panthers, TNPL 2024 Squads:
SKM Salem Spartans: Abhishiek S, Ganesh Moorthi M, Guru Sayee S, Jaganath Sinivas RS, Kavin R, Mohammed Adnan Khan, Sachin Rathi, Selvakumaran N, Sunny Sandhu, Vivek R, Harish Kumar S, Aushiq Srinivas R, Robin Singh Bist, Shijit Chandran P, Vishal Vaidhya K, Poiyamozhi M, Rajan R, Yazh Arun Mozhi, Tarun Kumar V, Sudhan Sanjeevi Kandepan.
Siechem Madurai Panthers: Aditya V, Ajay K Krishnan, Ashwin M, Ayush M, Gurjapneet Singh, Hari Nishaanth C, Kousik J, Lokeshwar S, Rahul D, Saravanan P, Sri Abisek AS, Swapnil K Singh, Washington Sundar MS, Chatruvedh NS, Sasidev. U, Alexander R, Kiran Akash, Ajay Chetan J, Karthik Manikandan VS, Akram Khan M.