RR Vs MI Match Facts, IPL 2026: All You Need To Know About Indian Premier League Match 13

Summary of this article
Rajasthan Royals face Mumbai Indians at ACA Barsapara Stadium, Guwahati on Tuesday, April 7, 2026
Televised on Star Sports Network; streamed on JioHotstar app and website
MI lead head-to-head 16-14; won 5 of the last 8 since 2021
Rajasthan Royals face Mumbai Indians in Match No. 13 of the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 at the ACA Barsapara Stadium in Guwahati on Tuesday, April 7.
Both sides are eager to build early momentum. The Royals have hit the ground running, opening their campaign with back-to-back wins.
Under Riyan Parag’s captaincy, they outplayed Chennai Super Kings before clinching a last-ball thriller against Gujarat Titans.
The RR vs MI preview points to an intriguing battle, with Rajasthan aiming for a third straight win to cement their early dominance. Mumbai Indians, meanwhile, began their season with a win but slipped narrowly to Delhi Capitals in their next match.
Much of Mumbai’s hopes rest on skipper Hardik Pandya, who is recovering from a recent fever and will be key if fit to lead the side.
Fans will also be keeping an eye on the Guwahati weather forecast, as rain is expected and conditions at ACA Barsapara Stadium could influence the game.
RR Vs MI, IPL 2026: Match Facts
Venue: ACA Barsapara Stadium, Guwahati
Date: 7 April 2026 (Tuesday)
Time: 7:30PM (IST)
On-field umpires: Kumar Dharmasena & Mohit Krishnadas
3rd Umpire: Virender Sharma
Current Standings: RR (3rd), MI (6th)
RR Vs MI, IPL 2026: Team News
Rajasthan Royals’ batting lineup fired them to 210 against Gujarat Titans, while their bowlers did just enough to secure a last-ball victory. With that balance, they are likely to stick with the same combination for Tuesday’s clash.
Mumbai Indians get a big boost with Hardik Pandya likely to return after missing the game against Delhi Capitals due to illness. He has been bowling in the nets at Guwahati and is likely to replace Deepak Chahar, with Trent Boult potentially coming back in place of Corbin Bosch if Pandya returns to the XI.
No other injuries have been reported, though Shubham Dubey spent extra time in the nets on Monday under the close supervision of batting coach Vikram Rathore, suggesting MI are monitoring his form closely.
RR Vs MI: Head-To-Head Record
Mumbai Indians have a slight edge over Rajasthan Royals in the IPL, leading their head-to-head 16-14. Since 2021, MI have won five of the eight encounters between the two sides.
RR Vs MI, IPL 2026: Did You Know?
This will be Mumbai Indians’ first-ever game at the Barsapara Stadium in Guwahati, making it the 31st stadium where they will play an official IPL match.
Since 2024, Jasprit Bumrah has bowled 49.2% of his overs in the powerplay for India, compared to just 36.4% for MI. With MI, he has been used almost equally across all three phases, 36% in the powerplay, 35% in the middle overs, and 29% in the death.
MI have struggled while defending modest totals: since 2020, they have won only 4 of 25 games when defending 180 or below.
Rajasthan Royals have made a strong start historically, this will be the eighth time they have won their first two matches of the season, the most by any team.
RR Vs MI, IPL 2026: Squads
Rajasthan Royals Squad: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Dhruv Jurel(w), Riyan Parag(c), Shimron Hetmyer, Donovan Ferreira, Ravindra Jadeja, Jofra Archer, Nandre Burger, Tushar Deshpande, Sandeep Sharma, Ravi Bishnoi, Lhuan-dre Pretorius, Brijesh Sharma, Ravi Singh, Shubham Dubey, Adam Milne, Dasun Shanaka, Kuldeep Sen, Sushant Mishra, Yudhvir Singh Charak, Kwena Maphaka, Vignesh Puthur, Aman Rao Perala
Mumbai Indians Squad: Ryan Rickelton(w), Rohit Sharma, Tilak Varma, Suryakumar Yadav(c), Sherfane Rutherford, Naman Dhir, Mitchell Santner, Corbin Bosch, Shardul Thakur, Deepak Chahar, Jasprit Bumrah, Mayank Markande, Trent Boult, Robin Minz, Raj Bawa, Ashwani Kumar, Hardik Pandya, Quinton de Kock, Will Jacks, Mayank Rawat, Raghu Sharma, Atharva Ankolekar, AM Ghazanfar, Danish Malewar, Mohammed Salahuddin Izhar
When to watch RR vs MI, IPL 2026 Match 13?
RR vs MI, Match 13 of the IPL 2026, will be played on Tuesday, April 7, 2026.
Where to watch RR vs MI, IPL 2026 Match 13?
The RR vs MI clash will be televised live on the Star Sports Network. Fans can also stream the match live via the JioHotstar app and website.