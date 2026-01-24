Royal Challengers Bengaluru Vs Delhi Capitals Live Streaming, WPL 2026: DC-W Win Toss, Elect To Field First

From preview, toss update, playing XIs to live streaming info: here's all you need to know about the match 15 of the WPL 2026 between DC and RCB in Vadodara

V
Vikas Patwal
Updated on:
Updated on:
Royal Challengers Bengaluru Vs Delhi Capitals, WPL 2026
RCB will be up against DC in match 15 of WPL 2026 in Vadodara on Saturday, January 26, 2026. Photo: X/WPL
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • RCB have already qualified for the playoffs stage having won all the matches

  • Smriti Mandhana scored 98 last time RCB played against DC

  • DC have elected to bowl against RCB in match 15

Royal Challengers Bengaluru will take on the Delhi Capitals in match 15 of the Women's Premier League 2026 in Vadodara. The match will be begin from 7:30 PM IST on Saturday, January 24, 2026.

RCB are on a roll in this year's WPL, having won all five of the games they have played so far. They have already made it into this year's play-offs and will enter the match to solidify their top position and iron out any inconsistencies, if any.

On the other hand, DC have had a mediocre season so far, having won only two out of the five matches played so far. They are currently at the fourth spot in the points table and will be vying to climb up with a win today against the most dominant team of this season.

Check out the live score of the match here:

Royal Challengers Bengaluru Vs Delhi Capitals, WPL 2026: Toss Update

Delhi Capitals have won the toss and elected to bowl first.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru Vs Delhi Capitals, WPL 2026: Playing XIs

Royal Challengers Bengaluru Women: Grace Harris, Smriti Mandhana(c), Georgia Voll, Gautami Naik, Richa Ghosh(w), Nadine de Klerk, Radha Yadav, Arundhati Reddy, Shreyanka Patil, Sayali Satghare, Lauren Bell

Related Content
Related Content

Delhi Capitals Women: Shafali Verma, Lizelle Lee(w), Laura Wolvaardt, Jemimah Rodrigues(c), Marizanne Kapp, Niki Prasad, Sneh Rana, Chinelle Henry, Shree Charani, Nandni Sharma, Minnu Mani

Royal Challengers Bengaluru Vs Delhi Capitals, WPL 2026: Streaming Info

The RCB vs DC, WPL 2026 match will be telecast on the Star Sports Network TV channels in India. It will be live streamed on the JioHotstar app and website in the country.

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. Follow our comprehensive coverage of the India vs New Zealand 2026 news, IND vs NZ ODI & T20I schedule, squad, and detailed batting & bowling statistics. You can also stay updated with Women’s Premier League (WPL) 2026 news, schedule, teams & squads, WPL points table 2026, top run-scorers and wicket-takers..

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. RCB Vs DC LIVE Score, WPL 2026: Minnu Mani Dismisses Dangerous Looking Smriti Mandhana

  2. T20 World Cup 2026: Verdict On Bangladesh's Participation Expected Today - Entire Timeline Of BCB-ICC Rift

  3. Sri Lanka Vs England LIVE Score, 2nd ODI: ENG Bundle Lanka Tigers For 210 In Colombo

  4. Bangladesh At T20 World Cup 2026: ICC Vs BCB Row Explained With Past Precedents

  5. ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Issue Far From Resolved As Bangladesh Make Fresh Accusations; Scotland CEO Gives Major Update

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Australian Open Day 7 LIVE Scores: Djokovic Brings Up 400th Slam Win; Osaka Pulls Out; Wawrinka Bids Adieu

  2. Marin Cilic vs Casper Ruud LIVE Score, AO Open 2026: Former No.2 Takes On Croatian Favourite In Round 3 Clash

  3. Novak Djokovic Vs Botic Van De Zandschulp Highlights, Australian Open: Serbian Clinches 400th Grand Slam Match Win

  4. Australian Open 2026: Swiss Ace Bows Out In Third Round With Defeat

  5. Australian Open 2026: Sinner Battles Heat To Book Fourth Round Spot In Melbourne

Badminton

  1. PV Sindhu Vs Chen Yu Fei, Indonesia Masters Quarter-Final Highlights: Indian Star Bows Out After 2-0 Loss

  2. Lakshya Sen Vs Teeraratsakul, Indonesia Masters Quarter-Final Highlights: Straight-Games Defeat Halts Indian’s Campaign

  3. PV Sindhu Vs Chen Yu Fei Live Streaming, Indonesia Masters Super 500: Head-To-Head Record; When, Where To Watch

  4. Indonesia Masters BWF Super 500 Preview: Indian Shuttlers Eye Improvement Against Challenging Draw

  5. Saina Nehwal Announces Retirement After Two-Year Injury Struggle, Says, 'I Can't Push It Anymore'

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Voices From Prison: My Crime Was Standing With The Adivasis, Says Journalist Rupesh Kumar Singh

  2. Jharkhand Risks Losing Rs 2,100 Cr in Central Funds Due To Delay In Municipal Polls

  3. India, EU Fast Track FTA To Guard Against More American Disruptions

  4. Voices From Prison: The Hypocrisy Of Liberals And The 'Good Muslim Bad Muslim' Narrative

  5. MGNREGA Change: When Certainty Disappears, Do Women Lose First?

Entertainment News

  1. Border 2 Review | Sunny Deol Works Overtime To Rescue A Film Burdened By Inheritance

  2. Mumbai As Witness: ‘Dhobi Ghat’ And The Many Distances Of The Maximum City

  3. Vijay Sethupathi at 48: Five Performances That Reveal His Extraordinary Range

  4. Happy Patel: Khatarnak Jasoos Review | Vir Das Serves Up A Multi-Lingual, Full-Bodied Laughter Riot

  5. The Feminine Urge To Binge-Watch A Serial Killer

US News

  1. Europe’s Real Weapon Against Washington Isn’t Diplomacy. It’s US Assets

  2. US Supreme Court Defers Ruling On Legality Of Trump’s Global Tariffs

  3. Thousands Protest In Greenland Against US As Trump Threatens Takeover

  4. US Revokes Over 1 Lakh Visas In 2025 As Trump Intensifies Immigration Crackdown

  5. Outrage Over Renee Good’s Death: Minnesota Poet Responds To Chilling ICE Killings

World News

  1. Trump Warns Iran As Reports Emerge Of Rising Death Toll From Protest Crackdown

  2. Putin On Trump’s Greenland Bid: ‘None Of Our Business’

  3. French Government Survives No-Confidence Votes To Push Through 2026 Budget

  4. Crocs Controversy: Viral Allegations Of CEO Andrew Rees' Racist Tirade Spark Boycott Debate | Explained

  5. Vietnam’s To Lam Wins Second Term As Communist Party Chief

Latest Stories

  1. KIWG 2026: Ladakh And ITBP Set Up Women's Ice Hockey Final, Army Thrash J&K In Men's Category; Snowfall Affects Skating

  2. Uddhav Says BJP Can’t Finish Sena (UBT), Calls It An Idea

  3. Ranji Trophy 2025-26 Highlights Round 6 Day 3: CHD, SAUR Win Big, MUM, SER On Verge Of Victory

  4. Delhi NCR Weekend Weather Report: Cloudy Skies with Light Rain Possible

  5. Border 2 Box Office Collection Day 1: Sunny Deol–Varun Dhawan Film Opens Strong

  6. Sinner Vs Spizzirri Highlights, Australian Open 2026 3rd Round: World No. 2 Battles Heat To Book Fourth Round Spot

  7. Australian Open Day 7 LIVE Scores: Djokovic Brings Up 400th Slam Win; Osaka Pulls Out; Wawrinka Bids Adieu

  8. IMD Issues Heavy Snowfall Alert for Jammu & Kashmir Valley