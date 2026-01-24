Royal Challengers Bengaluru Vs Delhi Capitals Live Streaming, WPL 2026: DC-W Win Toss, Elect To Field First

RCB have already qualified for the playoffs stage having won all the matches
Smriti Mandhana scored 98 last time RCB played against DC
DC have elected to bowl against RCB in match 15
Royal Challengers Bengaluru will take on the Delhi Capitals in match 15 of the Women's Premier League 2026 in Vadodara. The match will be begin from 7:30 PM IST on Saturday, January 24, 2026.
RCB are on a roll in this year's WPL, having won all five of the games they have played so far. They have already made it into this year's play-offs and will enter the match to solidify their top position and iron out any inconsistencies, if any.
On the other hand, DC have had a mediocre season so far, having won only two out of the five matches played so far. They are currently at the fourth spot in the points table and will be vying to climb up with a win today against the most dominant team of this season.
Royal Challengers Bengaluru Vs Delhi Capitals, WPL 2026: Toss Update
Delhi Capitals have won the toss and elected to bowl first.
Royal Challengers Bengaluru Vs Delhi Capitals, WPL 2026: Playing XIs
Royal Challengers Bengaluru Women: Grace Harris, Smriti Mandhana(c), Georgia Voll, Gautami Naik, Richa Ghosh(w), Nadine de Klerk, Radha Yadav, Arundhati Reddy, Shreyanka Patil, Sayali Satghare, Lauren Bell
Delhi Capitals Women: Shafali Verma, Lizelle Lee(w), Laura Wolvaardt, Jemimah Rodrigues(c), Marizanne Kapp, Niki Prasad, Sneh Rana, Chinelle Henry, Shree Charani, Nandni Sharma, Minnu Mani
Royal Challengers Bengaluru Vs Delhi Capitals, WPL 2026: Streaming Info
The RCB vs DC, WPL 2026 match will be telecast on the Star Sports Network TV channels in India. It will be live streamed on the JioHotstar app and website in the country.