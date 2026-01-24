RCB Vs DC LIVE Score, WPL 2026: Royal Challengers Bengaluru Aim To Halt Delhi's Winning Run

RCB will lock horns with DC in match 15 of WPL 2026 in Vadodara on Thursday, January 24, 2026. X/RCB

Hello and welcome to the live coverage of match 15 of WPL 2026 between the Royals Challengers Bengaluru and Delhi Capitals. RCB are placed at the top of the points table after winning all the five matches they have played so far. They have already qualified for the play-off and will be entering the match to smoothen any inconsistencies in their already in-form team. On the other hand, Delhi have had a mixed tournament so far and are at the fourth spot in the standing after winning 2 off their 5 matches. DC, however, have won their last match against Mumbai Indians by 7 wickets and would look to strengthen their chances of qualifying for the play-offs. Check out the live score and real-time updates of the match here.

LIVE UPDATES

24 Jan 2026, 06:20:49 pm IST RCB Vs DC LIVE Score, WPL 2026: Points Table The race to the Playoffs is on 🏃‍♀️



Which two teams will join #RCB? 🤔 #TATAWPL | #KhelEmotionKa pic.twitter.com/JOHrMysPet — Women's Premier League (WPL) (@wplt20) January 23, 2026