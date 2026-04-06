RCB Vs CSK, IPL 2026: David Stars In Royal Challengers Bengaluru Victory

Royal Challengers Bengaluru beat Chennai Super Kings by 43 runs in their IPL match on Sunday. Sent in to bat, Devdutt Padikkal slammed a 29-ball 50, while opener Philip Salt made a 30-ball 46 to provide the platform. Skipper Rajat Patidar (48 off 19 balls) and Tim David (70 off 25 balls) then hit some lusty blows, smashing 99 runs in 36 balls to take RCB to a mammoth 250 for three, the highest total of this IPL season. In reply, CSK folded for 207 in 19.4 overs with Sarfaraz Khan (50) and Prashant Veer (43) contributing the most. Jacob Duffy (2/58), Bhuvneshwar Kumar (3/41) Krunal Pandya (2/36) and Abhinandan Singh (2/30) shared the wickets for RCB.

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Indian Premier League RCB won by 43 runs
Royal Challengers Bengaluru's Jacob Duffy, left, walks to shake hands with Chennai Super Kings' Matt Henry after Royal Challengers Bengaluru won the Indian Premier League cricket match against Chennai Super Kings in Bengaluru, India. Photo: AP/Aijaz Rahi
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Royal Challengers Bengalurus Virat Kohli IPL
Royal Challengers Bengaluru's Virat Kohli plays a shot during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Chennai Super Kings and Royal Challengers Bengaluru in Bengaluru, India. | Photo: AP/Aijaz Rahi
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Indian Premier League: Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Chennai Super Kings
Royal Challengers Bengaluru's Virat Kohli, right, and batting partner Phil Salt run between the wickets during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Chennai Super Kings and Royal Challengers Bengaluru in Bengaluru, India. | Photo: AP/Aijaz Rahi
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IPL Phil Salt
Royal Challengers Bengaluru's Phil Salt plays a shot during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Chennai Super Kings and Royal Challengers Bengaluru in Bengaluru, India. | Photo: AP/Aijaz Rahi
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IPL 2026: RCB vs CSK Virat Kohli
Royal Challengers Bengaluru's Virat Kohli, center, playfully taps Chennai Super Kings' Matthew Short, left, after the latter lost his balance while fielding the ball during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Chennai Super Kings and Royal Challengers Bengaluru in Bengaluru, India | Photo: AP/Aijaz Rahi
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IPL 2026: Chennai Super Kings vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru
Chennai Super Kings' Anshul Kamboj, center, celebrates with teammates the wicket of Royal Challengers Bengaluru's Virat Kohli, right, during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Chennai Super Kings and Royal Challengers Bengaluru in Bengaluru, India. | Photo: AP/Aijaz Rahi
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IPL 2026: Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Chennai Super Kings
Royal Challengers Bengaluru's Devdutt Padikkal, left, reacts after failing to take a run between the wickets with batting partner Phil Salt during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Chennai Super Kings and Royal Challengers Bengaluru in Bengaluru, India. | Photo: AP/Aijaz Rahi
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IPL 2026: CKS vs RCB Phil Salt
Royal Challengers Bengaluru's Phil Salt lies on the ground after losing balance while playing a shot during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Chennai Super Kings and Royal Challengers Bengaluru in Bengaluru, India. | Photo: AP/Aijaz Rahi
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Devdutt Padikkal Indian Premier League
Royal Challengers Bengaluru's Devdutt Padikkal plays a shot during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Chennai Super Kings and Royal Challengers Bengaluru in Bengaluru, India. | Photo: AP/Aijaz Rahi
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IPL 2026: Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Chennai Super Kings
Chennai Super Kings' Shivam Dube, right, reacts after taking the wicket of Royal Challengers Bengaluru's Phil Salt, center, during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Chennai Super Kings and Royal Challengers Bengaluru in Bengaluru, India. | Photo: AP/Aijaz Rahi
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Indian Premier League Rajat Patidar
Royal Challengers Bengaluru's captain Rajat Patidar plays a shot during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Chennai Super Kings and Royal Challengers Bengaluru in Bengaluru, India. | Photo: AP/Aijaz Rahi
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Indian Premier League Jamie Overton
Chennai Super Kings' Jamie Overton celebrates the wicket of Royal Challengers Bengaluru's Devdutt Padikkal during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Chennai Super Kings and Royal Challengers Bengaluru in Bengaluru, India. | Photo: AP/Aijaz Rahi
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IPL 2026: Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Chennai Super Kings
Royal Challengers Bengaluru fans cheer for their team during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Chennai Super Kings and Royal Challengers Bengaluru in Bengaluru, India. | Photo: AP/Aijaz Rahi
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Indian Premier League Tim David
Royal Challengers Bengaluru's Tim David plays a shot during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Chennai Super Kings and Royal Challengers Bengaluru in Bengaluru, India. | Photo: AP/Aijaz Rahi
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Indian Premier League: Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Chennai Super Kings
Royal Challengers Bengaluru's captain Rajat Patidar, center, and batting partner Tim David run between the wickets as Chennai Super Kings' Anshul Kamboj, right, looks on during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Chennai Super Kings and Royal Challengers Bengaluru in Bengaluru, India. | Photo: AP/Aijaz Rahi
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Tim David Indian Premier League
Royal Challengers Bengaluru's Tim David is bowled on a no-ball during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Chennai Super Kings and Royal Challengers Bengaluru in Bengaluru, India. | Photo: AP/Aijaz Rahi
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IPL 2026: CKS vs RCB Tim David
Royal Challengers Bengaluru's Tim David celebrates his fifty runs during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Chennai Super Kings and Royal Challengers Bengaluru in Bengaluru, India. | Photo; AP/Aijaz Rahi
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IPL 2026: Chennai Super Kings vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru
Royal Challengers Bengaluru's captain Rajat Patidar, left, and batting partner Tim David leave the field at the end of their batting during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Chennai Super Kings and Royal Challengers Bengaluru in Bengaluru, India. | Photo: AP/Aijaz Rahi
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Indian Premier League: CKS vs RCB
Royal Challengers Bengaluru's Virat Kohli, left, celebrates with teammate Jacob Duffy the wicket of Chennai Super Kings' Sanju Samson, center, during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Chennai Super Kings and Royal Challengers Bengaluru in Bengaluru, India. | Photo: AP/Aijaz Rahi
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Ruturaj Gaikwad Indian Premier League
Chennai Super Kings' captain Ruturaj Gaikwad plays a shot during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Chennai Super Kings and Royal Challengers Bengaluru in Bengaluru, India. | Photo: AP/Aijaz Rahi
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IPL 2026: Chennai Super Kings vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru
Royal Challengers Bengaluru's Jacob Duffy, center, celebrates the wicket of Chennai Super Kings' captain Ruturaj Gaikwad, right, during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Chennai Super Kings and Royal Challengers Bengaluru in Bengaluru, India. | Photo: AP/Aijaz Rahi
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IPL 2026: Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Chennai Super Kings
Royal Challengers Bengaluru's Bhuvneshwar Kumar, second left, celebrates with teammates the wicket of Chennai Super Kings' Ayush Mhatre during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Chennai Super Kings and Royal Challengers Bengaluru in Bengaluru, India. | Photo: AP/Aijaz Rahi
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Indian Premier League Sarfaraz Khan
Chennai Super Kings' Sarfaraz Khan plays a shot during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Chennai Super Kings and Royal Challengers Bengaluru in Bengaluru, India. | Photo: AP/Aijaz Rahi
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Sarfaraz Khan Indian Premier League: CKS vs RCB
Chennai Super Kings' Sarfaraz Khan ties his shoelace during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Chennai Super Kings and Royal Challengers Bengaluru in Bengaluru, India. | Photo; AP/Aijaz Rahi
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Chennai Super Kings Sarfaraz Khan celebrates his fifty runs
Chennai Super Kings' Sarfaraz Khan celebrates his fifty runs during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Chennai Super Kings and Royal Challengers Bengaluru in Bengaluru, India. | Photo: AP/Aijaz Rahi
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Sarfaraz Khan Indian Premier League: CKS vs RCB
Chennai Super Kings' Sarfaraz Khan leaves the ground after losing his wicket during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Chennai Super Kings and Royal Challengers Bengaluru in Bengaluru, India. | Photo: AP/Aijaz Rahi
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IPL 2026: Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Chennai Super Kings
Royal Challengers Bengaluru's players celebrate the wicket of Chennai Super Kings' Kartik Sharma during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Chennai Super Kings and Royal Challengers Bengaluru in Bengaluru, India. | Photo: AP/Aijaz Rahi
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Shivam Dube IPL 2026: RCB vs CSK
Chennai Super Kings' Shivam Dube bats during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Chennai Super Kings and Royal Challengers Bengaluru in Bengaluru, India. | Photo: AP/Aijaz Rahi
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Indian Premier League: RCB vs CSK Prashant Veer
Chennai Super Kings' Prashant Veer bats during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Chennai Super Kings and Royal Challengers Bengaluru in Bengaluru, India. | Photo; AP/Aijaz Rahi
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IPL 2026 Jamie Overton
Chennai Super Kings' Jamie Overton bats during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Chennai Super Kings and Royal Challengers Bengaluru in Bengaluru, India. | Photo; AP/Aijaz Rahi
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IPL 2026: Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Chennai Super Kings
Chennai Super Kings' Prashant Veer, left, moves to touch gloves with batting partner Jamie Overton during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Chennai Super Kings and Royal Challengers Bengaluru in Bengaluru, India. | Photo: AP/Aijaz Rahi
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Indian Premier League: RCB vs CSK
Royal Challengers Bengaluru's Jacob Bethell takes the catch to dismiss Chennai Super Kings' Jamie Overton during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Chennai Super Kings and Royal Challengers Bengaluru in Bengaluru, India. | Photo: AP/Aijaz Rahi
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Indian Premier League: RCB vs CSK Bhuvneshwar Kumar
Royal Challengers Bengaluru's Bhuvneshwar Kumar gestures after bowling a delivery during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Chennai Super Kings and Royal Challengers Bengaluru in Bengaluru, India. | Photo: AP/Aijaz Rahi
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