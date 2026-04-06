RCB Vs CSK, IPL 2026: David Stars In Royal Challengers Bengaluru Victory
Royal Challengers Bengaluru beat Chennai Super Kings by 43 runs in their IPL match on Sunday. Sent in to bat, Devdutt Padikkal slammed a 29-ball 50, while opener Philip Salt made a 30-ball 46 to provide the platform. Skipper Rajat Patidar (48 off 19 balls) and Tim David (70 off 25 balls) then hit some lusty blows, smashing 99 runs in 36 balls to take RCB to a mammoth 250 for three, the highest total of this IPL season. In reply, CSK folded for 207 in 19.4 overs with Sarfaraz Khan (50) and Prashant Veer (43) contributing the most. Jacob Duffy (2/58), Bhuvneshwar Kumar (3/41) Krunal Pandya (2/36) and Abhinandan Singh (2/30) shared the wickets for RCB.
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