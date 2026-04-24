RCB Vs GT, IPL 2026: Devdutt Padikkal Brings Up Fiery Half-Century In Just 20 Deliveries

Devdutt Padikkal was at his absolutely at his best against Gujarat Titans as he smashed a 20-ball half-century to ease the chase for Royal Challengers Bengaluru

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RCB VS GT IPL 2026 Match 34 Devdutt Padikkal half century
Devdutt Padikkal celebrates his half-century against Gujarat Titans in IPL 2026 clash at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. AP Photo
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Summary

Summary of this article

  • Devdutt Padikkal scored a 26-ball 55 against GT in IPL 2026

  • He brought up his fifty in just 20 balls

  • Padikkal's fifty eased pressure off Virat Kohli in a big chase

While Virat Kohli’s presence always looms large at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, it was Devdutt Padikkal who provided the sheer ballistic force in RCB’s pursuit of 206 against the Gujarat Titans. Returning to his former home ground in top gear, the left-hander smoked a blistering half-century that effectively broke the back of the chase, reaching the milestone in just 20 deliveries.

Padikkal’s innings was characterized by fearless shot-making from the moment he walked out to join Kohli. With the required run rate hovering around double digits, he wasted no time in settling, launching a relentless assault on the Titans' pace battery. He was particularly severe on Kagiso Rabada and Prasidh Krishna, using his long levers to dispatch anything short or wide over the deep mid-wicket boundary

By the time he reached his fifty with a lofted shot over the boundary against Rashid Khan, Padikkal had already smashed 6 towering sixes and 2 boundaries, maintaining a staggering strike rate of 203.

What stood out in Padikkal’s knock was his ability to target the V while also playing unconventional flicks against the deliveries drifting down the leg. His 27-ball 55 served as the perfect catalyst, allowing Kohli to take down pace at the other end without the pressure of a climbing asking rate. The pair’s 117-run partnership shifted the momentum entirely, turning a daunting target into a manageable equation.

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Royal Challengers Bengaluru's Devdutt Padikkal celebrates his fifty runs as batting partner Virat Kohli looks during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Gujarat Titans in Bengaluru, India, Friday, April 24, 2026. - (AP Photo)
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Virat Kohli in action against Gujarat Titans in IPL 2026 match at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. - AP Photo
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Royal Challengers Bengaluru's Virat Kohli celebrates his fifty runs with batting partner Devdutt Padikkal during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Gujarat Titans in Bengaluru, - AP Photo
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Devdutt Padikkal celebrates fifty against Chennai Super Kings at M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. - IPL/X
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For the Bengaluru faithful, seeing Padikkal dominate at the Chinnaswamy was a nostalgic reminder of his early IPL years. His ability to read the bounce and exploit the short boundaries proved to be the difference-maker. As he eventually fell to the bowling of Rashid Khan, he left RCB in a commanding position.

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the IPL 2026 News updates, IPL Schedule, IPL teams Squad, IPL 2026 points table, and Stats - most runs (orange cap) & highest wickets (purple cap) holders of IPL 2026.

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