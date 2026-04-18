RCB Vs DC, IPL 2026: Bengaluru Play 100th Home Game At M Chinnaswamy Stadium; Indian Premier League Completes 19 Years

Eleven seats are kept at M Chinnaswamy Stadium as a tribute to 11 Royal Challengers Bengaluru fans who lost their lives in a stampede last year, as spectators wait for the Indian Premier League cricket match between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Sunrisers Hyderabad to begin, in Bengaluru, India, Saturday, March 28, 2026. AP Photo/Aijaz Rahi)

Eleven seats are kept at M Chinnaswamy Stadium as a tribute to 11 Royal Challengers Bengaluru fans who lost their lives in a stampede last year, as spectators wait for the Indian Premier League cricket match between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Sunrisers Hyderabad to begin, in Bengaluru, India, Saturday, March 28, 2026. AP Photo/Aijaz Rahi)