RCB Vs DC, IPL 2026: Bengaluru Play 100th Home Game At M Chinnaswamy Stadium; Indian Premier League Completes 19 Years

Summary of this article
RCB becomes the first franchise to play 100 home games in the IPL
They play their 100th home game against the Delhi Capitals
The first-ever IPL match was also played on this venue and on this day in 2008
Reigning Indian Premier League champions, the Royal Challengers Bengaluru have become the first team in the competition to complete a century of appearances in front of their home support at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium.
RCB welcome the Delhi Capitals in their 100th home match, a rare feat that has never been achieved before. They will be looking to grab all 2 points today and mark this occasion by going on top of the points table.
Co-incidentally, the South Indian outfit played their first home game, on this day, exactly 19 years ago when the inaugural IPL match was played between Bengaluru and the Kolkata Knight Riders.
It is the same match where Brendon McCullum smashed the then record of the highest individual total in T20s.
The former New Zealand international cracked 158 off just 73 balls, helping KKR post 222 on the board. In response, Bengaluru were not even able to post triple figures on the board, getting all out for 82.
That remains as one of the most iconic moments in the history of IPL.
The M Chinnaswamy Stadium has also witnessed arguably the greatest T20 knock ever as Chris Gayle decimated Pune Warriors India. The Universe Boss hammered an unbeaten 175 off just 66 balls, a whirlwind innings featuring 13 fours and 17 sixes that powered RCB to a then-world-record total of 263/5.
However, the ground has also been a site of immense sorrow. In the 2016 IPL Final, a year defined by Virat Kohli’s legendary 973-run season, RCB fell just short in their chase of 209 against Sunrisers Hyderabad, losing by 8 runs despite a blistering start.
In fact, it was only last year, during RCB's maiden title celebration, 11 fans died as a result of a stampede that occurred while the team was addressing fans inside the stadium.
The Kolkata Knight Riders and the Mumbai Indians are the 2nd and 3rd team to play the most IPL home games with KKR playing 98 at the Eden Gardens and MI featuring in 95 matches at the Wankhede.