Cricket

RCB Help Restore Three Bengaluru Lakes; Chip In To Solve Water Crisis

The RCB, as per an India Cares Foundation report, have completed the restoration work of Ittgalpura Lake and Sadenahalli Lake, while adding civic amenities to the Kannur Lake

Advertisement

X%2F%40RCBTweets
Royal Challengers Bengaluru players in a huddle Photo: X/@RCBTweets
info_icon

Royal Challengers Bengaluru have contributed their bit to the efforts to resolve the water crisis that has gripped Bengaluru for the last couple of months, rejuvenating three lakes as part of the IPL franchise's Go Green Initiative. (Full Coverage)

The RCB, as per an India Cares Foundation report, have completed the restoration work of Ittgalpura Lake and Sadenahalli Lake, while adding civic amenities to the Kannur Lake.

RCB had launched the Lake Improvement Works Project as part of their ESG commitment in last October with a focus on developing water bodies in the said areas as they lack access to Cauvery water and are totally dependent on groundwater and surface water.

Advertisement

Glenn Maxwell opted out of RCB's playing XI citing mental and physical fatigue. - IPL/BCCI
IPL 2024: RCB's Glenn Maxwell Likely To Miss Match Against KKR On Sunday Due To Hip Strain

BY PTI

According to the report, over 1.20 lakh tons of silt and sand have been removed at the Ittgalpura Lake and Sadenahalli Lake.

The soil has been used to create bunds and pathways across the lakes and 52 farmers have taken it to use as topsoil for their fields as well.

As a result, the water holding capacity of these lakes has increased up to 17 acres.

Around the Kannur Lake, ethno-medicinal plants parks, bamboo parks, and butterfly parks have been created with an aim to improve biodiversity.

Advertisement

"We naturally expanded our focus to support our local community by spearheading the restoration of key lakes in Bengaluru. These lakes not only serve as critical groundwater sources for neighbouring villages but also form the backbone of local livelihoods," said Rajesh Menon, VP and Head of RCB.

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Advertisement

Latest Stories
  1. 'Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai': Samridhii Shukla Has THIS To Say About Rumours Of Not Getting Along With Shehzada Dhami
  2. Dibakar Banerjee Reveals Why He Cast Fresh Faces For 'LSD 2', Shares Singers Refusing To Sing Due To 'Provocative' Content
  3. Pakistan Vs New Zealand, 2nd T20I, Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch PAK Vs NZ Match Online
  4. Ankita Lokhande Reveals Sushant Singh Rajput's Family Is 'Going Through A Lot', Says She Believes He Will Get Justice Soon
  5. Divyanka Tripathi Breaks Two Bones, To Undergo Surgery; Informs Vivek Dahiya
  6. Israel-Iran News: No Immediate Plan For Retaliation, Says Iran; Air India Suspends Flights To Israel
  7. Lok Sabha Election Phase 1 Voting Ends With 60% Polling; Tripura Records Highest Turnout, Bihar Lowest | Updates
  8. Sports Live Updates: UAE To Play Oman In ACC Men's T20I Premier Cup 2024 Final