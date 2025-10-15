Ranji Trophy Elite 2025/26 Round One Group D Live Streaming: Toss Updates and Playing XIs

The new Ranji Trophy 2025/26 season begins today
32 teams divided into 4 groups of 8 teams
Fans can watch Ranji Trophy 2025/26 season live on JioHotstar and Star Sports network
Ranji Trophy 2025/26 season is back and 32 teams are set to battle it out for the ultimate glory in the Indian domestic circuit. The tournament, which holds plenty of importance, will be played for the next 3 months.
The group stages will run until the end of January and the knockout rounds will begin from February 6 onwards. Vidarbha will enter the tournament as the reigning champions, having won the 2024/25 title after beating Kerala in the finale on the basis of their 1st innings score.
Runners-up from last season, Kerala have one of the strongest teams in this red-ball competition while Mumbai will also hope to re-enter the finale after getting knocked out of the semis last year.
Teams In Group D For Ranji Trophy 2025/26 Season
Mumbai, Delhi, Puducherry, Chhattisgarh, Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, Hyderabad and Rajasthan
Ranji Trophy 2025/26, Group D Toss Updates And Playing XIs
Delhi vs Hyderabad - NexGen Cricket Ground, Hyderabad
Hyderabad won the toss and chose to bowl first
Delhi playing XI: Arpit Rana, Sanat Sangwan, Ayush Badoni (C), Yash Dhull, Ayush Doseja, Sumit Mathur, Anuj Rawat(w), Shivam Sharma, Rounak Waghela, Simarjeet Singh, Navdeep Saini
Hyderabad playing XI: Tanmay Agarwal, Gahlaut Rahul Singh, Tilak Varma (C), Kodimela Himateja, Aelgani Varun Goud, Rahul Radesh(w), Rohit Rayudu, Chama V Milind, B Punnaiah, Saranu Nishanth, Aniketh Reddy
Chhattisgarh vs Rajasthan - Miraj Sports Centre, Rajsamand, Rajasthan
Rajasthan won the toss and put Chhattisgarh to bat first
Chhattisgarh playing XI: Amandeep Khare (C), Anuj Tiwary, Shashank Chandrakar(w), Ashutosh Singh, Sanjeet Desai, Ajay Jadav Mandal, Aditya Sarwate, Vashudev Bareth, Sourabh Majumdar, Aayush Pandey, Ravi Kiran
Rajasthan playing XI: Mahipal Lomror (C), Abhijeet Tomar, Sumit Godara, Deepak Hooda, Kartik Sharma, Mukul Choudhary(w), Manav Suthar, Deepak Chahar, Ankit Chaudhary, Khaleel Ahmed, Kukna Ajay Singh
Mumbai Vs Jammu and Kashmir - Sher-i-Kashmir Stadium, Srinagar
J&K won the toss and chose to field first
Mumbai playing XI: Sarfaraz Khan, Ayush Mhatre, Ajinkya Rahane, Musheer Khan, Akash Anand(w), Siddhesh Lad, Tanush Kotian, Shams Mulani, Shardul Thakur (C), Irfan Umair, Tushar Deshpande
Jammu and Kashmir playing XI: Paras Dogra (C), Shubham Khajuria, Kanhaiya Wadhawan(w), Auqib Nabi Dar, Abdul Samad, Qamran Iqbal, Abid Mushtaq, Yudhvir Singh Charak, Musaif Ajaz, Umar Nazir Mir, Sahil Lotra
Puducherry Vs Himachal Pradesh - Siechem Ground, Puducherry
Toss delayed due to wet outfield