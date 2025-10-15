Ranji Trophy Elite 2025/26 Round One Group D Live Streaming: Toss Updates and Playing XIs

Ranji Trophy Elite 2025/26 Round One Group D Live Streaming: Find out the toss and playing XI update of all the teams in Group D, who are set to battle it out for a spot in the next round

O
Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: Rohan Mukherjee
Updated on:
Updated on:
Ranji-Trophy-Elite-Group-X-Photo
Cricketers walking onto the field during a Ranji Trophy game. Photo: X/assamcric
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • The new Ranji Trophy 2025/26 season begins today

  • 32 teams divided into 4 groups of 8 teams

  • Fans can watch Ranji Trophy 2025/26 season live on JioHotstar and Star Sports network

Ranji Trophy 2025/26 season is back and 32 teams are set to battle it out for the ultimate glory in the Indian domestic circuit. The tournament, which holds plenty of importance, will be played for the next 3 months.

The group stages will run until the end of January and the knockout rounds will begin from February 6 onwards. Vidarbha will enter the tournament as the reigning champions, having won the 2024/25 title after beating Kerala in the finale on the basis of their 1st innings score.

Runners-up from last season, Kerala have one of the strongest teams in this red-ball competition while Mumbai will also hope to re-enter the finale after getting knocked out of the semis last year.

Teams In Group D For Ranji Trophy 2025/26 Season

Mumbai, Delhi, Puducherry, Chhattisgarh, Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, Hyderabad and Rajasthan

Ranji Trophy 2025/26, Group D Toss Updates And Playing XIs

Delhi vs Hyderabad - NexGen Cricket Ground, Hyderabad

Hyderabad won the toss and chose to bowl first

Delhi playing XI: Arpit Rana, Sanat Sangwan, Ayush Badoni (C), Yash Dhull, Ayush Doseja, Sumit Mathur, Anuj Rawat(w), Shivam Sharma, Rounak Waghela, Simarjeet Singh, Navdeep Saini

Related Content
Related Content

Hyderabad playing XI: Tanmay Agarwal, Gahlaut Rahul Singh, Tilak Varma (C), Kodimela Himateja, Aelgani Varun Goud, Rahul Radesh(w), Rohit Rayudu, Chama V Milind, B Punnaiah, Saranu Nishanth, Aniketh Reddy

Chhattisgarh vs Rajasthan - Miraj Sports Centre, Rajsamand, Rajasthan

Rajasthan won the toss and put Chhattisgarh to bat first

Chhattisgarh playing XI: Amandeep Khare (C), Anuj Tiwary, Shashank Chandrakar(w), Ashutosh Singh, Sanjeet Desai, Ajay Jadav Mandal, Aditya Sarwate, Vashudev Bareth, Sourabh Majumdar, Aayush Pandey, Ravi Kiran

Rajasthan playing XI: Mahipal Lomror (C), Abhijeet Tomar, Sumit Godara, Deepak Hooda, Kartik Sharma, Mukul Choudhary(w), Manav Suthar, Deepak Chahar, Ankit Chaudhary, Khaleel Ahmed, Kukna Ajay Singh

Mumbai Vs Jammu and Kashmir - Sher-i-Kashmir Stadium, Srinagar

J&K won the toss and chose to field first

Mumbai playing XI: Sarfaraz Khan, Ayush Mhatre, Ajinkya Rahane, Musheer Khan, Akash Anand(w), Siddhesh Lad, Tanush Kotian, Shams Mulani, Shardul Thakur (C), Irfan Umair, Tushar Deshpande

Jammu and Kashmir playing XI: Paras Dogra (C), Shubham Khajuria, Kanhaiya Wadhawan(w), Auqib Nabi Dar, Abdul Samad, Qamran Iqbal, Abid Mushtaq, Yudhvir Singh Charak, Musaif Ajaz, Umar Nazir Mir, Sahil Lotra

Puducherry Vs Himachal Pradesh - Siechem Ground, Puducherry

Toss delayed due to wet outfield

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the ICC Women's ODI World Cup 2025, News updates, Women's World Cup Schedule, women's world cup teams' Squad, Women's WC points table, and stats.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. Pakistan Vs South Africa Live Cricket Score, 1st Test Day 4: PAK Bowlers Hunt For Wickets; RSA 269 & 128/5 (41.3)

  2. Ranji Trophy 2025-26 Live Score Round One Day 1 Updates: Pradyun Saikia Powers Assam With Stylish Fifty

  3. Japan Vs Qatar Live Cricket Score, ICC T20 World Cup East Asia Pacific Qualifier 2025 Super Six: JPN Take On QAT

  4. Pakistan Vs South Africa 1st Test Day 4 Live Streaming, Hourly Weather Forecast: Will It Rain In Lahore Today?

  5. Ranji Trophy Elite 2025-26 Round One Group A Live Streaming: Toss Updates And Playing XIs

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Naomi Osaka Vs Wakana Sonobe: Top Seed Launches Japan Open Campaign With Dominant Win

  2. Jessica Pegula Vs Coco Gauff, Wuhan Open 2025 Final: Gauff Seals Comfortable Win In All-American Clash

  3. Valentin Vacherot Vs Arthur Rinderknech, Shanghai Masters 2025 Final: Underdog Beats Cousin In Stunning Comeback Win

  4. Shanghai Masters: Arthur Rinderknech Upsets Daniil Medvedev, Sets Up Final With Cousin Vacherot

  5. Novak Djokovic Vs Valentin Vacherot, Shanghai Masters: Qualifier Stuns Serbian To Enter Final

Badminton News

  1. Arctic Open 2025: Lakshya Sen Exits, Tharun Mannepalli Keeps Indian Hopes Alive

  2. Pramod Bhagat Wins Three Gold Medals At Abia Para Badminton International

  3. India At Korea Open Super 500 Preview: HS Prannoy, Ayush Shetty To Spearhead Challenge

  4. Satwik-Chirag Vs Kim-Seo Match Report, China Masters Final: Heartbreak For Sat-Chi Who Went Down In Straight Sets

  5. Satwik-Chirag Vs Kim-Seo Highlights, China Masters Final: Indian Pair Goes Down In Straight Games

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Dravidian Engagement With RSS In Tamil Nadu

  2. One Hundred Years Of...Right, Left, And The Middle

  3. Mahagathbandhan May Announce Seat-Sharing Arrangement For Bihar By Wednesday Morning: Cong Leader

  4. HAM Fields Six Candidates in Bihar Polls: Jitan Ram Manjhi's Party Bolsters NDA Front

  5. Prashant Kishore Not To Take On Tejashwi In Raghopur, Jan Suraaj Party Names Another Candidate

Entertainment News

  1. Eight Films That Look Beyond The Saffron Facade

  2. Amma’s Pride Review | Unflinching Parental Love That Moves Mountains

  3. Jhumkewali: A Flirty & Audacious Peek Into The Secret Havens Of Sapphic Love In 70s Bombay

  4. Talvar at 10 | Between Fact, Fiction & The Hungry Eye Of Public Storytelling

  5. 15 Years Of The Social Network | Revisiting Anxieties Around The Internet & Human Connection

US News

  1. Trump Says Gaza Hostages Should Be Released Monday Or Tuesday As Israeli Government Approves Peace Plan

  2. Trump Administration Labels Certain U.S. Cities As ’War Zones’

  3. Trump Threatens Mass Layoffs, Targets Democrat Programs Amid Government Shutdown

  4. White House Says Layoffs ‘Imminent’ As Plan To Reopen U.S. Government Collapses

  5. The US Government Shuts Down Over Funding Plan Impasse

World News

  1. Madagascar President Flees Amid Gen-Z Uprising

  2. Gaza Ceasefire Tested: Israel Fires On Suspects In North Gaza

  3. Trump To Attend Thailand-Cambodia Peace Deal Signing At ASEAN Summit

  4. Pakistan’s Military Confirms 11 Personnel And 40 Civilian Deaths During Four Day Conflict

  5. China Urges Pakistan And Afghanistan To Ease Border Tensions Through Dialogue

Latest Stories

  1. Horoscope Today, October 15, 2025: What’s in Store for Aries, Virgo, Sagittarius & More

  2. The Evolution Of RSS Publications: From Word Of Mouth To A Pan-Indian Media Presence

  3. 20 Killed, Several Injured As Bus Catches Fire In Rajasthan’s Jaisalmer

  4. De De Pyaar De 2 Trailer: Ajay Devgn Navigates Love And Complex Family Dynamics; Locks Horns With R Madhavan

  5. Pakistan Vs South Africa Live Cricket Score, 1st Test Day 4: PAK Bowlers Hunt For Wickets; RSA 269 & 128/5 (41.3)

  6. US-India Expert Ashley Tellis Arrested For Retaining Classified Documents Amid China Links Investigation

  7. Bihar Polls: BJP Releases First List of 71 Candidates; Drops Assembly Speaker

  8. NC Versus BJP In Rajya Sabha Polls In Jammu And Kashmir