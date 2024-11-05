Cricket

Ranji Trophy 2024-25: Mizoram's Agni Chopra Hopeful To Qualify For Elite Division After Good Start

Agni had to endure disappointment during last year's IPL auction, but he hopes for better tidings in the upcoming mega auction

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...
agni chopra X criccrazy johns
Mizoram cricketer Agni Chopra batting in Ranji Trophy. Photo: X | CricCrazyJohns
info_icon

Currently, Agni Chopra's First-Class average stands at a box office of 99.06 and it has attracted as much, maybe even more, attention as some of the biggest Bollywood chartbusters his father has produced. (More Cricket News)

In only nine games since his debut in the Ranji Trophy Plate league for Mizoram earlier this year, Agni, son of Bollywood filmmaker Vidhu Vinod Chopra and film critic Anupama Chopra, has garnered 1585 runs with eight fours and four fifties.

The beginning of this filmy sequence started in January this year when he debuted with a 166 against Sikkim at Nadiad, and from there on Agni has not stopped scoring runs in tons, literally.

This season the 26-year-old left-hander has started from where he left and has already scored 218 and 238 against Arunachal and Manipur.

So, what is the secret of his run rush?

“It's all about hunger, right?” Agni told PTI in an exclusive interview.

Agni Chopra - Instagram
'12th Fail' Director Vidhu Vinod Chopra's Son Agni Scores His Third Consecutive Century, Dominates Ranji Trophy

BY Outlook Entertainment Desk

“Before this season started, I discussed it with my coach Khushpreet (Singh). The only thing he told me was, ‘Forget about the runs, you just have to focus on one thing — don't get out’.”

“So I've not thought about anything else. My second goal was to score double hundreds because last year I didn't score a single double hundred,” said Agni, adding that specific work on his fitness has also helped him pile up big scores.

His domination of bowlers, which has seen his average touching Bradmanesque levels, has come in the Plate League so far, and Agni nourishes the dream of getting into the Elite League with Mizoram.

“I don’t think too far into the future. Of course, in terms of the larger picture, I would love to be picked in the Duleep Trophy, or India A, to play in the IPL, to hopefully, one day, represent India,” he said.

“For me what works best is (when) I always focus on the next game. I don't even think about the second game. I only think about what's next because in order to play for India, I have to do well in the next game.”

But for it, Agni knows that he will have to play in the Elite segment of the Ranji Trophy.

“I would love to represent an Elite division team, then maybe play for IPL and India. But to do those things, I have to play well at the level I'm playing right now and to do that, I also have to score runs in the next game. So, I genuinely think about only the next game,” he said.

Agni realises that he has to shoulder a major share of the responsibility of carrying Mizoram into the Elite round.

“Our Mizoram team's collective goal is to qualify for the Elite division. The goal is for us to finish on top and qualify... then I'll be able to play in the Elite division against the top level of bowlers,” he said.

“Even last year, that was our goal but unfortunately, we fell short. We lost in the semifinals; we were one game away. If we had won, we would have qualified and I would have been playing there this year itself,” he continued.

“That's what I think my personal and team-wise goal is.”

For cricketers, on-field success and scrutiny go hand in hand and more so in the case of those who have famous parents.

Agni has a simple way of tackling the situation.

"I just think it is funny. I genuinely don't even take it seriously. There is my circle of people whose opinions I value and whose opinions I trust," he said.

"Off the field, (it) is my parents and my sister. Anything related to off-the-field, I'll defer to them. They don't give me advice about cricket too much. I mean, I don't tell my dad how to make movies and he doesn't tell me how to play cricket,” he said.

“Khushpreet Singh, my coach, is my number one guy on and off the field. Shubman (Gill) is a close friend and with him, also on the field and off the field, we have discussions,” he said.

Agni had to endure disappointment during last year's IPL auction, but he hopes for better tidings in the upcoming mega auction.

“Everybody wants to be a part of that, play in the IPL. A lot of the work that I have put in is with that in mind as well and that's a big motivating factor is to play in the IPL,” said Agni, who idolises Yuvraj Singh and Brian Lara.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. WI Vs ENG T20Is: Phil Salt To Keep Wickets For England Despite Jos Buttler's Return
  2. Ranji Trophy 2024-25: Mizoram's Agni Chopra Hopeful To Qualify For Elite Division After Good Start
  3. ICC Women's ODI Batting Rankings: Harmanpreet Returns To Top-10, Smriti Stays At Fourth Place
  4. Uganda vs Singapore Live Streaming, ICC Cricket World Cup Challenge League B: When And Where To Watch
  5. IND-A Vs AUS-A, 2nd Unofficial Test: Scott Boland Hopeful Of Keeping KL Rahul Under Pressure
Football News
  1. Corruption In Ligue 1? Investigators Raid French League Offices Regarding Investment Deal
  2. Celtic Vs RB Leipzig, Champions League: Rodgers Compares Opponents To Borussia Dortmund
  3. Neymar Injury Update: Brazilian Star Reveals Details After Being Subbed Off In Al-Hilal Win
  4. Real Madrid Vs AC Milan, UEFA Champions League: Fonseca Targets Statement Win
  5. Manchester United Vs PAOK Live Streaming, UEFA Europa League 2024-25: Head-To-Head, When And Where To Watch
Tennis News
  1. Novak Djokovic Withdraws From ATP Finals, Shares Reason On Social Media
  2. WTA Finals: Sabalenka Digs Deep To Trump Paolini, Reach Semi-Finals
  3. Moselle Open: N Sriram Balaji And Guido Andreozzi Crash Out In First Round
  4. Paris Masters: Zverev Brushes Aside Humbert To Clinch His Seventh ATP 1000 Title - In Pics
  5. WTA Finals: Swiatek Battles From The Brink To Make Winning Start
Hockey News
  1. Hockey India League 2024-25 Schedule Announced: Check All Fixtures For Women's Tournament Right Here
  2. Hockey India League 2024-25 Schedule Announced: Check All Fixtures For Men's Tournament Here
  3. Women's Asian Champions Trophy 2024: Looking Forward To Thrilling Days Of Hockey, Says IND-W Captain Salima Tete
  4. Sultan Of Johor Cup 2024: India Captain Amir Ali Happy With Bronze Medal After Semi-Final Exit
  5. 'Unmatched Skill, Unstoppable Goals': PM Narendra Modi Heaps Praise On Rani Rampal

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Maharashtra Elections 2024: Uddhav Thackeray Expels 5 Leaders Ahead Of Assembly Polls
  2. Delhi Gears Up For Assembly Polls, Pollution Takes Spotlight In Campaign
  3. UP Bypolls: Residents of Dwarkapuri Basti in Sisamau, Kanpur Call for Election Boycott
  4. Day In Pics: November 05, 2024
  5. Election Wrap: Sharad Pawar's Big Hint At Retirement, Sanjay Verma Appointed New DGP; Yogi, Rajnath Slam JMM
Entertainment News
  1. ‘The Real Superstar’: How An Outsider Sees Amitabh Bachchan
  2. Deepak Rauniyar’s Pooja, Sir Unravels Social Chasms Through A Police Procedural
  3. Celestina And Lawrence: Looking For Poetry In Desolation
  4. In US Politics, Films Step In Where Journalism Fails
  5. Don: 1978-Forever
US News
  1. US Elections 2024 Voting LIVE: Tight Race To The White House Underway; Voting Open Across Several States
  2. First Results In The US Presidential Elections Are Out And It's A Tie
  3. Glimpses Into The American Mind | Election Diary
  4. US Elections 2024: Kamala Harris Or Donald Trump? Race To The White House Ends Today
  5. US Elections 2024: Harris Leads In Iowa; Tight Race In Swing States; Bengali On NYC Ballot | Top Points
World News
  1. US Elections 2024 Voting LIVE: Tight Race To The White House Underway; Voting Open Across Several States
  2. 'Unlawful': Canadian Police Warns Of Arrest As Thousands Of Hindus Protest Against Brampton Temple Attack
  3. First Results In The US Presidential Elections Are Out And It's A Tie
  4. Middle East: US Warns Israel Over Lack Of Aid To Gaza; Another Hezbollah Commander Killed In Lebanon | Latest
  5. Spain Floods: Spanish Royal Couple Meets Angry Residents As Rescue Ops Continue In Valencia
Latest Stories
  1. US Elections 2024 Voting LIVE: Tight Race To The White House Underway; Voting Open Across Several States
  2. Middle East: US Warns Israel Over Lack Of Aid To Gaza; Another Hezbollah Commander Killed In Lebanon | Latest
  3. Hockey India League 2024-25 Schedule Announced: Check All Fixtures For Women's Tournament Right Here
  4. World Athlete Of the Year Awards 2024: WA Unveils Finalists - Check Full List
  5. US Elections 2024: Kamala Harris Or Donald Trump? Race To The White House Ends Today
  6. Daily Horoscope, November 5, 2024: Check Today's Astrological Prediction For Your Zodiac Sign
  7. Happy Birthday Virat Kohli: A Look At Indian Batting Maestro's Memorable Records And Feats
  8. Shakib Al Hasan: Cricketer Reported For Suspect Action While Representing Surrey In County C'ship