Rahul Dravid’s Rajasthan Royals Exit: Tracking His IPL & Coaching Journey
From batting mainstay to mentor and coach, Rahul Dravid has worn many hats in cricket. Photo: Rajasthan Royals
Rahul Dravid has stepped down as head coach of the Rajasthan Royals, bringing an abrupt end to a second stint marked by high expectations but limited success. The move comes after a disappointing IPL 2025 for the franchise, which managed just four wins in 14 matches and missed out on the playoffs. Rajasthan confirmed Dravid declined a broader role as part of a planned structural review, drawing a curtain on a year that saw speculation about Sanju Samson’s future and questions around team performance.

The Beginnings

Dravid is widely regarded as one of Indian cricket’s most reliable batsmen. He was trusted with the captaincy in the mid-2000s, leading India through memorable tours, and often making tough calls in the interest of the team. Despite his Test heroics, Dravid amassed a total of 24,208 runs in international cricket for India across all formats and is considered one of the most valuable cricketers India has ever produced.

After international retirement, Dravid moved to the IPL and initially played for Royal Challengers Bangalore. His three seasons with RCB were marked by nearly 900 runs and several memorable knocks, including a 75-run effort that showcased his ability to adapt to T20 cricket coming in just 36 deliveries against Rajasthan Royals. In 2011, he joined the same side he battered in Rajasthan Royals, replacing Shane Warne as captain in 2012, and went on to score more than 1,200 runs for the franchise over the next three years.

Rajasthan Royals: Leadership and Transition

Taking charge after Warne’s departure, Dravid led Rajasthan Royals for two seasons, helping young players like Sanju Samson and Ajinkya Rahane develop under his guidance. His tenure as captain featured steady performances but did not yield another title. After retiring as a player, Dravid transitioned to the mentor and head coach role, setting the tone for a team with a focus on domestic talent and long-term development.

Talking to Ravichandran Ashwin on "Kutti Stories with Ash" on YouTube, Dravid said: “I was actually quite lucky because I was playing for Rajasthan at that time. Shane Warne had just left, and in the second and third years, I ended up taking on the role of a coach-captain. That was how things worked at Rajasthan Royals in those days—you didn’t really appoint a formal coach; Warne had led the team and managed many things himself. I just continued that for the next two years. In a lot of ways, I was fortunate to get that opportunity at the backend of my career to be involved in different aspects. For those couple of months, it gave me a real sense of what coaching and working with young players was like.”

Coaching, NCA, and The National Team

Dravid’s coaching career found momentum at the National Cricket Academy and with the India Under-19 and India A squads. His stint with India’s juniors saw two World Cup finals, including a win in 2018. He played a significant role in shaping the pathway for young cricketers, with several now regulars in India’s senior team.

Stepping up as head coach of the Indian men's national team in late 2021, Dravid oversaw a period of mixed fortunes: finals appearances in both the World Test Championship and ODI World Cup in 2023, but titles proving elusive until the 2024 T20 World Cup win in the Caribbean.

Rahul on transitioning from player to coach:

“I actually got some good advice, and it was Kapil Dev who gave it to me. Kapil paaji told me, ‘Don’t make a decision about what you want to do right away. Don’t commit to something until you’re absolutely sure. Try out a lot of different things for a few years, and then see what you really enjoy.’”

Just as Rahul did before becoming a coach, he experimented with broadcasting, corporate speaking, and various brand endorsements, as he himself admitted.

Return to Rajasthan Royals

In 2025, Dravid returned to the Rajasthan Royals as head coach, replacing Kumar Sangakkara, who continued as Director of Cricket. Despite his status and experience, the reunion was short-lived and results did not meet expectations. Dravid’s focus on developing young talent is acknowledged, but his overall impact this season was limited by team form and off-field changes.

Dravid’s approach is one now shared by other former stars. Sourav Ganguly moved into IPL advisory and coaching roles and is currently head coach at Pretoria Capitals. Ricky Ponting, after coaching Delhi Capitals, now leads Punjab Kings. Their cricket journeys echo Dravid’s, highlighting an increasing shift from playing to long-term coaching and mentoring in professional cricket.

Published At:
