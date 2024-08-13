The Pro Cricket League (PCL) has announced the addition of former Sri Lanka all-rounder Thisara Perera and Indian left-arm spinner Pawan Negi to its roster for the upcoming inaugural season. The tournament will be played at the Shaheed Vijay Singh Pathik Sports Complex in Greater Noida from September 28 to October 13. (More Cricket News)
Upon joining the PCL line-up, Thisara Perera said: “The league definitely adds a new pavilion for me to set a great bar. I do look forward to the exciting tournament and hope to add a great strike rate in the season.”
Pawan Negi too chimed in, “To get an accolade and a special participation recognition is an honour and I look forward to doing well in the inaugural season.”
Furthermore, former India pacer Chetan Sharma has been appointed as the league commissioner for the upcoming season.
PCL managing director and founder Sachin Gupta expressed excitement about the league’s launch, saying: “Our goal is to provide cricket fans with unforgettable experiences and matches in addition to developing an entertaining platform for players.”
The league's executive director Ganesh Sharma added, “This season seems to be setting a high bar with notable athletes like Thisara Perera and Pawan Negi entering the competition and league commissioner Mr. Chetan Sharma assuming capable leadership. This season will definitely prove to be a memorable edition for cricket enthusiasts.”