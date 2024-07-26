Cricket

Jonty Rhodes Named Brand Ambassador Of Pro Cricket League; Delhi-NCR To Host First Season

South Africa cricket legend Jonty Rhodes said he was thrilled to be a part of the Pro Cricket League. The opening edition of the tournament will be held in September-October 2024

jonty-rhodes-former-south-africa-cricketer
Former South Africa cricketer Jonty Rhodes. Photo: Pro Cricket League
info_icon

The inaugural season of Pro Cricket League (PCL) will be played in Delhi-NCR, in September-October 2024. Ahead of its debut edition, the league has appointed former South Africa batter and fielding legend Jonty Rhodes as its brand ambassador. (More Cricket News)

Speaking on the occasion, Rhodes said: “I am thrilled to be a part of the Pro Cricket League". He added, "This platform represents a harmonious blend of innovation and a profound passion for the game. By embracing these values, we aim to not only uphold the traditions that make cricket so special but also to propel it forward into new realms."

Jonty Rhodes applauds as ball boy takes catch at the third man boundary - X/@IPL
IPL 2024: Ball Boy's Wonderful Running Catch Impresses Jonty Rhodes - Watch Viral Video

BY Outlook Sports Desk

In a statement announcing Rhodes’ appointment, PCL managing director and founder Sachin Gupta said, “We are thrilled to have Jonty Rhodes as the brand ambassador of PCL."

Talking about how the league will bolster the cricket ecosystem, Gupta added, “With exciting showcases, the league hopes to give top-tier cricketers a stage. Pro Cricket League Season 1 promises an unparalleled fan experience combining sporting excellence with entertainment against the backdrop of Delhi NCR.”

Echoing Gupta’s views, PCL executive director Ganesh Sharma said: "By providing a special fusion of rivalry and friendship, we hope to redefine the standards for sports entertainment with our first season. We are excited to welcome star players in what promises to be an incredible cricket season.”

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. India Vs Bangladesh Semi-Final Live Score, Women's Asia Cup: Renuka, Radha Fire As IND-W Restrict BAN-W To 80/8
  2. Jonty Rhodes Named Brand Ambassador Of Pro Cricket League; Delhi-NCR To Host First Season
  3. Ireland Vs Zimbabwe One-Off Test, Day 2 Live Score: Hosts Seek Strong Start With Bat
  4. England Vs West Indies 3rd Test, Day 1 Live Score: Shamar Deemed Fit, Motie Returns As West Indies Bat In Birmingham
  5. India Vs Bangladesh Semi-Final Toss Update, Women's Asia Cup: Harmanpreet & Co Bowl First
Football News
  1. Football at Paris Olympics: Hayes Seeking To Solve 'Easy Fixes' Following United States Win
  2. Spain Women Trump Japan 2-1 In Paris Olympics Opener - In Pics
  3. Brazil Women Edge Out Nigeria 1-0 In Paris Olympics Opener - In Pics
  4. Drone Spying Scandal: Canada Olympic Panel Removes Women's Football Coach Bev Priestman
  5. ESP 2-1 JPN: Aitana Bonmati Inspires Spain Women To Opening Paris Olympics Win
Tennis News
  1. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024, Tennis Preview: Bopanna's Last Dance, Challenges Ahead For Nagal
  2. Tennis At Paris Olympics: Nadal Suffers Injury 'Setback' As Participation Thrown Into Doubt
  3. India At Paris Olympics: Tough Draw For Nagal; Bopanna-Balaji To Start Against French Duo
  4. Prague Open 2024: Linette, Frech To Warm-Up For Olympics With First All-Polish WTA Final
  5. Tennis At Paris Olympics: Andy Murray Withdraws From Singles As Focus Shifts To Doubles
Hockey News
  1. India Vs New Zealand Olympic Hockey Live Streaming: IND Vs NZ Pool B Paris 2024 Match - When And Where To Watch
  2. India At Paris Olympics: Hockey India Chief Has High Hopes From Team - 'There's Nothing To Worry If...'
  3. PR Sreejesh: Veteran Indian Goalkeeper To Hang Up Gloves After Paris Olympic Games 2024
  4. India Men's Hockey Team At Paris Olympics 2024: Schedule, Squad, IST Timings, Venues - Get Complete Details
  5. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: 'Hockey' The All-Consuming Fire That Burns Within Mandeep Singh

Trending Stories

National News
  1. 'To Protest Discrimination In Budget': Mamata Banerjee To Attend NITI Aayog Meet Amid Opp Boycott
  2. Delhi: Residents of Peeragarhi Village Struggle with Blue, Foamy Tap Water, Blame Nearby Dyeing Units
  3. Weather News LIVE: 8 Injured After Bus Skids Off, Falls Into River In Manali; Rain May Dampen Olympics Opening Ceremony In Paris
  4. States Vs Governors: SC Issues Fresh Notice To Centre, Secretaries Over Delay Of Bills' Clearance
  5. Day In Pics: July 26, 2024
Entertainment News
  1. Entertainment News Live Updates, 26 July 2024: Janhvi Kapoor Shares Thoughts On Mr India 2 and The Legacy Of Her Late Mother’s Film
  2. Akshay Kumar Slams People Who Troll Him For Doing Four Films In A Year: If Someone Is Getting Work, Let Them Do It
  3. 'Deadpool & Wolverine' Twitter Review: Fans Call This Ryan Reynolds-Hugh Jackman Starrer The Best Marvel Film To Date
  4. 'Joker: Folie A Deux': Lady Gaga Reveals She Changed Her Singing Style To Portray Harley Quinn
  5. Alia Bhatt Shoots A 'Ferocious Action Sequence' With Bobby Deol For 'Alpha' Amidst Tight Security: Report
US News
  1. California Park Fire Burns Over 125,000 Acres, Suspected Arson Arrested|Firefighters Still Struggling To Contain Oregon Fire
  2. 'Will Make A Fantastic President': Barack Obama Endorses Kamala Harris
  3. Polar Bear 'Baffin' Dies After Rough Play With Companion Bear 'Siku' At Calgary Zoo: 'Will Leave A Hole In Hearts..'
  4. Taylor Swift NFL Attendance: 14 Chiefs Games She Might Attend To Support Travis Kelce Amidst The Eras Tour | List
  5. TikTok Couple Kay And Tay: Domestic Abuse Allegations And Accusations Of Staged Content Resurface | Here's What Happened
World News
  1. California Park Fire Burns Over 125,000 Acres, Suspected Arson Arrested|Firefighters Still Struggling To Contain Oregon Fire
  2. Typhoon Gaemi Weakens To Severe Storm After Wreaking Most Havoc In The Philippines
  3. Kamala Harris Zoom Call: Attendance Record Broken As 1.64 Lakh Women Raise USD 2 Million
  4. 'Will Make A Fantastic President': Barack Obama Endorses Kamala Harris
  5. UNESCO Meet: Assam 'Moidams' Now World Heritage Site; Palestine Monastery Listed Among Sites In Danger
Latest Stories
  1. UNESCO Meet: Assam 'Moidams' Now World Heritage Site; Palestine Monastery Listed Among Sites In Danger
  2. Alia Bhatt Shoots A 'Ferocious Action Sequence' With Bobby Deol For 'Alpha' Amidst Tight Security: Report
  3. 'Joker: Folie A Deux': Lady Gaga Reveals She Changed Her Singing Style To Portray Harley Quinn
  4. India Vs Bangladesh Semi-Final Live Score, Women's Asia Cup: Renuka, Radha Fire As IND-W Restrict BAN-W To 80/8
  5. 25 Years Of Kargil War: What Made Operation Vijay Different From Other India-Pak Wars
  6. Deepika Padukone Turns Down 'The White Lotus 3' To Focus On Motherhood? Here's What We Know
  7. Weather News LIVE: 8 Injured After Bus Skids Off, Falls Into River In Manali; Rain May Dampen Olympics Opening Ceremony In Paris
  8. Entertainment News Live Updates, 26 July 2024: Janhvi Kapoor Shares Thoughts On Mr India 2 and The Legacy Of Her Late Mother’s Film