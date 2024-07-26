The inaugural season of Pro Cricket League (PCL) will be played in Delhi-NCR, in September-October 2024. Ahead of its debut edition, the league has appointed former South Africa batter and fielding legend Jonty Rhodes as its brand ambassador. (More Cricket News)
Speaking on the occasion, Rhodes said: “I am thrilled to be a part of the Pro Cricket League". He added, "This platform represents a harmonious blend of innovation and a profound passion for the game. By embracing these values, we aim to not only uphold the traditions that make cricket so special but also to propel it forward into new realms."
In a statement announcing Rhodes’ appointment, PCL managing director and founder Sachin Gupta said, “We are thrilled to have Jonty Rhodes as the brand ambassador of PCL."
Talking about how the league will bolster the cricket ecosystem, Gupta added, “With exciting showcases, the league hopes to give top-tier cricketers a stage. Pro Cricket League Season 1 promises an unparalleled fan experience combining sporting excellence with entertainment against the backdrop of Delhi NCR.”
Echoing Gupta’s views, PCL executive director Ganesh Sharma said: "By providing a special fusion of rivalry and friendship, we hope to redefine the standards for sports entertainment with our first season. We are excited to welcome star players in what promises to be an incredible cricket season.”