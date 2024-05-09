PBKS Vs RCB, IPL 2024: Punjab Kings Vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru Match Prediction, Playing 11, Pitch Report - All You Need To Know

Punjab Kings will host Royal Challengers Bengaluru at the HPCA Stadium in Dharamsala on Thursday (May 9), for match 58 of Indian Premier League 2024. Both teams currently have eight points from 11 games and whoever wins this match will stay alive in the race for play-offs qualification, while the other team will get eliminated. (Streaming | Key Battles)
PBKS and RCB lie eighth and seventh respectively in the IPL 2024 points table, as Bengaluru's net run rate is marginally better (-0.049 as against -0.187). After this match, the Kings travel to Guwahati where they take on Rajasthan Royals on May 15, while Faf du Plessis' Challengers host Delhi Capitals on May 12.
Predicted Playing XIs For PBKS Vs RCB, IPL 2024 Match
PBKS: Prabhsimran Singh, Jonny Bairstow, Rilee Rossouw, Shashank Singh, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Ashutosh Sharma, Sam Curran (captain), Harpreet Brar, Harshal Patel, Kagiso Rabada, Rahul Chahar.
Impact Substitute: Arshdeep Singh.
RCB: Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis (captain), Will Jacks, Rajat Patidar, Glenn Maxwell, Cameron Green, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Swapnil Singh, Karn Sharma, Mohammed Siraj, Vijaykumar Vyshak.
Impact Substitute: Yash Thakur.
PBKS Vs RCB, Match 58 Pitch Report
The pitch at the HPCA Stadium in Dharamsala is a new 'hybrid' one, installed recently and the first of its kind in the country. This surface is expected to offer true bounce and maintain its condition throughout the encounter.
Squads
Punjab Kings: Sam Curran (c), Matthew Short, Jonny Bairstow (wk), Prabhsimran Singh (wk), Jitesh Sharma (wk), Sikandar Raza, Rishi Dhawan, Liam Livingstone, Atharva Taide, Arshdeep Singh, Nathan Ellis, Kagiso Rabada, Harpreet Brar, Rahul Chahar, Harpreet Bhatia, Vidwath Kaverappa, Shivam Singh, Harshal Patel, Chris Woakes, Ashutosh Sharma, Vishwanath Pratap Singh, Shashank Singh, Tanay Thyagarajan, Prince Choudhary, Rilee Rossouw.
Royal Challengers Bengaluru: Faf du Plessis (c), Glenn Maxwell, Virat Kohli, Rajat Patidar, Anuj Rawat, Dinesh Karthik, Suyash Prabhudessai, Will Jacks, Mahipal Lomror, Karn Sharma, Manoj Bhandage, Mayank Dagar, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Akash Deep, Mohammed Siraj, Reece Topley, Himanshu Sharma, Rajan Kumar, Cameron Green, Alzarri Joseph, Yash Dayal, Tom Curran, Lockie Ferguson, Swapnil Singh, Saurav Chauhan.
PBKS Vs RCB, Head-To-Head Record
Punjab Kings (earlier known as Kings XI Punjab) and Royal Challengers Bengaluru (erstwhile Royal Challengers Bangalore) have faced off 32 times in IPL so far, and Punjab have won 17 matches, while RCB have emerged victors 15 times. Of the last five clashes, the Bengaluru franchise has won three and PBKS two.
PBKS Vs RCB, Match 58 Weather Report
Due to the hilly terrain of Dharamsala, the temperature is predicted to be in the early twenties despite it being peak summer season in north India. There is little to no likelihood of rainfall in the evening.