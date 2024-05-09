Cricket

PBKS Vs RCB, IPL 2024: Punjab Kings Vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru Match Prediction, Playing 11, Pitch Report - All You Need To Know

Punjab Kings and Royal Challengers Bengaluru lie eighth and seventh, respectively in the Indian Premier League 2024 points table, and both have eight points from 11 games. Check out the predicted playing XIs, head-to-head record, pitch report and weather conditions for the PBKS vs RCB game

Advertisement

PBKS vs CSK, Dharamsala, IPL 2024, AP photo
Punjab Kings lost to Chennai Super Kings by 28 runs in their previous Indian Premier League 2024 match. Photo: AP/Ashwini Bhatia
info_icon

Punjab Kings will host Royal Challengers Bengaluru at the HPCA Stadium in Dharamsala on Thursday (May 9), for match 58 of Indian Premier League 2024. Both teams currently have eight points from 11 games and whoever wins this match will stay alive in the race for play-offs qualification, while the other team will get eliminated. (Streaming | Key Battles)

PBKS and RCB lie eighth and seventh respectively in the IPL 2024 points table, as Bengaluru's net run rate is marginally better (-0.049 as against -0.187). After this match, the Kings travel to Guwahati where they take on Rajasthan Royals on May 15, while Faf du Plessis' Challengers host Delhi Capitals on May 12.

Advertisement

Captains of RCB and PBKS, Faf Du Plessis (first from left) and Shikar Dhawan at the toss ahead of match 6 of the IPL 2024. - BCCI
Punjab Kings Vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru, IPL 2024: Match 58 Preview

BY PTI

Predicted Playing XIs For PBKS Vs RCB, IPL 2024 Match

PBKS: Prabhsimran Singh, Jonny Bairstow, Rilee Rossouw, Shashank Singh, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Ashutosh Sharma, Sam Curran (captain), Harpreet Brar, Harshal Patel, Kagiso Rabada, Rahul Chahar.

Impact Substitute: Arshdeep Singh.

RCB: Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis (captain), Will Jacks, Rajat Patidar, Glenn Maxwell, Cameron Green, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Swapnil Singh, Karn Sharma, Mohammed Siraj, Vijaykumar Vyshak.

Impact Substitute: Yash Thakur.

Will Jacks after his century in RCB's last win against GT - X/@RCBTweets
RCB Vs GT, IPL 2024: Will Jacks Reveals His Toughest Challenge

BY PTI

PBKS Vs RCB, Match 58 Pitch Report

The pitch at the HPCA Stadium in Dharamsala is a new 'hybrid' one, installed recently and the first of its kind in the country. This surface is expected to offer true bounce and maintain its condition throughout the encounter.

Advertisement

Squads

Punjab Kings: Sam Curran (c), Matthew Short, Jonny Bairstow (wk), Prabhsimran Singh (wk), Jitesh Sharma (wk), Sikandar Raza, Rishi Dhawan, Liam Livingstone, Atharva Taide, Arshdeep Singh, Nathan Ellis, Kagiso Rabada, Harpreet Brar, Rahul Chahar, Harpreet Bhatia, Vidwath Kaverappa, Shivam Singh, Harshal Patel, Chris Woakes, Ashutosh Sharma, Vishwanath Pratap Singh, Shashank Singh, Tanay Thyagarajan, Prince Choudhary, Rilee Rossouw.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru: Faf du Plessis (c), Glenn Maxwell, Virat Kohli, Rajat Patidar, Anuj Rawat, Dinesh Karthik, Suyash Prabhudessai, Will Jacks, Mahipal Lomror, Karn Sharma, Manoj Bhandage, Mayank Dagar, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Akash Deep, Mohammed Siraj, Reece Topley, Himanshu Sharma, Rajan Kumar, Cameron Green, Alzarri Joseph, Yash Dayal, Tom Curran, Lockie Ferguson, Swapnil Singh, Saurav Chauhan.

PBKS Vs RCB, Head-To-Head Record

Punjab Kings (earlier known as Kings XI Punjab) and Royal Challengers Bengaluru (erstwhile Royal Challengers Bangalore) have faced off 32 times in IPL so far, and Punjab have won 17 matches, while RCB have emerged victors 15 times. Of the last five clashes, the Bengaluru franchise has won three and PBKS two.

PBKS Vs RCB, Match 58 Weather Report

Due to the hilly terrain of Dharamsala, the temperature is predicted to be in the early twenties despite it being peak summer season in north India. There is little to no likelihood of rainfall in the evening.

Advertisement

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. J-K: Boat Capsizes In Pulwama, 2 Persons Missing
  2. Rahul Takes 'Tempo Loads Of Money' Jibe At Modi, Asks PM To Send Agencies To Probe Ambani And Adani
  3. Delhi Court Discharges Former Customs Officer From Corruption Charges
  4. Gujarat Board To Declare GSEB HSC Science Result, GUJCET Result Tomorrow | How To Check
  5. J-K HC Adjourns Hearing Till May 22 On ED Plea To Cancel Bail To Cong Candidate Lal Singh
Entertainment News
  1. ‘Dil Dosti Dilemma’ Writer Anuraadha Tewari: Prakash Jha, Madhur Bhandarkar Have Contributed Immensely To My Growth
  2. Youth Icons Of The Indian OTT Space
  3. Steve Albini, Iconic Musician And Producer, Dies At 61: Remembering A Legacy Of Alternative Music And DIY Ethos
  4. Rudhraksh Jaiwal, Nikeet Dhillon's 'Tujhpe Main Fida' Is A Modern-Day Twist To Timeless Fairy Tale
  5. Akshara Singh Shares Pictures From Airbridge With 'Travel Partner Of The Day' Monalisa
Sports News
  1. Sports News: It's Harry Kane Vs Jude Bellingham As Real Madrid Take On Bayern In Champions League 2nd Leg SF - As It Happened
  2. SRH Vs LSG, IPL 2024: Head, Sharma-Powered Hyderabad Pulverize Lucknow - Data Debrief
  3. SRH Vs LSG, IPL 2024: Travis Head, Abhishek Sharma Light Up Hyderabad
  4. SRH Vs LSG, IPL 2024 Highlights: Abhishek Sharma, Travis Head Take Sunrisers Hyderabad To 10-Wicket Win Over Lucknow Super Giants
  5. Saudi Smash: Manika Batra Defeats World No. 14 Nina Mittelham, Enters Quarter-Finals
World News
  1. US Pauses Weapons Shipment To Israel Ahead of Rafah Attack, Confirms Pentagon Chief Llyod Austin
  2. Bomb In Northeastern Afghanistan kills 3 Officers Who Were Part Of Convoy Handling Poppy Eradication
  3. Steve Albini, Iconic Musician And Producer, Dies At 61: Remembering A Legacy Of Alternative Music And DIY Ethos
  4. Israel Reopens Kerem Shalom Crossing After Rocket Attack, But UN Says No Aid Entered Gaza
  5. Police & Lawyers Clash In Pakistan’s Punjab Province; Over 25 Injured
Latest Stories
  1. Election 2024: Rahul Hits Back At Modi With ‘ED Probe’ Challenge On Ambani-Adani Charge
  2. Who Is Sam Pitroda, Called 'American Uncle' By PM Modi Amid 'Racist' Remark Row
  3. Ignatius Jones Dies At 67: ‘Jimmy And The Boys’ Lead Vocalist Passes Away In Philippines
  4. Haryana: BJP-Led Govt On Shaky Ground, No More A Majority | Know What's Happening & How Numbers Are Stacked
  5. Weather Wrap: Delhi Logs Season's Hottest Day, Rain Fury Kills 7 In Hyderabad; Heatwave Alert In Kerala
  6. IPL 2024 Playoffs Qualification Scenarios: A Look At Each Team's Chances
  7. Diljit Dosanjh Finally REACTS To Rapper Nseeb's 'You Are Not Punjab' Post
  8. Sports News: It's Harry Kane Vs Jude Bellingham As Real Madrid Take On Bayern In Champions League 2nd Leg SF - As It Happened