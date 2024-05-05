Cricket

PBKS Vs CSK, IPL 2024 Key Stats: Head-To-Head Record, Highest Run-Scorers, Wicket-Takers, Best Bowling Figures

Ruturaj Gaikwad's Chennai Super Kings suffered a seven-wicket defeat to the Shikhar Dhawan-less Punjab Kings at the MA Chidambaram Stadium on May 1. Check out the key stats from the PBKS vs CSK derby - head-to-head record, most runs, wickets, highest score and best bowling figures

CSK vs PBKS, IPL 2024, AP photo
Punjab Kings had defeated Chennai Super Kings by seven wickets in the opening leg of the Indian Premier League 2024 fixture at the MA Chidambaram Stadium. Photo: AP/R. Parthibhan
Match 53 of Indian Premier League 2024 features two teams that met just four days ago in the opening leg of their fixture this season. Eighth-placed Punjab Kings welcome fifth-rung Chennai Super Kings at the HPCA Stadium in Dharamsala on Sunday, May 5. (Streaming | Key Battles | Prediction)

Ruturaj Gaikwad's CSK suffered a seven-wicket defeat to the Shikhar Dhawan-less Punjab Kings at the MA Chidambaram Stadium on May 1. Both teams will aim to notch up vital points and break into the top four of the IPL 2024 points table, with a win in Dharamsala.

Before the PBKS vs CSK match begins, here are all the key facts and figures from the rivalry.

Punjab Kings Vs Chennai Super Kings: Head-To-Head Record

Punjab Kings (formerly known as Kings XI Punjab) and Chennai Super Kings have locked horns 29 times in the Indian Premier League. While CSK have won 15 games, PBKS have emerged victors 14 times. However, Punjab Kings have won the last five matches in a row and will be seeking their sixth consecutive win over Chennai Super Kings.

PBKS Vs CSK: Highest Run-Scorers

Retired India southpaw Suresh Raina holds the record for the most runs scored in this derby, with 713 runs to his name for CSK. Now Lucknow Super Giants captain KL Rahul is next in line with 365 runs for PBKS.

Chennai Super Kings Vs Punjab Kings: Highest Wicket-Takers

With 18 wickets, Dwayne Bravo, who is now the bowling coach for CSK, leads the charts when it comes to most number of wickets in this match-up. As for PBKS, Piyush Chawla has picked up nine wickets, which is the highest from the franchise.

CSK Vs PBKS: Highest Individual Score

Indian batting legend Virender Sehwag has the highest individual score in this match-up, with a 122-run knock to his name for Punjab Kings. As for Chennai, former Australia batter Michael Hussey possesses the record for the top score with an unbeaten 116.

Punjab Kings Vs Chennai Super Kings: Best Bowling Figures

Ex-India seamer Lakshmipathy Balaji took a five-wicket haul (5/24) while playing for CSK, which are the best bowling figures from either side in this fixture. From PBKS' side, Ravichandran Ashwin (now with Rajasthan Royals) holds the mark with a 3/23.

