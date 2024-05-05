Cricket

PBKS Vs CSK, IPL 2024: Punjab Kings Vs Chennai Super Kings Match Prediction, Playing 11, Pitch Report - All You Need To Know

The Ruturaj Gaikwad-led Chennai Super Kings have won five games in Indian Premier League 2024 so far, while the Shikhar Dhawan-less Punjab Kings lie at the eighth spot with eight points. Check out the predicted playing XIs, head-to-head record, pitch report and weather conditions for the PBKS vs CSK game

CSK vs PBKS, IPL 2024, AP photo
Punjab Kings had defeated Chennai Super Kings by seven wickets in the opening leg of the Indian Premier League 2024 fixture at the MA Chidambaram Stadium. Photo: AP/R. Parthibhan
Punjab Kings will host Chennai Super Kings at the HPCA Stadium in Dharamsala on Sunday (May 5), for match 53 of Indian Premier League 2024. This is the return leg of the fixture, in which Punjab had defeated Chennai by seven wickets in the opening leg at the MA Chidambaram Stadium. (Streaming | Key Battles)

Having won five games out of 10 played so far, CSK are in fifth place in the IPL 2024 points table. PBKS lie at the eighth spot with eight points. After this match, Ruturaj Gaikwad and Co travel to Ahmedabad to take on Gujarat Titans on May 10, while the Shikhar Dhawan-less Punjab will welcome Royal Challengers Bengaluru in Dharamsala on May 9.

A glimpse from CSK vs PBKS match 49 of the 2024 Indian Premier League. - BCCI
Punjab Kings Vs Chennai Super Kings, IPL 2024: Match 53 Preview

BY PTI

Predicted Playing XIs for PBKS Vs CSK, IPL 2024 match:

PBKS: Prabhsimran Singh, Jonny Bairstow, Rilee Rossouw, Shashank Singh, Sam Curran (captain), Jitesh Sharma (wk), Ashutosh Sharma, Harpreet Brar, Harshal Patel, Kagiso Rabada, Rahul Chahar.

Impact Substitute: Arshdeep Singh.

CSK: Ajinkya Rahane, Ruturaj Gaikwad (captain), Daryl Mitchell, Shivam Dube, Moeen Ali, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni (wk), Shardul Thakur, Tushar Deshpande, Maheesh Theekshana, Matheesha Pathirana.

Impact Substitute: Mukesh Choudhary.

PBKS Vs CSK, Match 53 Pitch Report

The pitch at the HPCA Stadium in Dharamsala has been used for just two T20 games in the last seven years and is known to be batter-friendly. PBKS last played here in IPL 2023, in a match that saw Delhi Capitals score a total of 213 for 2 and win by 15 runs.

Chennai Super Kings' Matheesha Pathirana, left, celebrates the dismissal of Sunrisers Hyderabad's Aiden Markram during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Chennai Super Kings and Sunrisers Hyderabad in Chennai. - AP Photo/R.Parthiban
IPL 2024: 'MS Dhoni Has Played Father's Role In My Cricket Career', Says Matheesha Pathirana

BY PTI

Squads

Chennai Super Kings: Ruturaj Gaikwad (c), MS Dhoni (wk), Aravelly Avanish, Ajinkya Rahane, Shaik Rasheed, Moeen Ali, Shivam Dube, RS Hangargekar, Ravindra Jadeja, Ajay Jadav Mandal, Daryl Mitchell, Rachin Ravindra, Mitchell Santner, Nishant Sindhu, Deepak Chahar, Tushar Deshpande, Mukesh Choudhary, Mustafizur Rahman, Matheesha Pathirana, Simarjeet Singh, Prashant Solanki, Shardul Thakur, Maheesh Theekshana and Sameer Rizvi.

Punjab Kings: Shikhar Dhawan (c), Matthew Short, Jonny Bairstow (wk), Prabhsimran Singh (wk), Jitesh Sharma (wk), Sikandar Raza, Rishi Dhawan, Liam Livingstone, Atharva Taide, Arshdeep Singh, Nathan Ellis, Sam Curran, Kagiso Rabada, Harpreet Brar, Rahul Chahar, Harpreet Bhatia, Vidwath Kaverappa, Shivam Singh, Harshal Patel, Chris Woakes, Ashutosh Sharma, Vishwanath Pratap Singh, Shashank Singh, Tanay Thyagarajan, Prince Choudhary, Rilee Rossouw.

PBKS Vs CSK, Head-To-Head Record

Punjab Kings (earlier known as Kings XI Punjab) and Chennai Super Kings have faced off 29 times in IPL history. While CSK have won 15 games, PBKS have emerged victors 14 times. However, Punjab Kings have won the last five matches in a row and will be seeking their sixth consecutive win over Chennai Super Kings.

PBKS Vs CSK, Match 53 Weather Report

Though it's an afternoon game, the hilly terrain of Dharamsala means the temperature is expected to hover around the mid 20s (degree Celsius). There is a 60% chance of rain too, though that is unlikely to disrupt the match to a great extent.

