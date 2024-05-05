PBKS Vs CSK, IPL 2024: Punjab Kings Vs Chennai Super Kings Match Prediction, Playing 11, Pitch Report - All You Need To Know

Punjab Kings will host Chennai Super Kings at the HPCA Stadium in Dharamsala on Sunday (May 5), for match 53 of Indian Premier League 2024. This is the return leg of the fixture, in which Punjab had defeated Chennai by seven wickets in the opening leg at the MA Chidambaram Stadium. (Streaming | Key Battles)
Having won five games out of 10 played so far, CSK are in fifth place in the IPL 2024 points table. PBKS lie at the eighth spot with eight points. After this match, Ruturaj Gaikwad and Co travel to Ahmedabad to take on Gujarat Titans on May 10, while the Shikhar Dhawan-less Punjab will welcome Royal Challengers Bengaluru in Dharamsala on May 9.
Predicted Playing XIs for PBKS Vs CSK, IPL 2024 match:
PBKS: Prabhsimran Singh, Jonny Bairstow, Rilee Rossouw, Shashank Singh, Sam Curran (captain), Jitesh Sharma (wk), Ashutosh Sharma, Harpreet Brar, Harshal Patel, Kagiso Rabada, Rahul Chahar.
Impact Substitute: Arshdeep Singh.
CSK: Ajinkya Rahane, Ruturaj Gaikwad (captain), Daryl Mitchell, Shivam Dube, Moeen Ali, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni (wk), Shardul Thakur, Tushar Deshpande, Maheesh Theekshana, Matheesha Pathirana.
Impact Substitute: Mukesh Choudhary.
PBKS Vs CSK, Match 53 Pitch Report
The pitch at the HPCA Stadium in Dharamsala has been used for just two T20 games in the last seven years and is known to be batter-friendly. PBKS last played here in IPL 2023, in a match that saw Delhi Capitals score a total of 213 for 2 and win by 15 runs.
Squads
Chennai Super Kings: Ruturaj Gaikwad (c), MS Dhoni (wk), Aravelly Avanish, Ajinkya Rahane, Shaik Rasheed, Moeen Ali, Shivam Dube, RS Hangargekar, Ravindra Jadeja, Ajay Jadav Mandal, Daryl Mitchell, Rachin Ravindra, Mitchell Santner, Nishant Sindhu, Deepak Chahar, Tushar Deshpande, Mukesh Choudhary, Mustafizur Rahman, Matheesha Pathirana, Simarjeet Singh, Prashant Solanki, Shardul Thakur, Maheesh Theekshana and Sameer Rizvi.
Punjab Kings: Shikhar Dhawan (c), Matthew Short, Jonny Bairstow (wk), Prabhsimran Singh (wk), Jitesh Sharma (wk), Sikandar Raza, Rishi Dhawan, Liam Livingstone, Atharva Taide, Arshdeep Singh, Nathan Ellis, Sam Curran, Kagiso Rabada, Harpreet Brar, Rahul Chahar, Harpreet Bhatia, Vidwath Kaverappa, Shivam Singh, Harshal Patel, Chris Woakes, Ashutosh Sharma, Vishwanath Pratap Singh, Shashank Singh, Tanay Thyagarajan, Prince Choudhary, Rilee Rossouw.
PBKS Vs CSK, Head-To-Head Record
Punjab Kings (earlier known as Kings XI Punjab) and Chennai Super Kings have faced off 29 times in IPL history. While CSK have won 15 games, PBKS have emerged victors 14 times. However, Punjab Kings have won the last five matches in a row and will be seeking their sixth consecutive win over Chennai Super Kings.
PBKS Vs CSK, Match 53 Weather Report
Though it's an afternoon game, the hilly terrain of Dharamsala means the temperature is expected to hover around the mid 20s (degree Celsius). There is a 60% chance of rain too, though that is unlikely to disrupt the match to a great extent.