Cricket

PBKS Vs CSK, IPL 2024 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch In India, Pakistan, Bangladesh

Punjab Kings coming on the back of two wins in a row are now gearing up to take on Chennai Super Kings in the reverse fixture match. Here's how, when, and where you can watch the PBKS vs CSK IPL 2024 match live in India, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka and beyond

BCCI
San Curran (first from right) and Ruturaj Gaikwad during CSK vs PBKS match 49 of the 2024 Indian Premier League. Photo: BCCI
Indian Premier League 2024 is heating up as two formidable teams, the Punjab Kings and the Chennai Super Kings, are poised to clash once again in the reverse fixture match, vying for a spot in the playoffs. This intense match will take place on May 5, Sunday in Dharamsala. (Match Preview | Full Coverage)

In their first encounter, the Punjab Kings handed a decisive blow to the Chennai Super Kings, securing a convincing 7-wicket victory. This triumph came just after their historic feat in the T20 cricket world, where they pulled off the highest successful run chase (262) against Kolkata Night Riders. The team guided by Sam Curran in the absence of Shikhar Dhawan has now climbed to seventh position with 2 back-to-back wins and is determined to maintain the winning momentum.

Meanwhile, Chennai Super Kings are geared up to seek revenge in the upcoming match for their previous loss that marked their fifth defeat of the season. With only four matches left on the calendar, the defending champions are eager for a win to bolster their IPL 2024 playoffs hopes. Ruturaj Gaikwad's side is currently positioned fifth on the points table and holds a two-place advantage over PBKS.

Punjab Kings bowler Harpreet Brar with teammates celebrates the wicket of Chennai Super Kings batter Shivam Dube during the IPL 2024 cricket match between Chennai Super Kings and Punjab Kings, at MA Chidambaram Stadium, in Chennai - R Senthilkumar
Punjab Kings Vs Chennai Super Kings, IPL 2024: Three Key Battles To Watch Out For

BY Outlook Sports Desk

When is the Punjab Kings vs Chennai Super Kings, IPL 2024 match?

The second clash between Punjab Kings and Chennai Super Kings of the 2024 IPL will be held on May 5, Sunday at 3:30 PM at the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium in Dharamsala.

Where to watch the PBKS Vs CSK, IPL 2024 match on TV?

In India, the PBKS Vs CSK IPL 2024 match will be telecast live on Star Sports TV channels. In Australia, the Fox Cricket channel will broadcast the match live and the live streaming of IPL 2024 matches will be done by Kayo Sports.

Where to watch PBKS Vs CSK, IPL 2024 match online in India?

The live streaming of the PBKS Vs CSK IPL 2024 cricket match will be available on the JioCinema app and website in India.

Where to watch PBKS Vs CSK, IPL 2024 match in Pakistan?

In Pakistan, live streaming of the Indian Premier League 2024 matches will be available on the Tapmad TV app and website. It will also be available to stream on Yupp TV.

Where to watch PBKS Vs CSK, IPL 2024 match in Bangladesh?

In Bangladesh, the IPL 2024 matches can be live-streamed on Gazi TV.

Where to watch PBKS Vs CSK, IPL match in Sri Lanka and Nepal?

The IPL 2024 matches will be live-streamed on Yupp TV in Sri Lanka and Nepal.

