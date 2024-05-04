Punjab Kings Vs Chennai Super Kings, IPL 2024: Three Key Battles To Watch Out For

Just four days after meeting for the first time in IPL 2024, Punjab Kings and Chennai Super Kings will lock horns again this time in Dharamsala, the second home of the Punjab-based franchise. (Preview | Full Coverage)
After four consecutive losses by narrow margins, PBKS are on a rise winning their last two games convincingly. After defeating Kolkata Knight Riders by chasing a world-record 262, PBKS made quick work of a weak CSK bowling line-up in their last match winning the game by seven wickets.
The good news for Punjab is that their top order has started firing. Jonny Bairstow, Prabhsimran Singh and Rilee Rossouw have all scored crucial runs in the top three. With the bowlers and the lower order batters already looking good, Punjab are aiming for a late dash to the play-offs. With just four wins in 10 games, PBKS are currently seventh in the points table.
The loss to PBKS has derailed CSK's campaign and they can not afford any more lapses. Batting is still being carried by only two names Ruturaj Gaikwad and Shivam Dube while in bowling the absence of their key bowlers has not helped. CSK would want both Matheesha Pathirana and Tushar Deshpande to get back in the side after the fast-bowliing duo missed the last match. With five wins and five losses, CSK are at the fifth spot right now but another loss in this match and them and PBKS will be in the same position in terms of points.
Here are the three key battles that will have the biggest impact in this crucial PBKS vs CSK, IPL 2024 match.
Shivam Dube vs Harpreet Brar
In the last meeting between the two teams, PBKS left-arm spinner Harpreet Brar shocked the Chepauk crowd by getting the wicket of an in-form Shivam Dube on his very second ball. Dube's wicket put brakes on CSK's run rate and no one could score a single boundary to either Brar or Rahul Chahar in their eight overs.
The failure would not deter Dube from trying to hit Brar again. Will PBKS captain Sam Curran keep confidence in Brar to repeat his heroics or he will go by the match-up of left-arm spinner not bowling to a left-hander.
An interesting battle awaits when Brar takes the ball again against Dube.
Ruturaj Gaikwad vs Kagiso Rabada
Rabada trouble the CSK captain when the two teams met last time. However, Gaikwad ensure that he did not give his wicket away to the South African.
Rabada has been PBKS' strike option in this tournament and Sam Curran knows that Gaikwad is among CSK's few in-form batters this season. Early wicket of Gaikwad would put CSK under huge pressure and Curran would like Rabada to use the Dharamsala surface to his advantage and get rid of CSK skipper.
It will be a test of Gaikwad's skill against Rabada, especially if the surface helps the pacers.
Ashutosh Sharma vs Matheesha Pathirana
Both Ashutosh and Pathirana have been among their team's standout performers this season. Game after game, both of them have showed their class and temperament to put their side in strong positions.
An in-form Pathirana operates in the second half of the innings and he will definitely meet Ashutosh Sharma who himself has been on song all through this season.
Can Sharma get under Pathirana's yorkers? Can Sharma repeat what he did to Jasprit Bumrah? Or will Pathirana's pace and accuracy be too much to handle for the PBKS batter? Whatever happens it will be an exciting contest to follow.