Cricket

Pakistan Women Vs South Africa Women, 1st T20I Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch

Pakistan women will host South Africa women for the first T20I in Multan on Monday. Here are the live streaming, squads and other details of the PAK-W Vs RSA-W cricket match

pakistan cricket X south africa women team
South Africa women's cricket team players during a practice session in Multan. Photo: X | Pakistan Cricket
info_icon

Pakistan women's cricket team is set to host South Africa women for the three-match T20I series starting on Monday, 16 September 2024. All three matches will be played at Multan Cricket Stadium in Multan. (More Cricket News)

Fatima Sana will be leading the Pakistan team and Muneeba Ali will keep the wickets. Nashra Sandhu, Gul Feroza and Sadia Iqbal performed well in the recently concluded Women's Asia Cup and will be keen to do well in the home series as well.

South African side will be led by the opener batter Laura Wolvaardt. Marizanne Kapp and Sune Luus will accompany her in the top order. Nadine de Klerk will be leading the inexperienced bowling side along with the all-rounder Kapp.

Sadia Iqbal's inclusion in the first T20I is subject to her fitness. Earlier in July, Pakistan women's dream run ended with a semi-final loss against Sri Lanka at the Women's Asia Cup 2024 in Dambulla.

BY Outlook Sports Desk

Pakistan women vs South Africa women Squads:

Pakistan Women: Fatima Sana (captain), Aliya Riaz, Diana Baig, Gul Feroza, Iram Javed, Muneeba Ali (wicket-keeper), Nashra Sandhu, Nida Dar, Omaima Sohail, Sadaf Shamas, Sadia Iqbal (subject to fitness), Sidra Amin, Syeda Aroob Shah, Tasmia Rubab and Tuba Hassan.

South Africa Women: Laura Wolvaardt (Captain), Mieke de Ridder, Tazmin Brits, Sinalo Jafta, Anneke Bosch, Nadine de Klerk, Annerie Dercksen, Marizanne Kapp, Sune Luus, Seshnie Naidu, Chloe Tryon, Ayanda Hlubi, Ayabonga Khaka, Nonkululeko Mlaba, Tumi Sekhukhune

Live streaming details of the PAK-W Vs RSA-W 1st T20I match

When is the first PAK-W Vs RSA-W T20I match?

The first PAK-W Vs RSA-W T20I match will be played on Monday, 16th September 2024 at Multan Cricket Stadium. The match will start at 7:30 pm IST.

Where to watch the PAK-W Vs RSA-W 1st T20I match live in India?

The PAK-W Vs RSA-W T20I series won't be telecast on any channels in India. However, one can watch the series on the FanCode app and website.

