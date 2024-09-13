Cricket

ICC Champions Trophy 2025: Chief Executive Geoff Allardice Assures Pakistan's Hosting Status

Rajeev Shukla, Vice-President of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), has reiterated that India's participation in the Champions Trophy will hinge on the clearance from the Indian government

ICC Champions Trophy 2025 is set to be hosted in Pakistan. Photo: X | Sqib Ullah
Chief Executive of the International Cricket Council (ICC), Geoff Allardice firmly stated that there are "no plans" to relocate the 2025 ICC Champions Trophy from Pakistan, despite ongoing speculation and political tensions between India and Pakistan. (More Cricket News)

This announcement comes as a significant reaffirmation of Pakistan's hosting rights, as concerns had been growing over India's potential participation in the tournament.

The ICC Champions Trophy, often dubbed the “Mini World Cup,” is set to feature the top eight cricketing nations, including India, Australia, New Zealand, England, South Africa, Bangladesh, Afghanistan, and the defending champions, Pakistan.

For Pakistan, this tournament holds particular significance as it marks the country's first opportunity to host a major ICC event since co-hosting the 1996 World Cup.

Champions Trophy 2025: ICC Reveals Why It Gave Pakistan Hosting Rights

BY Outlook Web Desk

However, the road to the 2025 Champions Trophy is fraught with challenges, particularly concerning India's participation. India has not played in Pakistan since the 2008 Asia Cup, with bilateral cricketing ties between the two nations effectively frozen since December 2012. The two cricketing powerhouses have only faced each other in ICC tournaments and the Asia Cup since then, a situation exacerbated by ongoing political tensions.

This cautious stance reflects the broader political dynamics at play, with the Indian government’s approval seen as a significant hurdle given the current state of bilateral relations.

The hybrid model employed by Pakistan for the 2023 Asia Cup, where India played their matches in Sri Lanka due to similar diplomatic tensions, has led to speculation about a similar arrangement for the Champions Trophy. However, Geoff Allardice's recent statements suggest that the ICC is committed to ensuring the tournament is fully hosted in Pakistan.

