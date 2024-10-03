Cricket

Pakistan Vs Sri Lanka, Women's T20 WC 2024 Toss Update: PAK-W Elect To Bat First - Check Playing XIs

Check the toss update and playing XI of the Pakistan vs Sri Lanka, Women's T20 World Cup 2024 match here

pakistan-national-womens-cricket-team-x.jpg
Pakistan National Women's Cricket Team. Photo: X | Pakistan Cricket
info_icon

Pakistan/ Sri Lanka captain Fatima Sana/ Chamari Athapaththu won the toss in their opening match of the Women's T20 World Cup 2024 against Pakistan / Sri Lanka on October 3, Thursday at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium. (Match Blog | More Cricket News)

Pakistan Women have won the toss and have opted to bat first against Sri Lanka Women.

Pakistan Vs Sri Lanka Women Playing XIs:

Sri Lanka Women (Playing XI): Vishmi Gunaratne, Chamari Athapaththu(c), Harshitha Samarawickrama, Kavisha Dilhari, Anushka Sanjeewani(w), Nilakshi de Silva, Hasini Perera, Sugandika Kumari, Inoshi Priyadharshani, Sachini Nisansala, Udeshika Prabodhani

Pakistan Women (Playing XI): Muneeba Ali(w), Gull Feroza, Sidra Amin, Nida Dar, Aliya Riaz, Fatima Sana(c), Tuba Hassan, Nashra Sandhu, Diana Baig, Sadia Iqbal, Omaima Sohail

What the captains said:

Fatima Sana (PAK): We would want to bat first, want to put maximum total here. Last match the pitch was a bit slow, we want to put maximum total as we know Sri Lanka are a strong team. Little nervous but very excited.

Chamari Athapaththu (SL):  It's a fresh day today and fresh game in front of us (talking about the mood in the camp after becoming the Asia Cup champions recently). Had we won the toss, we would have bowled first. We were playing good cricket in the last couple of months and we want to continue that. We want to restrict them to a low total

Pakistan Vs Sri Lanka Women's T20 World Cup Live Streaming:

The Pakistan vs Sri Lanka, ICC Women’s T20 World Cup matches will be telecast on the Star Sports Network in India, and they will be live-streamed on the Disney+Hotstar app and website in India.

In Pakistan, fans can watch the match on PTV Sports on TV and live stream on Myco app and website. For fans in Sri Lanka, TV1, Sirasa TV and Shakti TV are the options.

Full Squads:

Sri Lanka Women Squad: Vishmi Gunaratne, Chamari Athapaththu(c), Harshitha Samarawickrama, Kavisha Dilhari, Anushka Sanjeewani(w), Nilakshi de Silva, Sugandika Kumari, Inoka Ranaweera, Hasini Perera, Sachini Nisansala, Udeshika Prabodhani, Achini Kulasuriya, Ama Kanchana, Inoshi Priyadharshani, Shashini Gimhani

Pakistan Women Squad: Muneeba Ali(w), Gull Feroza, Sidra Amin, Nida Dar, Fatima Sana(c), Aliya Riaz, Tuba Hassan, Sadaf Shamas, Nashra Sandhu, Diana Baig, Iram Javed, Omaima Sohail, Syeda Aroob Shah, Tasmia Rubab

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. Pakistan Vs Sri Lanka Live Score, Women's T20 WC 2024: Can PAK-W Overcome Warm-Up Defeats In This Asian Derby?
  2. Pakistan Vs Sri Lanka, Women's T20 WC 2024 Toss Update: PAK-W Elect To Bat First - Check Playing XIs
  3. BAN-W Vs SCO-W Live Score, Women's T20 World Cup 2024: Bangladesh Beat Scotland By 16 Runs In Opener
  4. Irani Cup: Easwaran Smashes Statement Century As RoI Reply Strongly To Mumbai's 537
  5. Kuwait Vs Papua New Guinea Live Streaming, ICC Cricket World Cup Challenge League A 2024-26: When, Where To Watch On TV And Online
Football News
  1. Odisha FC Vs Kerala Blasters Live Score, ISL 2024-25: OFC 0-0 KBFC As Both Teams Look For Second Win
  2. Dominik Szoboszlai 'Loving' Midfield Unity With Alexis Mac Allister And Ryan Gravenberch
  3. Sunil Chhetri Backs Anwar Ali As Key Asset For Indian Football, Urges Players To Avoid Controversy
  4. FC Goa Vs NorthEast United, ISL Preview: Gaurs Look To Bounce Back At Home Against Highlanders
  5. 'Unreal' Win Over Bayern Munich A 'Statement', Says Aston Villa Goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez
Tennis News
  1. Coco Gauff Rallies Back Against Yuliia Starodubtseva To Reach China Open Semi-Final
  2. From Facing Jannik Sinner To Claiming Padel Medal: Aryan Goveas Courting Glory
  3. China Open: Alcaraz Lauds 'Beast' Sinner After Winning Beijing Classic
  4. China Open: Carlos Alcaraz Topples Jannik Sinner In Beijing Epic
  5. Shanghai Masters: Sumit Nagal Faces First-Round Exit After Defeat To China's Wu Yibing
Hockey News
  1. Harmanpreet And Team Ready To Face World Champions Germany, Eye Revival Of Hockey Spirit In Delhi
  2. India To Host Germany For Two-Match Hockey Series In October - Check Details
  3. FIH Awards: India's Harmanpreet Singh Nominated For Player Of The Year After Olympic Bronze Heroics
  4. India's Rise, Pakistan's Fall: A Study In Contrast Of Two Yesteryear Hockey Giants
  5. Harmanpreet Singh Credits Team Spirit For India’s Historic Fifth Asian Champions Trophy Win

Trending Stories

National News
  1. From Recruitment Drives To Fake Computers: Chhattisgarh Locals Duped By Fake SBI Branch
  2. Elections 2024: Ashok Tanwar Joins Congress Again; Sehwag Endorses Congress Candidate In Haryana
  3. India Trashes USCIRF Report On Religious Freedom As 'Politically Biased' | What The Report Says
  4. Miya Muslims Of Assam: Under Constant Pressure To Prove 'Indigeneity'
  5. In Uttarakhand And Himachal, A Concerted Campaign Against "Outsiders" Keeps Up Steam 
Entertainment News
  1. Joker: Folie à Deux Review: Joaquin Phoenix and Lady Gaga Can’t Rescue a Flubbed-Experiment Sequel
  2. In The Shadows Of The Stars: A Photo Exhibition On Women Muqaish Artisans Of Lucknow
  3. Not Today Review: A Single Conversation Can Save a Life
  4. What Does the Iconic Photo of Bhagat Singh Actually Mean?
  5. Malayalam Actor Siddique Gets Interim Protection From Arrest In Rape Case From SC
US News
  1. US Elections 2024: Tim Walz, JD Vance To Go Head-To-Head In VP Debate | Key Issues To Watch Out For
  2. Death Toll Nears 100 After Hurricane Helene Devastates Southeastern US, Aid Efforts On
  3. First Flight Airport Closed Following Deadly Plane Crash At Wright Brothers National Memorial
  4. Mic’s On, No Audience: Breaking Down Rules For Vance-Walz CBS Debate
  5. Manufacturing Renaissance & Taxing The Rich: Donald Trump, Kamala Harris Talk Economy Ahead Of US Elections 2024
World News
  1. Iran's 'Hit List' Rumours: Netanyahu And Defence Minister Among Key Targets In List Surfacing Online
  2. Flights Resume At Japan's Miyazaki Airport After WWII Bomb Explosion Causes Major Disruptions | Details
  3. Typhoon Krathon Makes Landfall In Taiwan
  4. Annual Solar Eclipse 2024 | In Pics
  5. Mexico: 6 Migrants Shot Dead, 10 Injured Near Guatemalan Border As Mexican Army Opens Fire
Latest Stories
  1. Mohammed Shami Hits Out On Reports Claiming Pacer Is Out Of BGT, Calls It 'Fake News'
  2. RG Kar Kolkata: Junior Medics Hold Mega Rally On 'Mahalaya', Fresh Row Over Statue Installation | Top Points
  3. Women's T20 WC: Google Doodle Honours Cricketers As Mega Event Kicks-Off In UAE
  4. Amid Medics' Stir For Safety, Doctor In Delhi Shot Dead By Teens At Hospital
  5. Daily Horoscope For Today, October 3, 2024: Read Astrological Predictions For All Zodiac Signs
  6. Sean 'Diddy' Combs Faces Over 120 Sexual Assault Lawsuits And Trafficking Charges: A Timeline of Allegations
  7. Navratri 2024: How Is The Festival Celebrated In Different Indian States?
  8. Middle-East Tensions: 8 Israeli Soldiers Killed In Lebanon; Central Beirut Hit Second Time In A Week | Key Points