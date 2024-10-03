Check the toss update and playing XI of the Pakistan vs Sri Lanka, Women's T20 World Cup 2024 match here

Pakistan/ Sri Lanka captain Fatima Sana/ Chamari Athapaththu won the toss in their opening match of the Women's T20 World Cup 2024 against Pakistan / Sri Lanka on October 3, Thursday at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium. (Match Blog | More Cricket News)
Pakistan Women have won the toss and have opted to bat first against Sri Lanka Women.
Pakistan Vs Sri Lanka Women Playing XIs:
Sri Lanka Women (Playing XI): Vishmi Gunaratne, Chamari Athapaththu(c), Harshitha Samarawickrama, Kavisha Dilhari, Anushka Sanjeewani(w), Nilakshi de Silva, Hasini Perera, Sugandika Kumari, Inoshi Priyadharshani, Sachini Nisansala, Udeshika Prabodhani
Pakistan Women (Playing XI): Muneeba Ali(w), Gull Feroza, Sidra Amin, Nida Dar, Aliya Riaz, Fatima Sana(c), Tuba Hassan, Nashra Sandhu, Diana Baig, Sadia Iqbal, Omaima Sohail
What the captains said:
Fatima Sana (PAK): We would want to bat first, want to put maximum total here. Last match the pitch was a bit slow, we want to put maximum total as we know Sri Lanka are a strong team. Little nervous but very excited.
Chamari Athapaththu (SL): It's a fresh day today and fresh game in front of us (talking about the mood in the camp after becoming the Asia Cup champions recently). Had we won the toss, we would have bowled first. We were playing good cricket in the last couple of months and we want to continue that. We want to restrict them to a low total
Pakistan Vs Sri Lanka Women's T20 World Cup Live Streaming:
The Pakistan vs Sri Lanka, ICC Women’s T20 World Cup matches will be telecast on the Star Sports Network in India, and they will be live-streamed on the Disney+Hotstar app and website in India.
In Pakistan, fans can watch the match on PTV Sports on TV and live stream on Myco app and website. For fans in Sri Lanka, TV1, Sirasa TV and Shakti TV are the options.
Full Squads:
Sri Lanka Women Squad: Vishmi Gunaratne, Chamari Athapaththu(c), Harshitha Samarawickrama, Kavisha Dilhari, Anushka Sanjeewani(w), Nilakshi de Silva, Sugandika Kumari, Inoka Ranaweera, Hasini Perera, Sachini Nisansala, Udeshika Prabodhani, Achini Kulasuriya, Ama Kanchana, Inoshi Priyadharshani, Shashini Gimhani
Pakistan Women Squad: Muneeba Ali(w), Gull Feroza, Sidra Amin, Nida Dar, Fatima Sana(c), Aliya Riaz, Tuba Hassan, Sadaf Shamas, Nashra Sandhu, Diana Baig, Iram Javed, Omaima Sohail, Syeda Aroob Shah, Tasmia Rubab