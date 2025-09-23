Pakistan Vs Sri Lanka Toss Update, T20 Asia Cup 2025 Super Four: PAK Opt To Bowl First - Check Playing XIs

Pakistan have won the toss and chose to bowl first
Pakistan play an unchanged team
Sri Lanka make two changes
Reeling from early Super 4 setbacks, both Pakistan and Sri Lanka face a must-win clash at Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi, on Tuesday, September 23. With India and Bangladesh already on the points table, this contest has turned into a virtual knockout for both sides, who are yet to open their Super 4 accoun
Pakistan Vs Sri Lanka, T20 Asia Cup 2025 Super Four: Toss Update
Pakistan have won the toss and chose to field first.
Pakistan Vs Sri Lanka, T20 Asia Cup 2025 Super Four: Playing XIs
Sri Lanka: Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis(w), Kusal Perera, Charith Asalanka(c), Dasun Shanaka, Kamindu Mendis, Chamika Karunaratne, Wanindu Hasaranga, Maheesh Theekshana, Dushmantha Chameera, Nuwan Thushara
Pakistan: Saim Ayub, Sahibzada Farhan, Fakhar Zaman, Salman Agha(c), Hussain Talat, Mohammad Haris(w), Mohammad Nawaz, Faheem Ashraf, Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf, Abrar Ahmed
Pakistan Vs Sri Lanka, T20 Asia Cup 2025 Super Four: Live Score
Pakistan come into the game under mounting pressure, reeling from a demoralizing defeat to India where their batting once again faltered despite a promising start. The absence of senior stalwarts Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan continues to haunt them, leaving skipper Salman Agha with the task of rallying a misfiring batting lineup. Their bowling too needs a reset, with Abrar Ahmed struggling against quality opposition.
Sri Lanka, on the other hand, saw their eight-match unbeaten T20 Asia Cup streak snapped by Bangladesh in their opener. While pacer Nuwan Thushara and spin ace Wanindu Hasaranga have delivered consistently, middle-order fragility remains a pressing concern. The return of all-rounder Dunith Wellalage could be the spark they need as defending champions seek to bounce back.
Pakistan Vs Sri Lanka, T20 Asia Cup 2025 Super Four: Squads
Sri Lanka Squad: Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis(w), Kamil Mishara, Kusal Perera, Charith Asalanka(c), Dasun Shanaka, Kamindu Mendis, Wanindu Hasaranga, Dunith Wellalage, Dushmantha Chameera, Nuwan Thushara, Nuwanidu Fernando, Binura Fernando, Chamika Karunaratne, Janith Liyanage, Matheesha Pathirana, Maheesh Theekshana
Pakistan Squad: Saim Ayub, Sahibzada Farhan, Fakhar Zaman, Salman Agha(c), Hussain Talat, Mohammad Haris(w), Mohammad Nawaz, Faheem Ashraf, Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf, Abrar Ahmed, Hasan Ali, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Salman Mirza, Sufiyan Muqeem, Khushdil Shah, Hasan Nawaz