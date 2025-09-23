Pakistan Vs Sri Lanka, T20 Asia Cup 2025 Super Four: Hasaranga Settles Score With Abrar Ahmed’s Celebration - Watch

Sri Lanka’s Wanindu Hasaranga playfully settles scores by imitating Pakistan spinner Abrar Ahmed’s celebration twice during their Asia Cup 2025 Super Four clash, adding a fun moment to a fiercely competitive match

Pakistan Vs Sri Lanka, T20 Asia Cup 2025 Super Four Hasaranga Abrar Ahmed Celebration Watch
Sri Lanka’s spin-bowling all-rounder Wanindu Hasaranga playfully settled scores with Pakistan’s Abrar Ahmed during their Super Four match in the Asia Cup 2025 on Tuesday, September 23. Photo: X/@SonySportsNetwk
  • Abrar Ahmed dismissed Wanindu Hasaranga with a spectacular delivery and copied his 'phone-calling' celebration in the first innings

  • Hasaranga returned the favour by imitating Abrar’s celebration twice after taking pivotal wickets in the second innings

  • Pakistan was set a target of 134, with Shaheen Afridi taking three wickets and Haris Rauf and Hussain Talat taking two each

Sri Lanka’s spin-bowling all-rounder Wanindu Hasaranga playfully settled scores with Pakistan’s Abrar Ahmed during their Super Four match in the Asia Cup 2025 on Tuesday, September 23.

The exchange added a fun twist to the intense contest between the two teams.In the first innings, Abrar had dismissed Hasaranga with a superb delivery and cheekily copied the Sri Lankan spinner’s signature ‘phone-calling’ celebration right in front of him.

In response, Hasaranga turned the tables in the second innings by mimicking Abrar’s celebration, not once, but twice adding some light-hearted banter to the game.

Watch Hasaranga's Celebration Here

The first moment came in the sixth over when Hasaranga took a stunning catch to dismiss Fakhar Zaman, who was coming off a hit to the head from an earlier bouncer by Dushmantha Chameera. Maheesh Theekshana had bowled brilliantly in that over, claiming two wickets: Sahibzada Farhan and Fakhar.

Hasaranga’s sharp reflexes saw him snatch a difficult low catch at mid-off, and he immediately celebrated with Abrar’s trademark move.In the very next over, Hasaranga struck again, bowling out Saim Ayub for just two runs. He repeated Abrar’s celebration with a smile, prompting cameras to catch a grinning Abrar watching from the dugout.Pakistan had been set a modest target of 134 by Sri Lanka after some effective bowling spells.

Shaheen Afridi was the standout for Pakistan with three wickets, while Haris Rauf and Hussain Talat contributed with two wickets each.

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the Asia Cup 2025, News updates, Asia Cup 2025 Schedule, Asia Cup teams' Squad, Asia Cup Points table, and stats.

Published At:
