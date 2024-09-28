Cricket

PAK-W Vs SCO-W Live Score, Women's T20 World Cup Warm-Ups: Pakistan Bat First In Dubai

Follow the live cricket scores and ball-by-ball commentary from the Pakistan vs Scotland, warm-up match ahead of Women's T20 World Cup 2024

pak-w-vs-sco-w-women-t20-world-cup-2024-warmups-dubai
Captains Fatima Sana Khan and Kathryn Bryce at the toss for the Pakistan vs Scotland, Women's T20 World Cup warm-up game in Scotland. Photo: X/Pakistan Cricket Live
info_icon

Welcome to our live coverage of the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2024 warm-up game between Pakistan and Scotland in Dubai on Saturday (September 28). This is the first of two pre-tournament matches that both sides will play, before the showpiece event kicks off. Follow the live cricket scores and ball-by-ball commentary from the PAK-W vs SCO-W match, right here. (More Cricket News)

Pakistan skipper Fatima Sana Khan won the toss and elected to bat first against Scotland.

In the World Cup proper, Pakistan are placed in Group A and kick off their campaign against Sri Lanka on October 3 evening. Scotland are in Group B and start with a face-off against Bangladesh on the afternoon of October 3.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. PAK-W Vs SCO-W Live Score, Women's T20 World Cup Warm-Ups: Pakistan Bat First In Dubai
  2. BAN-W Vs SL-W Live Score, Women's T20 World Cup Warm-Ups: Bangladesh Bowl First In Dubai
  3. Sri Lanka Vs New Zealand, 2nd Test: Prabath Jayasuriya Spins A Web Around Kiwi Batters On Day 3 - In Pics
  4. SL Vs NZ, 2nd Test Day 3: Peiris, Jayasuriya Star As New Zealand Fall Like Pack Of Cards
  5. India Vs Bangladesh, 2nd Test: Persistent Rain In Kanpur Washes Out Day Two
Football News
  1. Bengaluru FC Vs Mohun Bagan Super Giant, ISL 2024-25 Live Score: Edgar Mendez Gives Hosts The Lead; BFC 1-0 MBSG
  2. Odisha FC Vs Jamshedpur FC, ISL 2024-25 Highlights: Boumous Brings The Thrill As OFC Grab First Win
  3. Indian Super League 2024-25: Odisha FC Beat In-Form Jamshedpur 2-1 To Register First Win
  4. Ederson And Myself 'Push Each Other To Be Better', Says Liverpool Goalkeeper Alisson
  5. Neymar: Brazil National Team Coach Dorival Junior Calls For Patience Over Star Forward's Return
Tennis News
  1. China Open: Aryna Sabalenka Closes In On Win-Streak Record After Triumph
  2. China Open: Jannik Sinner Overcomes Roman Safiullin Test To Reach Quarter-Finals
  3. AITA President Anil Jain's No Confidence Motion Withdrawn Amid Fund Misuse Allegations
  4. China Open 2024: Coco Gauff Sees Off Clara Burel In The First Round On Return To Beijing
  5. China Open 2024: Naomi Osaka Ends Long Wait For Comeback Win Against Yulia Putintseva
Hockey News
  1. Harmanpreet And Team Ready To Face World Champions Germany, Eye Revival Of Hockey Spirit In Delhi
  2. India To Host Germany For Two-Match Hockey Series In October - Check Details
  3. FIH Awards: India's Harmanpreet Singh Nominated For Player Of The Year After Olympic Bronze Heroics
  4. India's Rise, Pakistan's Fall: A Study In Contrast Of Two Yesteryear Hockey Giants
  5. Harmanpreet Singh Credits Team Spirit For India’s Historic Fifth Asian Champions Trophy Win

Trending Stories

National News
  1. FIR Filed Against Nirmala Sitharaman Alleging Extortion For Electoral Bonds
  2. Remembering Keki Daruwalla, the Persians and the Greeks
  3. Jammu & Kashmir Elections 2024: Voices Of People on Article 370, Unemployment And More (Handwara Town)
  4. Bihar Floods: IMD Warns Of Flash Floods Due To Heavy Rain, Water Released From Barrages Swells Rivers
  5. Outlook Talks | Writer - Filmmaker Priyanka Mattoo in Conversation with Assistant Editor Vineetha Mokkil
Entertainment News
  1. Dame Maggie Smith Passes Away At 89: Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson, JK Rowling Pay Tribute To Harry Potter Star
  2. Ghaath Review: Chhatrapal Ninawe’s Three-Way Thriller Is Both Compelling And Frustrating
  3. Emergency Release Date Row: What Are The Changes Recommended By CBFC For Kangana Ranaut's Film?
  4. Why All We Imagine As Light Could Have Been India’s Strongest Oscar Bid
  5. Kangana Ranaut's Emergency Can Be Released If Certain Cuts Are Made: Censor Board To Bombay HC
US News
  1. Manufacturing Renaissance & Taxing The Rich: Donald Trump, Kamala Harris Talk Economy Ahead Of US Elections 2024
  2. Hurricane Helene Could Leave A Trail Of Catastrophe. Here’s What To Expect
  3. Failures Of Secret Service Before Trump's July Assassination Bid Were 'Preventable': Senate Report
  4. US Elections 2024: Kamala Harris, Donald Trump Locked In A Tight Race, Reveal Polls
  5. US Elections 2024: Minnesota, Virginia And Other States Head To The Polls | What We Know About Early Voting
World News
  1. Israel-Hezbollah Tensions LIVE Updates: Israeli Military Says 'World A Better Place' After Hezbollah Confirms Death Of Leader Nasrallah
  2. After Nasrallah's Death, Who Will Be Hezbollah's Next Leader?
  3. Hassan Nasrallah's killing another Israeli blow to Iran, but war not yet an inevitability
  4. Van Gogh’s 'Sunflowers' Paintings Vandalised Again By Climate Activists, Revisiting 2022 Protest Incident
  5. NASA And SpaceX Set To Launch Crew-9 Tonight, Aiming To Rescue Sunita Williams
Latest Stories
  1. Daily Horoscope For Today, September 28, 2024: Read Astrological Predictions For All Zodiac Signs
  2. Lebanon: Hezbollah Top Man Nasrallah Killed, Daughter Also Reported Dead In Israeli Strikes
  3. Weekly Horoscope For September 29th To October 5th: Check The Astrological Predictions For All Zodiac Signs
  4. FDA Approves First New Schizophrenia Drug In 30 Years: Cobenfy Offers Hope With Fewer Side Effects | Details
  5. Berlin Marathon 2024 Live Streaming: Full Schedule, IST Timings, Where To Watch - All You Need To Know
  6. JSOWs Explained: America’s Long-Range Glide Bombs For Ukraine
  7. ENG Vs AUS: Hosts Level Series With 186-Run Win At Lord's - In Pics
  8. Cameron Green's Back Injury Casts Shadow On Participation In India Vs Australia Test Series