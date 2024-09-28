Welcome to our live coverage of the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2024 warm-up game between Pakistan and Scotland in Dubai on Saturday (September 28). This is the first of two pre-tournament matches that both sides will play, before the showpiece event kicks off. Follow the live cricket scores and ball-by-ball commentary from the PAK-W vs SCO-W match, right here. (More Cricket News)
Pakistan skipper Fatima Sana Khan won the toss and elected to bat first against Scotland.
In the World Cup proper, Pakistan are placed in Group A and kick off their campaign against Sri Lanka on October 3 evening. Scotland are in Group B and start with a face-off against Bangladesh on the afternoon of October 3.