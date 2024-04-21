Pakistan Vs New Zealand, 3rd T20I Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch On TV And Online

Pakistan took the lead in the 5-match T20I series against New Zealand smoothly with a thumping 7 wickets win in the 2nd match, and now are ready to take on the Kiwis in the 3rd match at the Rawalpindi Stadium on April 21, Sunday. (More Cricket News)
The first match was washed out due to heavy rain, with only two deliveries being made. However, in the second match, Pakistan tried to wash out their opponents and succeeded, restricting the New Zealand team to just 90 runs in 18.2 overs by bowling them all out. The match saw the return of Mohammad Amir to the field, who, along with Abrar Ahmed and Shadab Khan, took two wickets each. And then, Shaheen Afridi's spell of 3 wickets did the remaining task with Mohammad Rizwan's unbeaten 45, in chasing the target of 91 runs in just 12.1 overs.
During the match, New Zealand had a disappointing evening. They lost the toss and ultimately the match, struggling in all aspects of the game. Their batting skills were not up to par, with only Mark Chapman scoring the most at 19 off 16 balls. They managed to score only 90 runs, with the fall of all their wickets. Additionally, they were unable to perform well in bowling either, with only Michael Bracewell, Ben Lister, and Ish Sodhi taking one wicket each.
Pakistan Vs New Zealand T20I Head to Head
In T20 cricket, Pakistan holds a favourable head-to-head record against New Zealand, winning 22 out of the 40 matches played between the two teams. New Zealand, meanwhile, has secured 17 victories, with one match resulting in No Result.
When Pakistan vs New Zealand, the 3rd T20I match will be played?
The third match between Pakistan and New Zealand will be played on April 21, Sunday at the Rawalpindi cricket stadium at 8:00 pm IST.
Where to watch Pakistan vs New Zealand, 3rd T20I on TV in India?
Unfortunately, there will not be a live broadcast on any TV channel of the Pakistan vs New Zealand, 3rd T20I in India.
Where will Pakistan vs New Zealand, 3rd T20I be live-streamed in India?
The Pakistan vs New Zealand, 3rd T20I will be streamed live in India on the FanCode app and website.
Squads:
Pakistan: Babar Azam (c), Abrar Ahmed, Azam Khan, Fakhar Zaman, Iftikhar Ahmed, Imad Wasim, Abbas Afridi, Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Amir, Irfan Khan, Naseem Shah, Saim Ayub, Shadab Khan, Shaheen Afridi, Usama Mir, Usman Khan, Zaman Khan
New Zealand: Michael Bracewell (c), Finn Allen, Mark Chapman, Josh Clarkson, Jacob Duffy, Dean Foxcroft, Ben Lister, Cole McConchie, Adam Milne, Jimmy Neesham, Will O’Rourke, Tim Robinson, Ben Sears, Tim Seifert, Ish Sodhi