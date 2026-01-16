Pakistan U19 Vs England U19 Live Streaming, World Cup 2026: Toss Update, Playing XIs

Pakistan, England unbeaten in Under-19 World Cup warm-ups
Pakistan face England in a battle of two heavyweight teams at the ICC Under-19 World Cup 2026, at the Takashinga Sports Club in Highfield, Harare, Zimbabwe on Friday (January 16). Watch the cricket match live.
Both teams kick off their campaigns in the tournament proper today, having stayed unbeaten in the prior warm-ups. The Young Lions beat accomplished sides like India and New Zealand in the tune-up, while the Shaheens got the better of United States, apart from a washout against Bangladesh.
Pakistan historically hold the wood over England, having won the last five Youth ODIs between the two sides.
Pakistan U19 Vs England U19, World Cup 2026: Toss Update
Pakistan won the toss and elected to field first against England.
Pakistan U19 Vs England U19, World Cup 2026: Playing XIs
Pakistan U19: Sameer Minhas, Mohammad Shayan, Usman Khan, Ahmed Hussain, Farhan Yousaf (c), Huzaifa Ahsan, Hamza Zahoor (wk), Momin Qamar, Abdul Subhan, Umar Zaib, Ali Raza
England U19: Ben Dawkins, Joseph Moores, Ben Mayes, Thomas Rew (wk/c), Caleb Falconer, Ralphie Albert, Farhan Ahmed, Sebastian Morgan, James Minto, Manny Lumsden, Alex Green
Pakistan U19 Vs England U19, World Cup 2026: Live Streaming Info
Where will the Pakistan U19 vs England U19, ICC Under-19 World Cup 2026 match be telecast and live streamed?
The Pakistan U19 vs England U19, ICC Under-19 World Cup 2026 game will be live streamed on the JioHotstar app and website in India. It will be telecast on the Star Sports Network TV channels in the country.
Pakistan U19 Vs England U19, World Cup 2026: Squads
England U19: Ben Dawkins, Joseph Moores, Ben Mayes, Thomas Rew (wk/c), Caleb Falconer, Farhan Ahmed, Ali Farooq, Alex French, Manny Lumsden, Luke Hands, Ralphie Albert, Isaac Mohammed, James Minto, Alex Green, Sebastian Morgan
Pakistan U19: Sameer Minhas, Mohammad Shayan (wk), Usman Khan, Ahmed Hussain, Farhan Yousaf (c), Huzaifa Ahsan, Hamza Zahoor, Ali Raza, Mohammad Sayyam, Niqab Shafiq, Abdul Subhan, Umar Zaib, Momin Qamar, Ali Hassan Baloch, Daniyal Ali Khan