Pakistan U19 Vs England U19 Live Streaming, World Cup 2026: Toss Update, Playing XIs

Here is all you need to know about game 4 of ICC Under-19 World Cup 2026 between Pakistan and England: preview, toss update, playing XIs, squads and live streaming information

Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: bhuvan gupta
Updated on:
Updated on:
Pakistan U19 Vs England U19 Live Streaming, World Cup 2026: Toss Update, Playing XIs
Ali Raza in action against Australia in the semi-final of the ICC Under-19 Men's Cricket World Cup 2024. Photo: ICC via Getty Images
  • Pakistan, England unbeaten in Under-19 World Cup warm-ups

  • Green Shirts have won the last five Youth ODIs between the two sides

  • Pakistan win toss, elect to field first

Pakistan face England in a battle of two heavyweight teams at the ICC Under-19 World Cup 2026, at the Takashinga Sports Club in Highfield, Harare, Zimbabwe on Friday (January 16). Watch the cricket match live.

Both teams kick off their campaigns in the tournament proper today, having stayed unbeaten in the prior warm-ups. The Young Lions beat accomplished sides like India and New Zealand in the tune-up, while the Shaheens got the better of United States, apart from a washout against Bangladesh.

Pakistan historically hold the wood over England, having won the last five Youth ODIs between the two sides.

Pakistan U19 Vs England U19, World Cup 2026: Toss Update

Pakistan won the toss and elected to field first against England.

Pakistan U19 Vs England U19, World Cup 2026: Playing XIs

Pakistan U19: Sameer Minhas, Mohammad Shayan, Usman Khan, Ahmed Hussain, Farhan Yousaf (c), Huzaifa Ahsan, Hamza Zahoor (wk), Momin Qamar, Abdul Subhan, Umar Zaib, Ali Raza

England U19: Ben Dawkins, Joseph Moores, Ben Mayes, Thomas Rew (wk/c), Caleb Falconer, Ralphie Albert, Farhan Ahmed, Sebastian Morgan, James Minto, Manny Lumsden, Alex Green

Pakistan U19 Vs England U19, World Cup 2026: Live Streaming Info

Where will the Pakistan U19 vs England U19, ICC Under-19 World Cup 2026 match be telecast and live streamed?

The Pakistan U19 vs England U19, ICC Under-19 World Cup 2026 game will be live streamed on the JioHotstar app and website in India. It will be telecast on the Star Sports Network TV channels in the country.

Pakistan U19 Vs England U19, World Cup 2026: Squads

England U19: Ben Dawkins, Joseph Moores, Ben Mayes, Thomas Rew (wk/c), Caleb Falconer, Farhan Ahmed, Ali Farooq, Alex French, Manny Lumsden, Luke Hands, Ralphie Albert, Isaac Mohammed, James Minto, Alex Green, Sebastian Morgan

Pakistan U19: Sameer Minhas, Mohammad Shayan (wk), Usman Khan, Ahmed Hussain, Farhan Yousaf (c), Huzaifa Ahsan, Hamza Zahoor, Ali Raza, Mohammad Sayyam, Niqab Shafiq, Abdul Subhan, Umar Zaib, Momin Qamar, Ali Hassan Baloch, Daniyal Ali Khan

