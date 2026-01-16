Pakistan U19 Vs England U19 Live Score: Green Shirts Open World Cup Campaign Against Young Lions
Pakistan U19 vs England U19 Live Score: Both teams stayed unbeaten in the warm-up matches, while the Green Shirts have won the last five Youth ODIs between the two sides. Follow the live cricket score and updates from the PAK U19 vs ENG U19 match
England beat accomplished sides like India and New Zealand in the Under-19 World Cup warm-up games. Photo: England Cricket
Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the fourth match of ICC Under-19 World Cup 2026, pitting Pakistan against England at the Takashinga Sports Club in Highfield, Harare, Zimbabwe on Friday (January 16). Both teams kick off their campaigns in the tournament proper today, having stayed unbeaten in the prior warm-ups. The Young Lions beat accomplished sides like India and New Zealand in the tune-up, while the Shaheens got the better of United States, apart from a washout against Bangladesh. Pakistan historically hold the wood over England, having won the last five games between the two sides. Follow the live cricket score and updates from the PAK U19 vs ENG U19 Youth ODI.
LIVE UPDATES
Pakistan U19 Vs England U19 Live Score, World Cup 2026: Hi!
Greetings, everyone. We are building up to the start of the fourth ICC Under-19 World Cup 2026 game, between Pakistan and England. Stay with us for the toss update, playing XIs and live updates.