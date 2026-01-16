Afghanistan U19 Vs South Africa U19 Live Score, World Cup 2026: Proteas Win Toss, Elect To Bowl Against Afghan Zwanan

AFG U19 vs SA U19 Live Score, ICC Under-19 World Cup 2026: Afghanistan hold the head-to-head edge over South Africa, having won three of the last five face-offs between the two sides. Follow the live cricket score and updates from the Youth ODI

Bhuvan Gupta
Afg U19 vs SA U19 Live Score, World Cup 2026 Live Updates
Afghanistan defeated Australia before going down to Sri Lanka in their rain-hit Under-19 World Cup warm-up games. Photo: X/Afghanistan Cricket Board
Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the sixth match of ICC Under-19 World Cup 2026, wherein Afghanistan take on South Africa at the High Performance Oval in Windhoek, Namibia on Friday (January 16). The two teams kick off their respective campaigns in the tournament proper today, having faced contrasting results in the preceding warm-ups. The Afghan Colts defeated Australia before going down to Sri Lanka in rain-hit tune-ups, while the Proteas lost to the Lankans before an abandoned game against Australia. Afghanistan hold the head-to-head edge over South Africa, having won three of the last five face-offs between the two sides. Follow the live cricket score and updates from the AFG U19 vs SA U19 Youth ODI.
LIVE UPDATES

Afghanistan U19 Vs South Africa U19 Live Score: Squads

South Africa U19: Jorich Van Schalkwyk, Adnaan Lagadien, Muhammed Bulbulia (wk/c), Jason Rowles, Armaan Manack, Paul James, Daniel Bosman, Bandile Mbatha, Lethabo Phahlamohlaka, Buyanda Majola, Corne Botha, JJ Basson, Michael Kruiskamp, Enathi Kitshini, Ntando Soni

Afghanistan U19: Osman Sadat, Khalid Ahmadzai, Faisal Shinozada, Uzairullah Niazai, Mahboob Khan (wk/c), Hafeez Zadran, Abdul Aziz, Khatir Stanikzai, Salam Khan, Roohullah Arab, Azizullah Miakhil, Zaitullah Shaheen, Nazifullah Amiri, Nooristani Omarzai, Wahidullah Zadran

Afghanistan U19 Vs South Africa U19 Live Score: Greetings!

Hey all, welcome to our continued live coverage of the ICC U-19 World Cup. Afghanistan Colts meet South Africa in match 6 of the tournament, and we will bring to you the latest updates from the encounter. Stay with us.

Published At:
Tags

