Afghanistan U19 Vs South Africa U19 Live Score, World Cup 2026: Proteas Win Toss, Elect To Bowl Against Afghan Zwanan

Afghanistan U19 Vs South Africa U19 Live Score: Squads
South Africa U19: Jorich Van Schalkwyk, Adnaan Lagadien, Muhammed Bulbulia (wk/c), Jason Rowles, Armaan Manack, Paul James, Daniel Bosman, Bandile Mbatha, Lethabo Phahlamohlaka, Buyanda Majola, Corne Botha, JJ Basson, Michael Kruiskamp, Enathi Kitshini, Ntando Soni
Afghanistan U19: Osman Sadat, Khalid Ahmadzai, Faisal Shinozada, Uzairullah Niazai, Mahboob Khan (wk/c), Hafeez Zadran, Abdul Aziz, Khatir Stanikzai, Salam Khan, Roohullah Arab, Azizullah Miakhil, Zaitullah Shaheen, Nazifullah Amiri, Nooristani Omarzai, Wahidullah Zadran
Afghanistan U19 Vs South Africa U19 Live Score: Greetings!
Hey all, welcome to our continued live coverage of the ICC U-19 World Cup. Afghanistan Colts meet South Africa in match 6 of the tournament, and we will bring to you the latest updates from the encounter. Stay with us.