Cricket

Pakistan Super League Set To Clash With IPL Next Year

The PCB on Monday also announced an overhaul in the monthly retainers of the domestic players, who would be picked in five elite teams for three new events known as Champions tournaments

pakistan super league trophy @thePSLt20
Islamabad United players with PSL 2024 trophy. Photo: X/ @thePSLt20
info_icon

The Pakistan Super League is set for a clash in dates with the Indian Premier League next season as the PCB has been forced to change the window of its T20 league owing to a busy international schedule. (More Cricket News)

The PCB has indicated that the PSL could be held between April 10 and May 25 next year.

The last edition of the IPL was held from March 22 to May 26 this year.

The PSL is usually held in the months of February and March every year but with Pakistan hosting a tri-series at home, followed by the Champions Trophy and a tour by the West Indies next year, a change in the tournament's schedule is imminent.

The Pakistan team’s home and away season begins this month and will run until April 2025.

Islamabad United players celebrating after winning the PSL 2024 title. - Photo: X/ @thePSLt20
Pakistan Super League To Be Held In May Next Year Due To Champions Trophy In February - Reports

BY PTI

The PCB on Monday also announced an overhaul in the monthly retainers of the domestic players, who would be picked in five elite teams for three new events known as Champions tournaments.

As many as 150 players slotted across five teams would get upgraded salaries in different slabs.

In Category 1, 40 players will receive PKR 550,000 per month whereas in Category 2, 50 players will get PKR 400,000 per month. The Category 3 will have 60 players who will earn PKR 250,000 per month.

In comparison, the 2023-24 season domestic contracts ranged from PKR 50,000-3,00,000, depending on the category.

Additionally, players will benefit from increased match fees as PKR 200,000 will be paid for red-ball cricket, PKR 125,000 for 50-over games and PKR 100,000 for T20 matches.

This marks a significant rise from the previous season’s match fees of PKR 80,000 for red-ball and PKR 40,000 for white-ball matches.

