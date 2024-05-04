Cricket

Pakistan Super League To Be Held In May Next Year Due To Champions Trophy In February - Reports

Karachi, Lahore, Multan, and Rawalpindi would host the matches with each side playing at least five matches on home ground. The PCB will continue to explore additional venues

Advertisement

psl 2024 X
Islamabad United players celebrating after winning the PSL 2024 title. Photo: X/ @thePSLt20
info_icon

The PCB is planning to move the 10th edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) from the usual February window to May next year, keeping in mind the ICC Champions Trophy to be held in the country in 2025. (More Cricket News)

The tentative window was discussed at a meeting by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) with the six franchises in the PSL on Saturday in which the ninth edition of the PSL was reviewed and the next edition was discussed.

The new window for the PSL will clash with the high-profile Indian Premier League (IPL) but during the meeting, the PCB and franchise owners agreed they had no other option because the Pakistan team would also remain busy from August to January onwards followed by the CT.

Advertisement

Karachi, Lahore, Multan, and Rawalpindi would host the matches with each side playing at least five matches on home ground. The PCB will continue to explore additional venues.

The four playoffs are proposed to be staged at a neutral venue.

Pakistan Cricket Board finalises three venues for Champions Trophy 2025. - File
Champions Trophy: Amid 'Hybrid Model' Talks, Pakistan Cricket Board Finalises Three Venues

BY PTI

The meeting also discussed some innovative tweaks and changes in the event playing conditions to make the PSL more exciting and competitive, as well as involve, engage, and increase the fan base.

It was revealed at the meeting that the ninth edition of the PSL had an estimated 350 million live audience watching the matches and on digital platforms the viewership was 1.5 billion.

Advertisement

The PSL 9 also saw a 45 per cent increase in media rights and a 113 per cent increase from the previous cycle while there was also an increase of 41 per cent in the sale of international media rights.

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Latest Stories
  1. Manipur Still Under Siege Amid Lok Sabha Elections
  2. One Year Of Manipur Violence, No Peace In Sight
  3. I-95 Shutdown In Norwalk: Fuel Truck Crash Causes Chaos, Delays, And Urgent Measures
  4. Sobhita Dhulipala Enthralls With Her Enchanting Fashion Sense
  5. 'The Broken News 2' On Zee5 Review: Jaideep Ahlawat Stands Out With His Compelling Performance In This Well-Directed Newsroom Saga
  6. Sports News: Bangladesh Beat Zimbabwe By Eight Wickets In 1st T20I - As It Happened
  7. Elections 2024 News, May 3 Highlights: Kharge Will Have To Start 'Congress Dhundo Yatra' After June 4, Says Amit Shah
  8. BJP VS Congress: PM Says Cong Doing 'Vote Jihad'; Kharge Slams Modi Over 'Personal Letter' To NDA Candidates