Cricket

Pakistan Squad For Bangladesh Tests Revealed: No 'Major Surgery' - Check Who Is In, Who Is Out

After defeats to the USA and India, Pakistan Cricket Board chairman Mohsin Naqvi had told the media that a "major surgery" was required now in the team

Shan Masood-Pakistan-cricket
Pakistans new Test captain Shan Masood.
info_icon

Pakistan on Wednesday dropped its plans to conduct a "major surgery" on the national team as it included senior players Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan and Shaheen Shah Afridi in the Test squad for the two-match series against Bangladesh. (More Cricket News)

The trio was under the scanner, failing to perform in the T20 World Cup Cup in June, where Pakistan was eliminated in the opening round.

After defeats to the USA and India, Pakistan Cricket Board chairman Mohsin Naqvi had told the media that a "major surgery" was required now in the team, and later reports emerged about some players misbehaving during the tournament.

Acting on the advice of foreign head coaches Jason Gillispie and Gary Kirsten, the PCB decided to move on from the World Cup with no action against players.

Bangladesh national cricket team. - File
Bangladesh Protests: BAN Test Tour To Pakistan In Doubt Amid Political Turmoil

BY Outlook Sports Desk

The PCB, however, has retained Shan Masood as the red-ball skipper, while Saud Shakeel has been announced as his deputy, replacing Shaheen, who was made the vice-captain for the last Test tour of Australia.

The Test squad includes two uncapped players -- Mohammad Huraira and Kamran Ghulam.

Ghulam was included in the Pakistan Test squad last year but didn't make his debut, whereas pacer Mohammad Ali has also been recalled after playing just Two Tests against England in 2022.

Of the 17 players picked for Pakistan's opening Test series of the 2024-25 season, 13 players were involved in their last series against Australia in December-January 2023-24.

Selectors said Huraira, Ghulam and Mohammad Ali have been rewarded for their consistent performances in the domestic circuit as well as for Pakistan Shaheens, while Naseem Shah is back in the red-ball format after recovering from an injury.

The players dropped from the last Test series that Pakistan played in Australia are opener Imam ul Haq, spinners Noman Ali, Muhammad Nawaz and Sajid Khan, all-rounder Faheem Ashraf and pacer Hasan Ali -- while Mohammad Waseem junior is injured.

The selectors have also included all-rounder Aamir Jamal in the Test squad, subject he clears fitness tests.

Pakistan will play two Tests against Bangladesh from August 21 as part of the ICC Test Championship schedule.

The national team would be playing nine Tests, 14 T20 Internationals and 17 ODIs this season at home and away.

The selectors also announced the Pakistan Shaheens squad for a series this month against the Bangladesh A side.

Pakistan Test squad: Shan Masood (c), Saud Shakeel (vc), Aamir Jamal (subject to Fitness), Abdullah Shafique, Abrar Ahmed, Babar Azam, Kamran Ghulam, Khurram Shahzad, Mir Hamza, Mohammad Ali, Mohammad Huraira, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Naseem Shah, Saim Ayub, Salman Ali Agha, Sarfaraz Ahmed (wk) and Shaheen Shah Afridi.

Pakistan A squad: Saud Shakeel (c), Kamran Ghulam, Mehran Mumtaz, Mir Hamza, Mohammad Ali, Mohammad Rameez Jnr, Mohammad Huraira, Naseem Shah, Saad Baig (wk), Saad Khan, Saim Ayub, Sameen Gul, Sarfaraz Ahmed (wk) and Umar Amin.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. IND Vs SL 3rd ODI: Rohit Sharma Calls For 'Serious' Look Into Batting Against Spin After Series Loss
  2. IND Vs SL, 3rd ODI: Spinners Lead Sri Lanka To First Series Win Over India In 27 Years
  3. IND Vs SL, 3rd ODI Highlights: Sri Lanka Beat India By 110 Runs, Clinch Bilateral Series After 27 Years
  4. WI Vs RSA, 1st Test Day 1 Live Score: South Africa Lose Markram As Rain Stops Play After 15 Overs
  5. India Vs Sri Lanka Toss Update, 3rd ODI: Men In Blue Bowl In Crucial Game- Check Playing XIs
Football News
  1. Tottenham Hotspur: Ange Postecoglou Pleased With Spurs 'Growth' As Second Premier League Season Awaits
  2. Paris Olympics 2024: We Have So Much Potential, Says USWNT Semi-Final Hero Sophia Smith
  3. Barcelona 2-2 Milan (3-4 On Penalties): Lewandowski Scores A Brace But Rossoneri Win Shootout - Data Debrief
  4. Real Madrid 2-1 Chelsea, Pre-Season Friendly: Lucas Vazquez, Brahim Diaz On Target As Blues Lose Again - Data Debrief
  5. Chelsea News: Manager Enzo Maresca Frustrated By Blues' Defensive Bad Habits
Tennis News
  1. Paris Olympics 2024: Naomi Osaka 'Stalking' Iga Swiatek To Improve Her Own Game
  2. Montreal Open 2024: Holger Rune Manages 'Tricky' Opponent Change To Start On A Winning Note
  3. Canadian Open: Victoria Azarenka Hits Milestone With Straight-sets Win In Toronto
  4. Iga Swiatek 'Hungry For More' After Paris Olympics Bronze
  5. Paris 2024: 'Your Gold Will Come' -Djokovic Backs Alcaraz For Future Olympics Success
Hockey News
  1. India Vs Spain Men's Hockey, Paris Olympics 202 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch IND Vs ESP Bronze Medal Match On TV And Online
  2. Paris Olympics 2024: Australian Hockey Player Reportedly Buys Cocaine, Arrested
  3. India Go Down Fighting To Germany; Face Spain In Paris Olympics Bronze Play-Off - In Pics
  4. Paris Olympics Day 11, Top Pic: Shamsher Singh's Last-Ditch Miss As India Lose Semi-Final
  5. India 2-3 Germany: Sreejesh, Harmanpreet Dejected After Semifinal Loss But Proud Of Team's Effort

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Maharashtra: 3-Year-Old Girl Dies As Dog Falls On Her From 5th Floor
  2. Large Group Of Bangladesh Nationals Stopped From Sneaking Into India: BSF
  3. 'Will You Arrest Him Again?': Delhi HC Asks ED Over Plea On Kejriwal's Bail Cancellation
  4. Bangladesh-kind Of Situation Will Never Be Seen In India: Actor Raza Murad
  5. ‘If PM Modi Could Stop Ukraine War, He Should Take Similar Steps In Bangladesh’: Uddhav Thackeray
Entertainment News
  1. 'Gyaarah Gyaarah' On Zee5 Review: Dhairya Karwa Saves A Riveting Show Marred By Tedious Execution
  2. Blake Lively Honors Britney Spears In Iconic Versace Dress From 2002 At 'It Ends With Us' Premiere
  3. 'Vedaa': John Abraham-Sharvari Starrer Gets U/A Certificate, Censor Board Deletes 9 Minutes Of Clips
  4. Alia Bhatt To Resume Shooting For Second Schedule Of 'Alpha' in Kashmir In September 2024-Report
  5. Avneet Kaur Accused Of Fraud And Non-Payment By A Jewellery Brand
US News
  1. Blake Lively Honors Britney Spears In Iconic Versace Dress From 2002 At 'It Ends With Us' Premiere
  2. Dolce & Gabbana Launches Designer Perfume 'Fefé' For Furry Friends
  3. Boeing's 737 Max 9 Faces Scrutiny After Door Blowout Incident; Company Announces Design Changes
  4. Did Ancient Egyptians Use 'Advanced Technology' To Construct Pyramids? Here's What Researchers Found
  5. 5 Shocking Controversies Surrounding Vice Presidential Nominee Tim Walz You Need To Know
World News
  1. PETA Protesters Interrupt Pope Francis' Vatican Audience, Call On Him To Denounce Bullfighting
  2. Bangladesh Protest: Nobel Laureate Muhammed Yunus-Led Interim Govt To Take Oath Tomorrow
  3. Blake Lively Honors Britney Spears In Iconic Versace Dress From 2002 At 'It Ends With Us' Premiere
  4. 'Will Uphold Democracy, Not Revenge Politics’: Former Bangladesh PM Khaleda Zia In Her First Public Address After Release
  5. Dolce & Gabbana Launches Designer Perfume 'Fefé' For Furry Friends
Latest Stories
  1. 'Supremacy Is Of Constitution': SC On Punjab And Haryana HC Judge's Order Slamming Apex Court
  2. Prabhas Donates Rs 2 Crore To Kerala CM Relief Fund To Help Wayanad Landslide Victims
  3. Paris Olympics Day 12 Live Updates: Vinesh Phogat Disqualified; Mirabai Chanu In Action; Golfer Diksha Dagar Tied 7th After Round 1
  4. Vinesh Phogat Disqualified: PM Modi Discusses Possible 'Options' With IOA President PT Usha; Sports Minister To Speak In The Parliament
  5. IND Vs SL, 3rd ODI Highlights: Sri Lanka Beat India By 110 Runs, Clinch Bilateral Series After 27 Years
  6. Woman Alleges Misbehaviour At Noida Mall, Claims 'Police Bias', Later Changes Stance; Akhilesh Slams UP Govt
  7. A Guide To Vastu Yantras: How To Use, Ideal Placement, And Key Benefits
  8. Horoscope For August 7, 2024: Discover Astrological Insights For Every Zodiac Sign